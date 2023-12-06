Coach's Pub & Grill
Food
Kick Off
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$9.99
Beer battered mushrooms fried golden brown served with our homemade ranch.
- Cheese Bread$10.99
Freshly baked pizza dough topped with melty mozzarella and brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara & ranch.
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
- Fried Ravioli$8.99
- Gouda Mac Curds$9.99Out of stock
- Lg Boneless Wings$17.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- Potato Skins$11.99
- Pretzel Logs$10.99
- Pub Pickles$9.99
Lightly battered seasoned pickles served with ranch.
- Sm Boneless Wings$10.99
- Wings Small$11.99
Approximately 8 freshly fried naked bone in wings served plain or dipped in your choice of sauce.
- Basket of Chips$5.99
Our homemade, thin cut, house fried potato chips.
- Basket of Fries$5.99
Crispy golden fries.
- Basket of Onion Rings$6.99
- Basket Of Tots$6.99
Crispy, golden tots.
- Basket Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Tots
Salads & Soups
- Big House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg & tomato. Option to add chicken, steak, shrimp or salmon. *photo with added grilled chicken
- Caesar Salad$8.99
House blend of greens tossed with Caesar dressing, egg and Parmesan. Option to add chicken, steak, shrimp or salmon. *photo with added grilled chicken
- Chef Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, ham, turkey, Swiss & American cheese, tomato, egg and bacon.
- Dinner Salad$3.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons. Choice of dressing.
- Side Ceasar$3.99
- Fajita Salad$8.99
- Michigan Cherry Salad$10.99
Hall of Famers
- Salmon Plate$16.99
Grilled Salmon served with our fire roasted grain & rice blend and a side salad. Try it Cajun as well.
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner$16.99
Jumbo grilled shrimp brushed with garlic butter, served on a bed of our fire roasted grain and rice blend and a salad.
- Perch Dinner$14.99
- Balsamic Chicken$14.99
Two grilled chicken breast topped with a drizzle of balsamic served with choice of side & salad.
- Smothered Chicken$14.99
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$12.99
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$13.99
- Beef Shepards Pie$14.99
Our slow roasted beef, shredded topped with gravy,roasted corn, mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese baked to perfection. Includes side salad.
Handhelds
- BLT$12.99
Our crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on Texas toast.
- Cajun Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken seasoned with our Cajun blend, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese and lettuce. *pictured with crispy chicken
- Cherry Chicken Wrap$13.99
- Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese and lettuce. Try it Cajun style or with crispy chicken. *picture shown with crispy chicken
- Chicken Club$13.99
- Club$12.99
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.99
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Grilled jumbo shrimp folded in grilled tortillas with a spicy ginger slaw, cheddar cheese, lettuce and citrus cream sauce. Served with chips & salsa.
- Perch Tacos$13.99
- Reuben$11.99
Michigan corned beef, Swiss cheese & kraut served on grilled rye bread with 1000 island dressing.
- Triple Crown Chicken$13.99
- Turkey Reuben$11.99
"Big 10" Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Our famous coach’s burger topped with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with fries or choice of side.
- Black Bean Burger$10.99Out of stock
- Coach's Burger$12.99
- Gouda Mac Burger$13.99
Our famous coach’s burger topped with our Gouda Mac curds, crispy bacon shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo. Served with fries or choice of side.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.99
Our juicy burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions & Swiss cheese. Served with fries or choice of side.
- Olive Burger$12.99
Best olive sauce in Lansing! Our juicy burger served with our homemade olive sauce. Served with fries or choice of side.
- The Smitty! in Memory of Coach Mike Smith$13.99
Introducing The Smitty! In memory of the legendary Coach Mike Smith. It combines two of his favorite things. It's a Whiskey Burger. Coach's family always teased him because he cut his burgers in half. And that's exactly how we serve it! Half pound of Michigan ground beef, char-grilled topped with Proper Twelve sautéed onions, melted provolone, and bbq sauce. On a toasted ciabatta bun.
Mexican League
Winning Baskets
Pizza
- 7" Build Your Own Pizza$7.99
- 7" BBQ Chicken$11.99
- 7" Philly$11.99
- 7" Veggie$11.99
- 7" Supreme$11.99
- 7" Meat Lovers$11.99
- 7" Hawaiian$11.99
- 12" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
- 12" BBQ Chicken$15.99
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
- 12" Philly$15.99
- 12" Supreme Pizza$15.99
- 12" Veggie$15.99
- 16" Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
- 16" BBQ Chicken$19.99
- 16" Hawaiian$19.99
- 16" Meat Lovers$19.99
- 16" Philly$19.99
- 16" Supreme$19.99
- 16" Veggie$19.99
- 10" Cauliflower Crust$10.99
- 10" Cauliflower Supreme$11.99
- 10" Cauliflower Meat Lovers$11.99
- 10" Cauliflower Hawaiian$11.99
- 10" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken$11.99
- 10" Cauliflower Philly$11.99
- 10" Cauliflower Veggie$15.99
Calzones
Little League
- Chicken Fingers$5.99
Two of our crispy breaded chicken tenders served with fries or choice of side.
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
The cheese goodness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Served with a side.
- Short Stop Hamburger$5.99
A smaller version of our famous burger with pickles & choice of cheese, served with fries or choice of side.
- Short Stop Cheeseburger$5.99
Sides
- Applesauce$1.99
- Beans$2.99
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Cottage Cheese$1.99
- French Fries$2.50
- Grain & Veg Blend$2.99Out of stock
- Homemade Chips$2.50
- Mashed Potatoes$2.50
- Mixed Vegetables$2.50
- Onion Rings$2.50
- Side Tortilla Chips$1.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Tots$4.99
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Side Grilled Shrimp$5.50
- Chicken Breast$5.50
- Side Salmon Filet$6.50
- Chicken Breast$4.50
- Bag Of Chips$2.00
- Side 6oz Gravy$2.00
- Side 4oz Queso$3.00
- Baked Potato (Available after 4pm)$3.00
Inflation Busters
Drinks
Soda
64oz Growlers
- Bud Light Growler$8.00
- Bud Growler$8.00
- Miller Lite Growler$8.00
- Labatt Growler$8.00
- Michelob Ultra Growler$8.00
- Elvis Juice Growler$14.00
- Blue Moon Growler$14.00
- Angry Orchard Growler$14.00
- Amber Cream Growler$14.00
- Hellcat Growler$14.00
- Perrin Black Growler$14.00
- Bell's Two Hearted Growler$14.00
- Bell's Official Growler$14.00
- Perrin Black Growler$14.00
- Jet Blk Heart Growler$14.00
- Long Island Growler$35.00
- Bloody Mary Growler$35.00
- Growler Margarita$22.00
Donations to Coach’s
Donations
- $25 Donation to Coach’s$25.00
Coach’s is struggling due to the pandemic & could greatly use your support. This money will be used to fund the continued operation of Coach’s. Coach’s is not structured as a non-profit, so we must charge sales taxes and this is not a tax-deductible donation. We greatly appreciate your help!
- $50 Donation to Coach’s$50.00
- $100 Donation to Coach’s$100.00
- $250 Donation to Coach’s$250.00
- $500 Donation to Coach’s$500.00
