Clutch Handheld Breakfast
Handhelds
Breakfast Cheesesteak
$11.50
The beloved cheesesteak made for breakfast. Shaved steak, onions, cheese, and scrambled eggs.
French Omelette
$8.00
An egg purist Luscious custardy folded eggs and garlic & herb cheese on French bread
Chorizo Muffin
$7.50
English Muffin topped with a chorizo patty and herb-roasted tomato and hash brown. Finished with a rosary honey butter
French Toast Sando
$7.00
Clutch Handheld Breakfast Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 362-0706
2519 Summit St, Columbus, OH 43202
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7:30AM