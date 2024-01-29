Cô Ba Dessert, Tea & Coffee
Our Specialties
- S1 - Ha Noi Mist$9.00
Pandan Jelly, Red Pearl, White Bean, Young Coconut Meat, Purple Yam, Mung Bean, Coconut Milk
- S2 - Sai Gon Pearl$9.00
Grass Jelly, Mung Coconut Meat, Chia Seed, Longan, Pandan Jelly, Red Pearl, Coconut Juice *RECOMMENDED
- S3 - Ha Long Sunset$9.00
Lychee, Palm Seed, Longan, Jackfruit, Pandan Jelly, Red Pearl, Young Coconut Meat, Milk & Coconut Milk
- S4 - Da Lat Evergreen$8.00
Pandan Jelly, Boba, Mung Bean Paste, Coconut Milk
Our Specialties WARM
- S5 - Sa Pa Delight$8.00
Sweet Rice, Fresh Corn, Pandan, Coconut Sauce, Served Warm *RECOMMENDED
- S6 - Hoi An Imperial$9.50
Grass Jelly, Pandan Jelly, Red Pearl, Boba, Purple Yam, White Bean, Young Coconut Meat, Coconut Sauce, Served Warm *RECOMMENDED (Prep. Time: 10-15 Minutes)
- S7 - Da Nang Supreme$8.00
Cassava, Purple Yam, Pandan Jelly, Sago, Coconut Sauce, Served Warm
Cakes
- D1 - Tiramisu$7.50
Ladyfinger Cookies, Espresso, Mascarpone Cheese, Cocoa Powder *RECOMMENDED
- D2 - Red Velvet Cake$7.50
Chocolate Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting
- D3 - Carrot Cake$7.50
Carrot & Spice Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting
- D4 - Triple Chocolate Cake$7.50
Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Frosting, Chocolate Ganache *RECOMMENDED
- D5 - Oreo Cheesecake$8.50
Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Crust, Cream Cheese
- D6 - Pistachio Cheesecake$8.50
Pistachio, Cream Cheese
Cold Drinks
Fruit Teas
- F1 - Peach Perfection$8.00
Black Tea, Peach, Orange, Lemongrass, Lime *RECOMMENDED
- F2 - Mekong Majestic$9.00
Jasmine Green Tea, Soursop, Orange Juice
- F3 - Hibiscus Breeze$7.50
Jasmine Green Tea, Hibiscus, Strawberry, Lime
- F4 - Lychee Rose$7.50
Jasmine Green Tea, Lychee, Rose
- F5 - Tropical Oasis$7.50
Jasmine Green Tea, Peach, Passion Fruit, Lime
Iced Coffees
- C1 - The Classic$7.00
Phin Espresso, Condensed Milk
- C2 - The Phintastic$7.00
Phin Espresso, Whole Milk, Condensed Milk
- C3 - Sweet & Salty$8.00
Phin Espresso, Condensed Milk, Salted Cream
- C4 - Coconut Cloud$8.00
Phin Espresso, Condensed Milk, Coconut, Salted Cream *RECOMMENDED
- C5 - Pandan Vibes$7.50
Phin Espresso, Pandan, Whole Milk *RECOMMENDED
Blended Drinks
- B1 - Mango Sensation$8.00
Mango, Lime, Chamoy, Chili Powder *RECOMMENDED
- B2 - Avocado Heaven$8.00
Avocado, Whole Milk, Condensed Milk *RECOMMENDED
- B3 - Smooth & Sour$7.50
Strawberry OR Mango, Yogurt, Whole Milk
- B4 - Toffee Coffee$7.50
Toffee, Phin Espresso, Whole Milk
- B5 - Coconut Sub-Lime$7.50
Coconut, Lime, Condensed Milk