Clyde's Hot Chicken - Yorba Linda 4861 School St
Sandwiches
The Skinny Chick
Grilled Chicken, Southern Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun, Clyde's Sauce
The Early Bird
Egg, cheddar cheese, white bread, fried chicken.
Lil Clucker
Fried chicken, brioche bun, dab of sauce, diced pickles
Hot Cauli
Cauliflower, Southern Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun, Clyde's Sauce
Clyde's Original
Fried Chicken, Southern Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun, Clyde's Sauce
Strips & Bites
2 PCS Strips
Fried chicken served with white bread, pickles, and 1 Clyde's sauce.
3 PCS Strips
Fried chicken served with white bread, pickles, and 1 Clyde's sauce.
4 PCS Strips
Fried chicken served with white bread, pickles, and 1 Clyde's sauce.
5 PCS Bites
Juicy chicken bites packed with flavor and seasoned to perfection.
8 PCS Bites
Juicy chicken bites packed with flavor and seasoned to perfection.
12 PCS Chicken Bites
Juicy chicken bites packed with flavor and seasoned to perfection.
Chicken & Waffles
Wings
Packs
FamPack
2 Sandwiches, 2 Two-piece Tenders, 2 Fries, and 2 Potato Salad.
BitesPack
48 bites in a half pan with fries
NashPack
15 Nashwraps and a tray of waffle fries
Tender Lovin
24 Chicken Tenders and 32oz Mac Salad
The OG
8 Sandwiches, Tray of Crinkle Fries, and 32oz of Mac Salad.