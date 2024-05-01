Cocinero Mexican Cuisine 4400 State Hwy 121 #140, Lewisville
WINE / BEER
Cerveza - Imported Beer
Cerveza - Domestic Beer
Draft - Imported Beer
Draft - Domestic Beer
Red
- GL Conundrum$13.00
Red blend California
- GL Meiomi$16.00
Pinot noir, California
- GL Sonoma Cutrer$13.00
Cabernet sauvignon, paso Robles
- GL The Prisioner$13.00
Cabernet sauvignon
- BTL Conundrum$35.00
Red blend California
- BTL Meiomi$48.00
Pinot noir, California
- BTL Austerity$31.00
Cabernet sauvignon, paso Robles
- BTL The Prisioner$45.00
Cabernet sauvignon
Whites
- GL Santa Margherita$12.00
Pinot grigio
- GL Casa Madero$11.00
Casa Madero
- GL Impeccable$13.00
Brut rose, provence
- GL La Marca$8.00
Prosecco, Italy small bottle
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer$46.00
Chardonnay
- BTL Santa Margherita$39.00
Pinot grigio
- BTL Rose$35.00
Casa Madero
- BTL Impeccable$48.00
Brut rose, provence
- Gl White House Canyon$10.00
- GL Red House Canyon$10.00
Wines - BTL
Wines - GL
- GL Conundrum$13.00
Red blend California
- GL Meiomi$16.00
Pinot noir, California
- GL Sonoma Cutrer$13.00
Cabernet sauvignon, paso Robles
- GL The Prisioner$13.00
Cabernet sauvignon
- GL Santa Margherita$12.00
Pinot grigio
- GL La Marca$8.00
Prosecco, Italy small bottle
- GL Impeccable$13.00
Brut rose, provence
- GL Casa Madero$11.00
Casa Madero
- GL Hwy 12$13.00
- GL 19 Crimes$10.00
LIQUOR
Cocteles
- De La Casa Margarita$12.00
Frozen or on the rocks
- Brujita$13.00
Frozen margarita, house- made sangria
- Las Chingonas$13.00
Herradura silver, citrus, syrup, choice: *tamarind *watermelon *blueberries
- Skinny 121$13.00
Herradura reposado, cointreau, citrus
- La Patrona$13.00
Don Julio, grapefruit, lime, salt
- Piña Picosa$13.00
Milagro, citrus, Cointreau, syrup, serranos, pineapple
- Mojito Traditional$11.00
White rum, club soda, fresh mint, syrup, lime juice
- Old Fashioned
Patron silver, topo Chico, citrus
- El Peligroso$14.00
Herradura reposado, blue curacao, agave, citrus
- Michelada$9.00
Choice your beer (bottle)
- Mangonada$13.00
House mango is frozen with chammoy
- Cocinero Mimosa$8.00
Orange juice, prosecco
- Coronarrita$14.00
Frozen margarita + your favorite beer
- Mexican Martini$12.00
- Torres$13.00
Mango, lime, strawberry fozen margarita
- 89$14.00
Frozen margarita, grand manier floater
- La Dama$14.00
- My Mamacita$12.00
- Cowboy Ranch Water
- Batanga$10.00
Tequila silver
Tequila Añejo
Tequila Extra Añejo
FOOD
Appetizers
- ceviche pacifico$17.00
- Queso Cocinero cup$8.50
- Queso Cocinero Bowl$10.50
- Guacamole small$9.50
- Guacamole Large$12.50
- Duo$15.50
- small -4 Nachos El MAr$15.90
- Large -8 Nachos el Mar$25.90
- small -4 Nachos Tipicos$11.50
- Large -8 Nachos Tipicos$19.99
- Elotito$6.00
Roasted corn, mayo, queso fresco, salsa, lime, crispy crushed chips
- Flautitas$14.00
Rolled tortilla with chicken, crema, queso fresco, guacamole and crema
Soups & Salads
- Cup Tortilla Soup$7.90
Chicken soup with vegetables & rice, avocado, topped with cheese & tortilla strips
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$8.90
Chicken soup with vegetables & rice, avocado, topped with cheese & tortilla strips
- Cup Bean Soup$7.90
Mi Abuelita style
- Bowl Bean Soup$8.90
Mi Abuelita style
- Ensalada De La Casa$11.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and jack cheese, bacon, corn, with your choice of dressing ranch, chipotle blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Classy Arugula Salad$11.25
Baby arugula, parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, red pear tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
- Mex Cobb Salad$11.25
Mixed greens, egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado and jack cheese with your dressing *balsamic *ranch *chipotle blue cheese
Veggie
Para Los Nenes
Enchiladas
- Verde Enchiladas$14.50
Two chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, queso fresco, green rice, refried beans
- Crema Queso Enchiladas$14.50
Two hand-rolled chicken enchiladas, crema queso, red rice and refried beans
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.50
Two shrimp enchiladas, crema queso, green rice, aioli on top, and refried beans
- Mole Enchiladas$14.50
Two hand-rolled shredded chicken, topped with traditional molé sauce, and queso fresco, white rice and refried beans
- Spinach Enchiladas$14.50
Two hand-rolled cheese spinach enchiladas, ranchero sauce, white rice and black beans
- Del Norte Enchiladas$14.50
Two ground beef hand-rolled enchiladas, chili con carne, Mexican rice and refried beans
- Gaby's Enchiladas$15.50
Two cheese hand-rolled, crema queso sauce, asada on top, Mexican rice and bean soup
- Enchiladas Guanajuato$14.50
Platos Fuertes
- Fajitas
Sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo
- Rib-Eye Mama Maya$28.00
Angus beef- cherry tomatoes, grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, served with bean soup, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Parrillada$25.00
Asada, chicken, shrimp, sausage, grilled onions and peppers, red rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas
- Pollo "Cocinero"$19.00
Two flat grilled chicken thighs, white rice, and green roasted pepper sauce
- Pollo Ala Crema$18.00
Sliced chicken breast served with grill onions, poblano, mushrooms,, covered with queso crema, white rice, black beans and tortillas
- Asado De Puerco$17.00
Slow-cooked-roasted pork, sauteed onions and bell peppers, green rice and pinto beans
- Carne Poblana$18.00
Beed sauteed with poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with melted cheese, served with green rice and black beans
- Quesadilla
10' flour tortilla, cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Tacos De Birria$17.00
A special three tacos of Mexican beef stew, simmered for hours. Consome
- La "B" Burger$13.00
Sesame seed brioche bun, double meat, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli and fries
- Tacos De Asada$15.50
Grill steak, onions, cilantro, lime served with Mexican rice and bean soup
- Taco Plate$15.50
Choice one meat: *adovo chicken with pineapple *brisket and cheese *pastor and pineapple, chorizo or carnitas served with Mexican rice, onions n cilantro, lime
- Shrimp Brochette$18.00
Four jumbo bacon-wrapped cheese jalapeno served with white rice, bean soup and guacamole
- Salmon Taco Plate$16.50
Blackened salmon, pico relish, cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado served with white rice
- Camaron Taco Plate$16.50
Blanched shrimp, cheese, slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado and white rice
- Crispy Fish Taco Plate$16.50
Breaded crispy or grilled cod, shredded lettuce, corn, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch sauce. Served with white rice
- Alain's Favorite (Salmon)$24.00
Blackened crunchy salmon, sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, cabbage carrots, bell peppers and onions served with white rice and chipotle aioli on top
- Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos$17.00
- Arroz Chino$17.00
- Tacos Al Carbon$28.00