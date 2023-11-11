Co-Work Coffee 717 N Military Ave
Coffee & Tea
Seasonal Drinks
Coffee
- Caramel Latte$5.50+
- Vanilla Latte$5.50+
- Mocha Latte$5.50+
- Crème Brûlée Latte$5.50+
- Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.50+
- Cubano Latte$5.50+
- White Chocolate Latte$5.50+
- Lavender Latte$5.50+
- Graham Cracker Latte$5.50+
- Latte$4.50+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Cortado (4oz)$4.00
- Americano$3.50+
- Espresso$2.00
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Tea & More
Frozen Lattes
Food
Açaí Bowls
- Açaí Bowl$9.00+
Bowl includes Açaí Base - Strawberries - Bananas - House-Made Granola - Coconut Flakes - Almond Butter - Honey.
- Earth Bowl$9.00+
Bowl includes Acai Base - Blueberries - Kiwi - Granola - Coconut Flakes - Almond Butter - Bee Pollen - Chocolate.
- Nutella Bowl$9.00+
Açaí Base - Nutella - Banana - House-Made Granola
Salads
Toast & Eats
- Oatmeal Bowl$7.00+
House-made Oatmeal blend topped with Banana, Strawberries, Almond Butter, Chia, and honey. Now offering a large option! With double the oatmeal and toppings!
- Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Yogurt parfait bowl topped with Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, & Honey
- Toasted Bagel Sandwich$5.75
House-made everything bagel toasted with cheeses and your choice of Turkey, Ham, or No Meat.
- Almond Butter Toast$6.00
Sourdough topped with almond butter, honey, granola, & fresh fruit of your choice.
- Avocado Toast$7.00
Sourdough topped with freshly sliced avocado and everything seasoning.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Meat & Cheese Panini$8.00
- Nutella Fruit Toast$6.00
Sourdough topped with Nutella, Kiwi, Strawberry, & Coconut.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
House-made Chicken Salad on a fresh croissant! Make it a meal with Sea Salt Kettle Chips or a fresh Fruit Cup.
- Everything Bagel$4.00
Pastries
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$8.00
Our Strawberry Banana smoothie is made with fresh strawberries, bananas, & whole milk. All smoothies come in one size (20oz). (Add-ons) + Protein Scoop + Almond Butter + Peanut Butter + Superfood Scoop We make our smoothies using... - No syrups. - No added sugars. - No preservatives.
- Green Smoothie$8.00
Our green smoothie is made with spinach, avocado, banana, apple, & almond milk. All smoothies come in one size (20oz). (Add-ons) + Protein Scoop + Almond Butter + Peanut Butter + Superfood Scoop We make our smoothies using... - No syrups. - No added sugars. - No preservatives.
- PB Banana Smoothie$8.00
Our PB Banana smoothie is made with fresh banana, peanut butter, & almond milk. All smoothies come in one size (20oz). (Add-ons) + Protein Scoop + Almond Butter + Peanut Butter + Superfood Scoop We make our smoothies using... - No syrups. - No added sugars. - No preservatives.