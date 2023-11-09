Visit Us Today!
Cluck U Chicken - Lanham 9426 Lanham Severn Road
Food
Buffalo Wings
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Chicken Tenders
Appetizers
- Reg Fresh Breaded Shrooms$6.99
With horseradish sauce
- Lg Fresh Breaded Shrooms$10.99
With horseradish sauce
- Reg Onion Rings$5.99
Beer battered
- Lg Onion Rings$9.99
Beer battered
- 3 pcs Fried Shrimp$4.29Out of stock
- 5 pcs Fried Shrimp$6.49
- 10 pcs Fried Shrimp$11.99
- 20 pcs Fried Shrimp$19.99
- 4 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix$4.99
Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce
- 8 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix$9.99
Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce
- 12 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix$13.99
- Reg Hushpuppies$5.99
- 4 Jalapeño Poppers$4.99
- 8 Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
- 12 Jalapeño Poppers$12.99
- Reg Deep Fried Pickles$6.99
- Large Deep Fried Pickles$9.99
Mini Bites
Value Packs
- #1 Chicken Sandwich Combo Pack$12.99
Any chicken sandwich with choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #2 Burger Combo Pack$12.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #2 Fish Combo Pack$12.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #3 Wrap Combo Pack$12.99
Any wrap with choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 5 pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$12.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 10 pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$18.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 20 pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$29.99
- #5 3 pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$10.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #5 5 pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$14.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #5 10 pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$24.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #6 3 pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack$10.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #6 5 Pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack$14.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #6 10 pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack$24.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #7 4Pc Fried Chicken Pieces Combo Pack$14.99
3 Pieces. With choice of 1 side & regular soda. White meat extra
- #8 5 Mini Bites Small Combo Pack$8.99
- #8 10 Mini Bites Small Combo Pack$12.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #8 20 Mini Bites Small Combo Pack$18.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
Family Packs
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, green & red peppers, & pepperoncini, choice of dressing
- Chicken Garden Salad$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions & pepperoncini, green & red peppers, choice of dressing & grilled or crispy chicken
- Caesar Salad$7.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Wraps
Cluckwiches®
- The Original Cluckwich®$7.59
Lettuce, tomato, cool mayo
- Parmesan Cluckwich®$7.89
Marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Roman Cluckwich®$7.89
Garlic sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Bleu Cluckwich®$7.89
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese & choice of wing sauce
- Red Roman Cluckwich®$7.89
Garlic sauce, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Fishwich$7.59
Lettuce & tartar sauce
- BBQ Cluckwich®$7.89
Lettuce, tomato, cool mayo
- Pulled BBQ Chix$7.29
Burgers
- BBQ Burger$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce
- Classic Burger$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cool mayo & our signature honey hickory sauce
- Rodeo Burger$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce
- Red & Bleu Burger$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cool mayo & our signature honey hickory sauce
- Bacon Cheese Burger$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, cool mayo, bacon
- Double Burger$8.99Out of stock
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cool mayo & our signature honey hickory sauce
Fried Chicken
- 2 pc Dark Fried Chicken$5.99
- 2 pc White Fried Chicken$6.49
- 3 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken$7.99
- 3 pcs White Fried Chicken$8.99
- 4 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken$9.99
- 4 pcs White Fried Chicken$10.99
- 8 pc Mixed Fried Chicken$19.99
- 8 pc White Fried Chicken$21.49
- 12 pc Mixed Fried Chicken$25.99
- 12 pc White Fried Chicken$27.99
- 16 pc Mixed Fried Chicken$33.99
- 16 pc White Fried Chicken$37.99
- 20 pc Mixed Fried Chicken$39.99
- 20 pc White Fried Chicken$44.99
- Fried Chicken Breast$3.99
- Fried Chicken Wing$3.99