Appetizers

2 Bones And Bread

2 Bones And Bread

$6.99

Double bone portion of our smoked spare ribs. Served on a slice of plain, thick-sliced bread and covered with bbq sauce.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.99

Fresh fried pork skins, choose lightly salted, dry ranch or cajun seasoned.

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dill pickle spears, breaded and fried. Served with Chipotle Ranch on the side.

Clothesline Specials

PORK SCHNITZEL W/ SPAETZLE AND SAUERKRAUT

PORK SCHNITZEL W/ SPAETZLE AND SAUERKRAUT

$14.99

Hand breaded crispy fried pork loin cutlet, served with bite-sized German egg pasta dumplings sautéed with lemon, garlic and parsley. Served with sauerkraut.

BRATWURST SANDWICH

BRATWURST SANDWICH

$7.99

Smoked bratwurst served on a griddled pretzel roll with sauerkraut and whole grain German mustard.

CURRYWURST APPETIZER

CURRYWURST APPETIZER

$7.99

A classic Berliner street food! Currywurst sausage is made with pork and a flavorful blend of Indian spices. We are serving it on a bed of French fries with a sweet and tangy tomato-based curry sauce.

DEEP FRIED CHEESE CURDS

DEEP FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$7.99

BREADED DEEP FRIED WISCONSIN WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS. Served with chipotle ranch

PUMPKIN CORN BREAD

PUMPKIN CORN BREAD

$3.49Out of stock

Fresh, made-from-scratch cornbread made with pureed pumpkin and fall spices.

SMOKEHOUSE QUESADILLA

SMOKEHOUSE QUESADILLA

$7.99

12 inch flour tortilla, pepper-jack/cheddar blend, char-grilled poblano and sweet onions, optional protein. Cilantro-Lime Cream on the side.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SUB

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SUB

$8.99

Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, House-made Nashville Hot Sauce, Sweet Horsey Pickles and Cole Slaw Dressing. Served on a brown sugar baguette.

NY CHOPPED CHEESE SAMMICH

NY CHOPPED CHEESE SAMMICH

$9.99

Fresh ground brisket burger, chopped up on the griddle with American cheese. Topped with mayo and served on toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Meat Plates

Choose from 1 meats or get our Widowmaker which includes 3 choices of our meats. All dinners come with choice of 2 sides.
1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$15.99

Choose one meat from the following items: pork spareribs, sausage, pulled pork, turkey, pulled chicken, shrimp, catfish or brisket Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$18.99

Choose two different meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket. Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$26.99

Choose three meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.

Southern Fried Chicken

4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with 2 sides

4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with 2 sides

$15.99

Breast, wing, leg and thigh. Hand-breaded and freshly fried. Choose 2 sides. Please allow 30 minutes.

8 Piece Fried Chicken with 2 sides

8 Piece Fried Chicken with 2 sides

$29.99

8 pieces of our delicious Southern-fried chicken with your choice of 2 family sides. Please allow 30 minutes.

16 Piece Fried Chicken

16 Piece Fried Chicken

$29.99

Just the chicken. Don't forget to order your sides! Please allow 30 minutes.

Meat By Pound

Ribs - Full Slab

Ribs - Full Slab

$25.99

Our St. Louis Spare Ribs are smoked fresh everyday. 12 bones, served with our without one of our house sauces.

Ribs - Half Slab.

Ribs - Half Slab.

$12.99

Our St. Louis Spare Ribs are smoked fresh everyday. 6 bones, served with our without one of our house sauces.

Brisket By Half Pound

Brisket By Half Pound

$11.49

Beef brisket smoked for 12-14 hours over hickory. Expertly trimmed and sliced. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with or without sauce.

Pulled Pork By Half Pound

Pulled Pork By Half Pound

$7.99

Our smoked pork shoulder is hand pulled everyday. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with sauce or without.

Pulled Chicken By Half Pound

Pulled Chicken By Half Pound

$8.99

Hand-pulled Smoked Chicken, mix if white and dark meat. With or without sauce.

Sliced Turkey By Half Pound

Sliced Turkey By Half Pound

$8.99

We smoke boneless, skin-on turkey breast. Trimmed and sliced. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with or without sauce.

SMOKED JALAPENO/CHEDDAR LINK

SMOKED JALAPENO/CHEDDAR LINK

$4.49

ALL BEEF, LOCALLY PRODUCED SAUSAGE WITH JALAPENO AND CHEDDAR.

Fried Shrimp By Half Pound

Fried Shrimp By Half Pound

$10.99

One 1/2 pound of our shrimp, hand-breaded and fried or blackened.

Cajun Shrimp by Half Pound

Cajun Shrimp by Half Pound

$10.99

Fresh shrimp, tossed in our house Cajun seasoning and grilled with butter. Served in 1/2 pound increments and garnished with lemon slice.

Fried Catfish Per Piece

Fried Catfish Per Piece

$10.99

American, farm-raised Catfish filet, hand breaded and fried golden brown in our house breading. Served with Comeback Sauce. on the side.

Cajun Catfish Per Piece

Cajun Catfish Per Piece

$10.99

Our delicious, mild domestic catfish filet, seasoned with our house Cajun seasoning and grilled with butter. Served with Comeback Sauce on the side.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Smoked chicken, hand pulled and lightly sauced. Topped w/slaw.

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$9.99

12 hour, hickory-smoked beef brisket, lightly sauced. Topped w/ slaw.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Tender gobbler with slaw and sauce.

Double Barrel

Double Barrel

$11.99

Can’t decide between the pulled pork or the brisket? Have both! Topped with original bbq sauce and coleslaw.

SMOKEHOUSE REUBEN

SMOKEHOUSE REUBEN

$11.99

Our Smokehouse Reuben is one of Cockeye's favorite sammiches. Thin -shaved Smoked Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Lexington-style Red Slaw and Mississippi Comeback Sauce. All piled on 2 pound rye bread from Warren Baking Co.

Pig Melt

Pig Melt

$7.99

Pulled pork, American cheese, haystack onions on grilled Texas toast.

Po' Boy

Po' Boy

$12.49

Hand-breaded and deep fried shrimp or catfish, lettuce, tomato, onion and comeback.

Burgers

Cockeye Burger

Cockeye Burger

$7.99

(2) 1/4 lb. freshly ground patties, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback.

Tombstone

Tombstone

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burgers, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and haystack onions.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.79+

Fresh Idaho potatoes are hand-cut everyday and twice fried for that perfect French fry.

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$2.79+

Our crispy, fried-to-order French fries tossed in our spicy/salty Cajun seasoning.

Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$2.79+

#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.

Macaroni And Cheese

Macaroni And Cheese

$2.79+

Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".

Corn Casserole

Corn Casserole

$2.79+

Moist corn bread pudding baked with fresh and creamed corn.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.79+

Our baked beans are a meal in themselves. 4 bean blend with brown sugar and 12 hour smoked pork shoulder.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.79+

Tender green beans with loads of butter and our house seasoning.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$2.79+

Our greens are always made with fresh collard greens, washed and chopped. Bacon and onion mixed with chicken stock, a little vinegar and hot sauce.

Fried Cheesy Grits

Fried Cheesy Grits

$2.79

Super cheesy grits are molded and left to chill. Hand breaded with buttermilk and cornmeal. Deep-fried to golden brown.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.79+

Made with extra-thick sliced real onions. Breaded and fried up golden brown.

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$2.79+

Lightly seasoned corn batter fritters.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.79+

Our coleslaw is made fresh every day. Grated green blended with our house-made slaw dressing. Mayo, vinegar, onions, sugar and spices.

Horsey Pickles

Horsey Pickles

$2.79+

We feature Sweet Horseradish Pickles from local, Hermann's Pickle Farm in Garrettsville, Ohio.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

A blend of fresh greens, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.

Dressing Packet

Dressing Packet

$0.50

Need an extra salad dressing packet?

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.50

Patty's extra-thick sliced bread from Warren Baking Co.

Bun

Bun

$0.99

Hard Italian roll from Warren Baking Co.

One Dozen Regular Buns

One Dozen Regular Buns

$6.49

12 Italian Hard Rolls, unsliced, baked fresh everyday from Warren Baking Company.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh mixed green salad. Sliced tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. Add a protein if you like and don't forget to choose which dressing on the side!

Soups

Chuckwagon Chili

Chuckwagon Chili

$4.49+

Our chili is filled with both smoked brisket and our fresh ground brisket. Chipotle peppers provide the heat but the soup has a sweet element.

Brunswick Stew.

Brunswick Stew.

$4.49+

Sweet corn, lima beans, chunky tomatoes, and smoky pulled pork in a tasty broth.

Kids

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$7.99

Choose between a plain 1/4 lb. cheeseburger, ribs or chicken nibblers. Also choose one side.

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$2.99

Creamy peanut butter blended with whipped cream and filled into a graham cracker crust. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Fresh bananas and creamy banana pudding, topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Whip

Strawberry Whip

$2.99Out of stock

Just like Grandma Phyllis used to make. Juicy sweet strawberries, blended with whipped cream and topped with nuts.

Super-Premium Ice Cream

Blackberry Chocolate Chunk IC

Blackberry Chocolate Chunk IC

$5.99

Real blackberries, chocolate chunks. Your wife will love this one.

Blueberry Cheesecake IC

Blueberry Cheesecake IC

$5.99

Real blueberries in a cheesecake ice cream.

Butter Pecan IC

Butter Pecan IC

$5.99

Hillson buttered pecans in smooth nutty base.

Buttermilk Pie IC

Buttermilk Pie IC

$5.99

Cockeye Creamery’s signature chef-inspired flavor; made with fresh-baked buttermilk pies from Cockeye BBQ’s kitchen.

Cookie Monster IC

Cookie Monster IC

$5.99

Cookie dough ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Deep Chocolate IC

Deep Chocolate IC

$5.99

Cockeye Creamery's take on traditional, American chocolate ice cream.

French Vanilla Bean IC

French Vanilla Bean IC

$5.99

Egg, premium vanilla bean.

Fresh Strawberry IC

Fresh Strawberry IC

$5.99

Strawberry puree and hunks of fresh strawberry.

Peanut-Butter Pie IC

Peanut-Butter Pie IC

$5.99

Creamy Reese’s peanut butter, marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate chunks.

Pistachio IC

Pistachio IC

$5.99

Beautifully green pistachio ice cream with salty Hillson pistachios.

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie

$22.99

Our Cookie Monster ice cream inside an Oreo pie crust!

Peanut-Butter Pie Ice Cream Pie

Peanut-Butter Pie Ice Cream Pie

$22.99

Our Peanut-Butter Pie ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!

Buttermilk Pie Ice Cream Pie

Buttermilk Pie Ice Cream Pie

$22.99Out of stock

Our Buttermilk Pie ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!

Fluffernutterbutter Ice Cream Pie

Fluffernutterbutter Ice Cream Pie

$22.99Out of stock

Our Fluffernutterbutter ice cream inside a crushed Oreo cookie pie crust!

PumQUEEN Ice Cream Pie

PumQUEEN Ice Cream Pie

$22.99

Our PumQUEEN ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!

Key-Lime Pie Ice Cream Pie

$22.99Out of stock

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$15.00

BLACK LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$18.00

HOODIES

$22.00
COCKEYE TRUCKER HAT

COCKEYE TRUCKER HAT

$12.00
BUMPER STICKER

BUMPER STICKER

$3.00Out of stock

3"X7" BUMPER STICKER - COCKEYE LOGO

Sauce/Rub

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 16 Oz

$4.99

Our original bbq sauce, the same formula we use in our restaurant and catering events, now available for purchase worldwide! Our barbecue sauce is very unique, we use only the best quality ingredients, which includes NO liquid smoke. This bbq sauce is sweet with just a hint of heat and spice that makes it's taste stand out from the crowd. Perfect shine for making your bbq look and taste the best it can be. Our bbq sauces are bottled by a small family business by our exacting recipes. Packaged in reusable glass mason jars!

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 128 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 128 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 128 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 128 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Yellow Belly Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Yellow Belly Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye BBQ Yellow Belly 128 oz

Cockeye BBQ Yellow Belly 128 oz

Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 16 Oz

Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 16 Oz

Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 128 Oz

Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 128 Oz

$24.99

Cockeye BBQ Strutter 16oz

Cockeye Bbq Bark Builder 18 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Bark Builder 18 Oz

COCKEYE BBQ BARK BUILDER 6 OZ SOFT POUNCH

COCKEYE BBQ BARK BUILDER 6 OZ SOFT POUNCH

Cockeye Cajun Seasoning 280z

Cockeye Cajun Seasoning 280z

$17.00Out of stock

OUR HOUSE BLENDED CAJUN SEASONING!

Maple Peach SPECIAL 16

Cockeye BBQ Pucker

$4.99

GROCERY ITEMS

REFRIGERATED

COCKEYE FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA - GALLON

COCKEYE FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA - GALLON

$5.99

We brew our Southern-style Sweet Tea Daily and use Raw Cane Sugar.

COCKEYE LEMONADE - GALLON

COCKEYE LEMONADE - GALLON

$7.99

GOT A THIRSTY GROUP? GRAB A FULL GALLON OF LEMONADE FOR YOUR BBQ FEAST!

BUTTERMILK PIE - WHOLE

BUTTERMILK PIE - WHOLE

$16.99Out of stock

OUR SIGNATURE DESSERT! LEMON JUICE, BUTTERMILK, SUGAR AND EGG CUSTARD FILLING, PIE CRUST! BAKED FRESH, RIGHT HERE!

NATHAN'S SWEET HORSERADISH PICKLES

NATHAN'S SWEET HORSERADISH PICKLES

$5.99Out of stock

These sweet horseradish pickles are also ideal when chopped up and used as an ingredient in egg salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad. Use them anywhere you'd use sweet pickles. The convenient chips fit perfectly on sandwiches, and require no additional slicing, like with whole pickles.

FREEZER

WHOLE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

WHOLE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$16.99

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, ROASTED PEANUT BUTTER, CREAM CHEESE AND WHIPPED TOPPING. COCKEYE SIGNATURE DESSERT!

BRUNSWICK STEW - QT

$14.99Out of stock

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$12.49Out of stock

Sweet potato casserole with pecan streusel topping. This is not a ready to eat product.

SNAKE RIVER FARMS - WAGYU HOT DOGS

SNAKE RIVER FARMS - WAGYU HOT DOGS

$9.99

These gourmet franks elevate the classic hot dog to a delicious new level. These are packed with the casing intact, just like true old fashioned franks.

NUESKE'S SUMMER SAUSAGE 10oz

SMOKED PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP

SMOKED PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP

$11.99Out of stock

MADE RIGHT HERE! MIDDLEFIELD SMOKED CHEDDAR, DUKE'S MAYO, CREAM CHEESE AND HOUSE-SMOKED HUNGARIAN HOT PEPPERS.

SMOKY STUFFED PEPPER SOUP - QT

SMOKY STUFFED PEPPER SOUP - QT

$15.99

Smoked hamburger, tomato, green bell pepper and rice. Just thaw, heat & serve.

SHRIMP AND GRITS SAUCE - 1QT

SMOKED BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

SMOKED ANDOUILLE - 1 LB

SMOKED ANDOUILLE - 1 LB

$7.99Out of stock

A Louisiana hot-link sausage spiced with black, white, and red pepper and smoked for hours. (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, No Liquid Smoke, No Fillers, No Dyes, No MSG)

LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP - QT

CHUCKWAGON CHILI - 1 QT

NUESKE'S BACON CHEDDAR BRATWURST - 1 LB

NUESKE'S BACON CHEDDAR BRATWURST - 1 LB

$7.99Out of stock

Just when you thought you had your brat addiction under control, Nueske's added Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese and award-winning applewood smoked bacon to create the mouthwatering Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst. These bacon cheddar brats are made from only the highest quality pork and beef, plus Cheddar cheese produced in Wisconsin and smoked bacon. No binders or fillers—ever. Applewood-smoked and fully cooked, just a few minutes on the grill or stovetop and they're ready to serve. Approximately 5 links per pound.

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - QT

