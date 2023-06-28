Clutch Handheld Breakfast


Handhelds

Breakfast Cheesesteak

$11.50

The beloved cheesesteak made for breakfast. Shaved steak, onions, cheese, and scrambled eggs.

French Omelette

$8.00

An egg purist Luscious custardy folded eggs and garlic & herb cheese on French bread

Chorizo Muffin

Chorizo Muffin

$7.50

English Muffin topped with a chorizo patty and herb-roasted tomato and hash brown. Finished with a rosary honey butter

French Toast Sando

French Toast Sando

$7.00

Sides

Bacon (3)

$4.50

3 strips of flavor spiked thick cut bacon

Hash Browns (2)

Hash Browns (2)

$3.00

Crispy fluffy potato goodness

Toast #1

$1.00

Rosemary Honey Butter