Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Our Strawberry Banana smoothie is made with fresh strawberries, bananas, & whole milk. All smoothies come in one size (20oz). (Add-ons) + Protein Scoop + Almond Butter + Peanut Butter + Superfood Scoop We make our smoothies using... - No syrups. - No added sugars. - No preservatives.