Sandwiches

The Skinny Chick

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Southern Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun, Clyde's Sauce

The Early Bird

$10.99

Egg, cheddar cheese, white bread, fried chicken.

Lil Clucker

$4.99

Fried chicken, brioche bun, dab of sauce, diced pickles

Hot Cauli

$10.99

Cauliflower, Southern Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun, Clyde's Sauce

Clyde's Original

$10.99

Fried Chicken, Southern Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun, Clyde's Sauce

Strips & Bites

2 PCS Strips

$9.99

Fried chicken served with white bread, pickles, and 1 Clyde's sauce.

3 PCS Strips

$12.99

Fried chicken served with white bread, pickles, and 1 Clyde's sauce.

4 PCS Strips

$14.99

Fried chicken served with white bread, pickles, and 1 Clyde's sauce.

5 PCS Bites

$4.99

Juicy chicken bites packed with flavor and seasoned to perfection.

8 PCS Bites

$7.99

Juicy chicken bites packed with flavor and seasoned to perfection.

12 PCS Chicken Bites

$10.99

Juicy chicken bites packed with flavor and seasoned to perfection.

Chicken & Waffles

Waffle Squares

$5.99

Four waffles served with maple syrup, butter, and powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Fried chicken and Belgian waffles, served with maple syrup and butter.

Wings

6 PCS Wings

$9.99

Served with dill pickles and the choice of our dipping sauce.

24 PCS Wings

$29.99

Served with dill pickles and the choice of our dipping sauce.

12 PCS Wings

$15.99

Served with dill pickles and the choice of our dipping sauce.

Wraps

Nashwrap

$6.99

Fried Chicken, Egg, Cheese, and Tortilla.

Packs

FamPack

$50.00

2 Sandwiches, 2 Two-piece Tenders, 2 Fries, and 2 Potato Salad.

BitesPack

$85.00

48 bites in a half pan with fries

NashPack

$75.00

15 Nashwraps and a tray of waffle fries

Tender Lovin

$90.00

24 Chicken Tenders and 32oz Mac Salad

The OG

$110.00

8 Sandwiches, Tray of Crinkle Fries, and 32oz of Mac Salad.

Tray of Fries

$22.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.49

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Dasani Water Bottle

$2.49

Dr.Pepper

$2.49

Frozen Slushy

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.49

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.99

Milkshake

$3.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.49

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Strawberry Fanta

$2.49

Sauces

Clyde's Honey Mustard

$0.75

Clyde's Ranch

$0.75

Clyde's Sauce

$0.75

Sides

Toast

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Southern Slaw

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Beer

Bootleggers Pale Ale

$7.00

Brewery X Duck Beer Blonde

$7.00

Brewery X Double Hazy

$8.00

Brewery X West Coast IPA

$8.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$9.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Karl Strauss Red Trolly

$6.00

Kona Longboard

$6.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin

$8.00

Ride on Hazy

$6.00

Truly

$7.00