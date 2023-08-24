Cocina 35- Liberty Station 2750 Dewey Rd, Ste 104
DESAYUNOS
CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS
Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
MERCADO
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
LA BOMBA
Creamy habanero salsa topped with juicy cochinita pibil! For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR
3 Chile creamy secret salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
DIVORCIADOS
Can’t decide which one you want to try? Choose 2 salsas For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES
Served with a side of beans. Choose –Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado –Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano -Habanero – Cilantro, habanero -Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions -Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle -Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
MEXICAN SCRAMBLE
Your choice of protein, 3 scrambled eggs, side of beans, avocado, tomato, and corn or flour tortillas
ENFRIJOLADAS
OMELETTE
ESPECIALES DEL MES
POSTRES
BEBIDAS
CAFÉ DE OLLA
Mexican spiced coffee, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Cocoa
CAFÉ AMERICANO
DECAFF
COCA MEXICANA
CAN COKE
DIET COKE
JUGO DE NARANJA
ORANGE JUICE FRESHLY SQUEEZED
CHOCOMILK
YES It is Pacho Pantera!
MILK
BOTELLA DE AGUA (16OZ)
APPLE JUICE
AGUAS FRESCAS (32OZ)
AGUA FRESCA (1/2 GALON 64OZ)
AGUA FRESCA (GALON 128OZ)
NIÑOS
LUNCH
LOTERIA BURRITO
Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.
TACO A LA CARTA
Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema.
TACOS DORADOS
5 Hard shell tacos, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, served with side of beans and tomato broth.
TORTA AHOGADA
Our amazing Mexican sandwich, Choose cochinita pibil or carne asada, filled with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, avocado, pickled jalapeños, house mayo and a side of french fries.
FLAUTAS BANDERA
4 CHICKEN FLAUTAS, TOPPED WITH GREEN SALSA, SOUR CREAM, COTIJA CHEESE, RED SALSA AND AVOCADO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS.
ENCHILADAS
4 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS, TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA, SOUR CREAM, COTIJA CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS AND AVOCADO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS! ADD EGGS TO MAKE A TASTY BREAKFAST
CHILE RELLENO
SIDES
CAJETA TOAST SIDE
Our Mexican take on the classic french toast, vanilla-cajeta toast
PANCAKE SIDE
TAMAL GRATINADO SIDE
TOCINO SIDE
FRIJOLES (4OZ)
CARNE ASADA (4OZ)
CARNITAS (4OZ)
POLLO ASADO (4OZ)
CHILORIO SIDE (4OZ)
CHORIZO (4OZ)
COCHINITA (4OZ)
EGG WHITES FRIED
EGG WHITES CRAMBLE
EXTRA AVOCADO
EXTRA SALSA
FRENCH FRIES SIDE
FRUIT SIDE
GRILLED VEGGIES SIDE
MACHACA (4OZ)
OVER EASY
OVER HARD
OVER MEDIUM
SCRAMBLE
CARNE AL PASTOR (4OZ)
EXTRA SOUR CREAM (2OZ)
SUNNY SIDE UP
TURKEY SIDE
TAMARROKA
CHAROLAS
FRIJOLES (32OZ)
PROTEINA (32OZ)
CAFÉ DE OLLA (8-10PPL)
CAJETA TOAST TRAY LARGE
Our Mexican take on the classic french toast, vanilla-cajeta toast, served with a crispy bacon, berries and side of eggs.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (TRAY)
CHORIZO (32OZ )
CHURROS (10-12 PPL)
FAMILY MEAL CHILAQUILES (SMALL)
Choose your favorite salsa (Verde, Roja, Creamy Habanero, Creamy Chipotle, Tomate, Salsa Secreta). Topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, sour cream, onions and avocado, served with beans. ½ Galon agua fresca: choose Mango con tajin, Jamaica, Horchata or La verde.
FAMILY MEAL CHILAQUILES (LARGE)
SCRAMBLE (10-12 PPL)
TAMALES GRATINADOS
MINI PANCAKES TRAY
EL PATON PACKAGE SMALL
EL PATON PACKAGE LARGE
FLAUTAS BANDERA SMALL
FLAUTAS BANDERA LARGE
CHILE RELLENO TRAY SMALL
CHILE RELLENO TRAY LARGE
ENCHILADAS TRAY SMALL
ENCHILADAS TRAY LARGE
TACO KIT
POTATO TACO DORADOS TRAY SMALL
POTATO TACO DORADOS TRAY LARGE
CAJETA TOAST TRAY SMALL
SALSA (32OZ)
ESPECIALES NOVIEMBRE (Copy) (Copy)
SOPA DE TORTILLA
TOMATO BROTH, TORTILLA STRIPS, SOUR CREAM, MELTED MONTERREY JACK, AVOCADO AND CHILI FLAKES
OMELETTE LA BOMBA
MONTERREY JACK OMELETTE, OVER A BED OF CREAMY HABANERO SALSA, TOPPED WITH COCHINITA PIBIL, SOUR CREAM, COTIJA CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS AND AVOCADO.