Clutch City Grill 5353 W Alabama St Suite 100
Burger Bar
- Clutch Burger$15.00
smash patty burger, served all the way. Lettuce, tomato, onion and our clutch sauce on our fan favorite buns
- Patty Melt$14.00
smash patty with cheese and clutch sauce served on texas toast with fries
- Single Clutch Burger$12.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Chopped Cheese$16.00
- Cheeseburger Fries$13.00
fries. topped with a chopped smash patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a drizzle of our clutch sauce.
- Vegan Clutch Burger$16.50
Drinks
Desserts
Proteins
- Grilled Steak$10.50
Hand butchered local cuts of steak marinated and grilled to perfection
- Ancho Grilled Chicken$9.00
zesty, smokey, and charred to perfection with a slightly spicy kick
- Plant Based Al Pastor$9.00
a sweet, spicy and bold vegan take on this classic flavor profile
- Citrus Cajun Seared Shrimp$11.00
garlic butter kissed cajun citrus grilled shrimp
