Coast to Coast Pub by Martin City Brewing
Alcohol
- Bud Light$4.00
- Ultra$4.50
- Coors Light$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- MCBC Standard Can$4.00
- MCBC Premium Can$7.00
- Loyal Watermelon Lemonade$7.00
- Brick River Sweet Lous$5.00
- Brick River Peach$5.00
- NA Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher$4.50
- Heavenly Body Wheat$4.50
- Well Being Hellraiser$4.50Out of stock
- BTL Eos Cabernet$30.00
- BTL Il Bastardo Sangiovese$30.00
- BTL Gulp/Hablo Garnacha$34.00
- BTL A/A Oeno Cab$45.00
- BTL Bellula Pinot Noir$33.00
- BTL Allegrini$36.00
- BTL Eos Chard$30.00
- BTL Freixenet$30.00
- BTL Decibel Sauv Blanc$36.00
- BTL Rutheford Ranch Chard$45.00
- BTL La Bastarda$30.00
- BTL Bieler Rose$34.00
- Tooth & Nail$65.00
- BTL Clos De Los Siete$49.00
- J Bookwalter Protagonist$85.00
- Philipe Girard$62.00
- Lucien Albdrecht$45.00
Food
- Wings$13.00
- Fried Pickles$10.00
- Crab Beignets$17.00
- Calamari$16.00
- Hard Way Oyster (Each)$3.00
- Rockafella 5 pack$16.00
- Salmon Poke Nachos$18.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
- Risotto Balls$14.00
- Goat Cheese and Beet$13.00
- Shrimp Scampi$16.00
- Meatballs$14.00
- Fried Oysters$15.00
- House Salad$7.00
- Caesar Salad$7.00
- Wedge$11.00
- Apple Walnut$11.00
- Asian Salmon$18.00
- City Burger$15.00
- Woodsman Burger$17.00
- Big Matt Burger$15.00
- Lobster Roll$20.00
- Pub Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Reuben$15.00
- Hake Fish Sandwich$14.00
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
- Chicken Parmesan$15.00
- Blackened Fish Tostadas$16.00
- Pulled Pork$15.00
- Kids Burger$10.00
- Kids Chzburger$10.00
- Kids Mac & Chz$8.00
- Kids Chkn Tenders$8.00
- Kids Grill Chz$8.00
- Mac Trad.$11.00
- Lobster Mac$20.00
- Cowboy Mac$16.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Mac$3.00
- Sd Brussel Sprouts$5.00
- Sd Mashed Potatos$4.00
- Loaded Fries$5.00
- Sd Coleslaw$2.00
- Asparagus$5.00
- Sd Chicken Breast$6.00
- Sd Crustinis$1.00
- Sd Japs$1.00
- Sd Polenta$6.00
- Souffle$9.00
- Caramel Apple Pie$11.00
- Salmon$19.00
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
- Shrimp & Scallop Rigatoni$26.00
- Lamb Rack$29.00
- Fish and Chips$21.00
- Meatloaf$19.00
- Ribeye$40.00
- Butternut Shrimp Pasta$22.00
- Cup Stew$7.00Out of stock
- Bowl Stew$13.00Out of stock
- Bowl Chowder$13.00Out of stock
- Cup Chowder$7.00Out of stock
- Island Creek$3.75
- Pleasant Cove$3.75
- Deer Creek$4.00
