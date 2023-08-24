DESAYUNOS

CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS

$17.75

Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

MERCADO

$16.75

Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

LA BOMBA

$16.75

Creamy habanero salsa topped with juicy cochinita pibil! For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR

$16.75

3 Chile creamy secret salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

DIVORCIADOS

$15.75

Can’t decide which one you want to try? Choose 2 salsas For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

CHILAQUILES

$14.75

Served with a side of beans. Choose –Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado –Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano -Habanero – Cilantro, habanero -Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions -Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle -Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

MEXICAN SCRAMBLE

$15.00

Your choice of protein, 3 scrambled eggs, side of beans, avocado, tomato, and corn or flour tortillas

ENFRIJOLADAS

$15.00
OMELETTE

$18.00

ESPECIALES DEL MES

CHILAQUILES MOLE

$15.00

Topped with our house Mole.

ENCHILADAS AL CHIPOTLE

$14.00

Chicken enchiladas topped with creamy chipotle salsa

FLAUTAS SINALOA

$14.00

Chiken flautas , topped with lettuce ,sour ,cream , cheese , pickled onions , tomate ,cucumber ,avocado served with tomate broth and beans.

POSTRES

CHURROS CON CAJETA

$8.00
CONCHA

$3.75
CONCHA RELLENA

$6.25

French toast concha, filled with strawberries, horchata whipped cream topped with cajeta!

FLAN

$7.00

Definitely the best Flan in San Diego!

GALLETA DE CHOCOLATE

$3.75
POLVORON

$3.95
EMPANADA

$3.25

BUÑUELOS ( 2 PIEZAS )

$5.50

BUÑUELOS BOX ( 6 PIEZAS )

$14.00

BEBIDAS

CAFÉ DE OLLA

$6.00

Mexican spiced coffee, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Cocoa

CAFÉ AMERICANO

$5.00

DECAFF

$5.00
COCA MEXICANA

$4.00
CAN COKE

$2.75
DIET COKE

$2.25
JUGO DE NARANJA

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE FRESHLY SQUEEZED

CHOCOMILK

$6.00

YES It is Pacho Pantera!

MILK

$3.00
BOTELLA DE AGUA (16OZ)

$2.50
APPLE JUICE

$4.00
AGUAS FRESCAS (32OZ)

$8.25
AGUA FRESCA (1/2 GALON 64OZ)

$12.75
AGUA FRESCA (GALON 128OZ)

$19.95

NIÑOS

MINI TOAST

$10.00

Cajeta toast served with a side of eggs.

KIDS MINI PANCAKES

$9.95

Served with a side of eggs.

LUNCH

LOTERIA BURRITO

$14.75

Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.

TACO A LA CARTA

$3.75

Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema.

TACOS DORADOS

$15.00

5 Hard shell tacos, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, served with side of beans and tomato broth.

TORTA AHOGADA

$18.00

Our amazing Mexican sandwich, Choose cochinita pibil or carne asada, filled with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, avocado, pickled jalapeños, house mayo and a side of french fries.

FLAUTAS BANDERA

$14.50

4 CHICKEN FLAUTAS, TOPPED WITH GREEN SALSA, SOUR CREAM, COTIJA CHEESE, RED SALSA AND AVOCADO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS.

ENCHILADAS

$15.00

4 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS, TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA, SOUR CREAM, COTIJA CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS AND AVOCADO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS! ADD EGGS TO MAKE A TASTY BREAKFAST

CHILE RELLENO

$16.00

SIDES

CAJETA TOAST SIDE

$4.00

Our Mexican take on the classic french toast, vanilla-cajeta toast

PANCAKE SIDE

$4.00
TAMAL GRATINADO SIDE

$5.00

TOCINO SIDE

$4.00

FRIJOLES (4OZ)

$2.25

CARNE ASADA (4OZ)

$4.95

CARNITAS (4OZ)

$4.75

POLLO ASADO (4OZ)

$4.75

CHILORIO SIDE (4OZ)

$4.75

CHORIZO (4OZ)

$4.50

COCHINITA (4OZ)

$4.75

EGG WHITES FRIED

$4.00

EGG WHITES CRAMBLE

$4.00

EXTRA AVOCADO

$3.00

EXTRA SALSA

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$4.00

FRUIT SIDE

$3.50

GRILLED VEGGIES SIDE

$4.50

MACHACA (4OZ)

$5.75

OVER EASY

$3.75

OVER HARD

$3.75

OVER MEDIUM

$3.75

SCRAMBLE

$3.75

CARNE AL PASTOR (4OZ)

$4.75

EXTRA SOUR CREAM (2OZ)

$2.00

SUNNY SIDE UP

$3.75

TURKEY SIDE

$3.00

TAMARROKA

$1.00

CHAROLAS

FRIJOLES (32OZ)

$12.00

PROTEINA (32OZ)

$27.99

CAFÉ DE OLLA (8-10PPL)

$27.00

CAJETA TOAST TRAY LARGE

$132.99

Our Mexican take on the classic french toast, vanilla-cajeta toast, served with a crispy bacon, berries and side of eggs.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (TRAY)

$19.00

CHORIZO (32OZ )

$15.00

CHURROS (10-12 PPL)

$17.00
FAMILY MEAL CHILAQUILES (SMALL)

$45.99

Choose your favorite salsa (Verde, Roja, Creamy Habanero, Creamy Chipotle, Tomate, Salsa Secreta). Topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, sour cream, onions and avocado, served with beans. ½ Galon agua fresca: choose Mango con tajin, Jamaica, Horchata or La verde.

FAMILY MEAL CHILAQUILES (LARGE)

$75.99

SCRAMBLE (10-12 PPL)

$25.00

TAMALES GRATINADOS

$65.00

MINI PANCAKES TRAY

$48.99

EL PATON PACKAGE SMALL

$85.99

EL PATON PACKAGE LARGE

$165.99

FLAUTAS BANDERA SMALL

$65.99

FLAUTAS BANDERA LARGE

$119.99

CHILE RELLENO TRAY SMALL

$79.99

CHILE RELLENO TRAY LARGE

$139.99

ENCHILADAS TRAY SMALL

$75.99

ENCHILADAS TRAY LARGE

$125.99

TACO KIT

$27.99

POTATO TACO DORADOS TRAY SMALL

$65.99

POTATO TACO DORADOS TRAY LARGE

$119.99

CAJETA TOAST TRAY SMALL

$45.99

SALSA (32OZ)

$15.50

ESPECIALES NOVIEMBRE (Copy) (Copy)

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$6.50

TOMATO BROTH, TORTILLA STRIPS, SOUR CREAM, MELTED MONTERREY JACK, AVOCADO AND CHILI FLAKES

OMELETTE LA BOMBA

$17.50

MONTERREY JACK OMELETTE, OVER A BED OF CREAMY HABANERO SALSA, TOPPED WITH COCHINITA PIBIL, SOUR CREAM, COTIJA CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS AND AVOCADO.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$14.50