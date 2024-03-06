Skip to Main content
Cochino Concepts
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Cochino Concepts
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Mains
Sides
Mains
The Che
$14.00
Bodega Chopped Cheese
$10.00
THE BLT
$11.00
F'n Tough Guy
$11.00
Piggy Grilled Cheese
$10.00
That Philly Jawn
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Basic "B" (Burger)
$9.00
You're My Boy Bleu!
$10.00
Green Chili Bacon Glizzy
$9.00
Out of stock
Philly Jawn Fries
$15.00
Bacon Ranch Fries
$9.00
Sides
Crispy Fries
$5.00+
Fried Pickles
$14.00
Chips
$2.50
Sauces
Warm Chocolate chip Cookie
$5.00
Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake
$10.00
Out of stock
Cochino Concepts Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 497-9158
514 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement