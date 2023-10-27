Coastal Class Crepes - Long Beach, WA 109 Sid Snyder Drive
Savory Crepes
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Raspberry Preserves and a dash of Powdered Sugar - add Jalapenos for a little Kick!
Grilled Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Asiago & Pepper Jack Crisps and of course the Caesar Dressing!
Rotisserie Chicken, David's BBQ Famous Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Green Onions...add jalapenos for a flash of flavor!
Roasted Pine Nut Hummus, Peninsula Microgreens Pea Shoots, Roasted Red Pepper, Sliced Cucumber and Feta Cheese
2 Eggs, Ham, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil and David's Famous Hollandaise
Pork Sausage Links, Crispy Hash Browns, One Egg and Cheddar Cheese with a Drizzle of Pure Maple Syrup!
Sweet Crepes
Freshly Sliced Strawberries, Blueberries, Cream Cheese, Pure Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream!
Freshly Sliced Strawberries and Bananas, and of course, NUTELLA and Whipped Cream! Oh My!
Freshly Sliced Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream...Go Bananas!
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Crumbled Graham Cracker and Flash Fired Marshmallows! Take me to the beach!
Delicious Crepe, Butter and Sugar...that's it!