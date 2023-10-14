Coaches Burger Bar #105 Belmont 4698 Belmont Avenue
Apps
Batter Up Pretzels
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Crispy fried tender breaded shrimp tossed in honey hot sauce and drizzled with boom boom sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tender shredded chicken blended in a smoked cheddar and cream cheese sauce. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.
Coaches Famous Greens
Award winning Italian greens, served with warm fresh pita.
Coaches House Made Hots
Our house hot peppers served with warm, fresh pita.
Coaches Pickle Chips
Half pound of fresh hot and crunchy house breaded pickle chips. Served with ranch.
Hot Chips w/ French onion dip
Onion Tanglers
Thin sliced Vidalia onions lightly battered and fried. Served with our zesty ranch sauce.
Pulled Pork Nachos
A house favorite! Slow roasted pulled pork topped with our bbq sauce, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, and melted cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream.
Touchdown Tenders
Four breaded crispy fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.
Loaded Buffalo Fries
One pound of our signature fries topped with bacon, mozzarella, ranch and buffalo drizzle.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened shredded chicken topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our signature Jamaican wing sauce.
Quesadillas
Grilled chicken with American and pepper jack cheese, served with a side of cilantro lime sauce
Salads
Small Coaches House Salad
Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.
Large Coaches House Salad
Mixed salad greens with tomato, cucumber, olive, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Coaches Burger Salad
Mixed salad greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, and hard cooked egg. Topped with chopped burger, melted cheddar cheese and our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressing.
Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine blend, blackened grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black beans, corn, sliced tortilla strips, with Southwestern Ranch dressing.
Stacy's Salad
Crsip romaine blend, candied pecans, feta cheese, blackened grilled chicken breast and warm pita. Served with White Balsamic dressing topped with cranberries.
Wings
Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork
A heaping portion of our slow roasted pulled pork, drizzled with our bbq sauce, topped with onion tanglers & finished with our homemade coleslaw. Served on our traditional bun.
Buffalo Chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast grilled or deep fried and covered in our tangy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and house ranch. Served on our traditional bun.
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on our traditional bun.
Chicken & Greens
Grilled chicken breast, topped with our famous grilled Italian greens and provolone cheese. Served on our ciabatta bun.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fried boneless chicken breast in a hearty marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese. Served on a traditional bun.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone with tomato on a buttery toasted bread.
Little P Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pulled pork and bbq sauce. Served on our traditional bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with lettuce and tomato, topped with ranch dressing. Served on our traditional bun.
Fish Sandwich
Ham & Cheese
French Dip
Cuban
Philly Steak Melt
Tender shaved sirloin steak and peppers with melted provolone cheese topped with onion tanglers. Served on a ciabatta bun.
Burgers
All American Burger
Grilled then topped with American cheese, onion, pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on our traditional bun.
Bacon Shroom Burger
Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, seared mushrooms, and herb aioli over bacon. Served on our traditional bun.
Big Texan Burger
Grilled, then topped with American, bacon, our BBQ sauce and pilled with onion tanglers. Served on our traditional bun.
Build Your Own
Burger & Greens
Grilled then topped with our famous Italian greens, provolone cheese and finished with a garlic aioli. Served on our traditional bun.
Cheeseburger
Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
Cleveland Burger
Grilled, then topped with grilled kielbasa, our signature fresh fries, slaw & our BBQ sauce. Served on our traditional bun.
Coaches 1LBER Burger
Two Coaches patties layered in a 3 part bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone and cheddar cheeses with 2 layers of bacon finished with chipotle aioli.
Hamburger
Grilled and served on our traditional bun.
Patty Melt
Grilled then topped with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions. Served on texas toast.
Peppercorn Burger
Pan seared in a blend of black and white paper. topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & finished with a sweet pepper corn aioli. Served on our traditional bun.
Pittsburger Burger
Grilled, then topped with provolone cheese, our signature fresh cut fries & slaw. Served on our traditional bun.
Porky Burger
Grilled then topped with our BBQ Pulled Pork, coleslaw and smoked cheddar cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
Sideline Fire Burger
Grilled, then topped with pepper jack cheese, house made hot peppers and covered in our fire sauce. Served on our traditional bun.
The Bleu Burger
Grilled then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion tanglers, and Southwest ranch dressing. Served on our traditional bun.
Turkey Burger
Hand pressed ground Turkey topped with roasted green peppers, and sweet grilled onions. Topped with melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and spicy Dijon mustard. Served on our wheat bun.
Veggie Burger
Our own veggie patty, pan seared and served on our traditional bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with peppercorn aioli.
Bourbon Burger
The Bourbon Burger is topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onion tanglers and finished with spicy bourbon sauce.
Desserts
Kid's
Flatbreads
FLATBREAD Buffalo Chicken
Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce. Served With Ranch Dressing.
FLATBREAD Cheese
FLATBREAD Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breasts, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and cheese.
FLATBREAD Meat Deluxe
Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
FLATBREAD Original Veggie
Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Sliced Tomato
FLATBREAD PEPPERONI
Cheese and Pepperoni
FLATBREAD Pepperoni & Sausage
Cheese, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage
FLATBREAD White Hot
Cheese, Garlic Butter, COACHES House made HOTS
FLATBREAD Sausage & Hot Pepper Flatbread
Italian sausage, Coaches house made hots and cheese
FLATBREAD BBQ Chicken Flatbread
NA Beverages
Milkshakes
Sides
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Our signature veggie patty pan seared, with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppercorn aioli. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Burger Wrap
Our award winning burger grilled, with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Thousand Island dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.