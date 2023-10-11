Cockeye BBQ
Popular Items
Cockeye's Mess Plate
Signature item! Our creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sauce and onion rings.
1 Meat Plate
Choose one meat from the following items: pork spareribs, sausage, pulled pork, turkey, pulled chicken, shrimp, catfish or brisket Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.
2 Meat Plate
Choose two different meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket. Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.
FOOD
Appetizers
2 Bones And Bread
Double bone portion of our smoked spare ribs. Served on a slice of plain, thick-sliced bread and covered with bbq sauce.
Pork Rinds
Fresh fried pork skins, choose lightly salted, dry ranch or cajun seasoned.
Deep Fried Pickles
Dill pickle spears, breaded and fried. Served with Chipotle Ranch on the side.
Clothesline Specials
PORK SCHNITZEL W/ SPAETZLE AND SAUERKRAUT
Hand breaded crispy fried pork loin cutlet, served with bite-sized German egg pasta dumplings sautéed with lemon, garlic and parsley. Served with sauerkraut.
BRATWURST SANDWICH
Smoked bratwurst served on a griddled pretzel roll with sauerkraut and whole grain German mustard.
CURRYWURST APPETIZER
A classic Berliner street food! Currywurst sausage is made with pork and a flavorful blend of Indian spices. We are serving it on a bed of French fries with a sweet and tangy tomato-based curry sauce.
DEEP FRIED CHEESE CURDS
BREADED DEEP FRIED WISCONSIN WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS. Served with chipotle ranch
PUMPKIN CORN BREAD
Fresh, made-from-scratch cornbread made with pureed pumpkin and fall spices.
SMOKEHOUSE QUESADILLA
12 inch flour tortilla, pepper-jack/cheddar blend, char-grilled poblano and sweet onions, optional protein. Cilantro-Lime Cream on the side.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SUB
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, House-made Nashville Hot Sauce, Sweet Horsey Pickles and Cole Slaw Dressing. Served on a brown sugar baguette.
NY CHOPPED CHEESE SAMMICH
Fresh ground brisket burger, chopped up on the griddle with American cheese. Topped with mayo and served on toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Meat Plates
3 Meat Plate
Choose three meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.
Southern Fried Chicken
4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with 2 sides
Breast, wing, leg and thigh. Hand-breaded and freshly fried. Choose 2 sides. Please allow 30 minutes.
8 Piece Fried Chicken with 2 sides
8 pieces of our delicious Southern-fried chicken with your choice of 2 family sides. Please allow 30 minutes.
16 Piece Fried Chicken
Just the chicken. Don't forget to order your sides! Please allow 30 minutes.
Meat By Pound
Ribs - Full Slab
Our St. Louis Spare Ribs are smoked fresh everyday. 12 bones, served with our without one of our house sauces.
Ribs - Half Slab.
Our St. Louis Spare Ribs are smoked fresh everyday. 6 bones, served with our without one of our house sauces.
Brisket By Half Pound
Beef brisket smoked for 12-14 hours over hickory. Expertly trimmed and sliced. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with or without sauce.
Pulled Pork By Half Pound
Our smoked pork shoulder is hand pulled everyday. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with sauce or without.
Pulled Chicken By Half Pound
Hand-pulled Smoked Chicken, mix if white and dark meat. With or without sauce.
Sliced Turkey By Half Pound
We smoke boneless, skin-on turkey breast. Trimmed and sliced. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with or without sauce.
SMOKED JALAPENO/CHEDDAR LINK
ALL BEEF, LOCALLY PRODUCED SAUSAGE WITH JALAPENO AND CHEDDAR.
Fried Shrimp By Half Pound
One 1/2 pound of our shrimp, hand-breaded and fried or blackened.
Cajun Shrimp by Half Pound
Fresh shrimp, tossed in our house Cajun seasoning and grilled with butter. Served in 1/2 pound increments and garnished with lemon slice.
Fried Catfish Per Piece
American, farm-raised Catfish filet, hand breaded and fried golden brown in our house breading. Served with Comeback Sauce. on the side.
Cajun Catfish Per Piece
Our delicious, mild domestic catfish filet, seasoned with our house Cajun seasoning and grilled with butter. Served with Comeback Sauce on the side.
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork
Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw
Pulled Chicken
Smoked chicken, hand pulled and lightly sauced. Topped w/slaw.
Chopped Brisket
12 hour, hickory-smoked beef brisket, lightly sauced. Topped w/ slaw.
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
Tender gobbler with slaw and sauce.
Double Barrel
Can’t decide between the pulled pork or the brisket? Have both! Topped with original bbq sauce and coleslaw.
SMOKEHOUSE REUBEN
Our Smokehouse Reuben is one of Cockeye's favorite sammiches. Thin -shaved Smoked Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Lexington-style Red Slaw and Mississippi Comeback Sauce. All piled on 2 pound rye bread from Warren Baking Co.
Pig Melt
Pulled pork, American cheese, haystack onions on grilled Texas toast.
Po' Boy
Hand-breaded and deep fried shrimp or catfish, lettuce, tomato, onion and comeback.
Burgers
Cockeye Burger
(2) 1/4 lb. freshly ground patties, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback.
Tombstone
Two 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burgers, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and haystack onions.
Sides
French Fries
Fresh Idaho potatoes are hand-cut everyday and twice fried for that perfect French fry.
Cajun Fries
Our crispy, fried-to-order French fries tossed in our spicy/salty Cajun seasoning.
Cheesy Potatoes
#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.
Macaroni And Cheese
Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".
Corn Casserole
Moist corn bread pudding baked with fresh and creamed corn.
Baked Beans
Our baked beans are a meal in themselves. 4 bean blend with brown sugar and 12 hour smoked pork shoulder.
Green Beans
Tender green beans with loads of butter and our house seasoning.
Collard Greens
Our greens are always made with fresh collard greens, washed and chopped. Bacon and onion mixed with chicken stock, a little vinegar and hot sauce.
Fried Cheesy Grits
Super cheesy grits are molded and left to chill. Hand breaded with buttermilk and cornmeal. Deep-fried to golden brown.
Onion Rings
Made with extra-thick sliced real onions. Breaded and fried up golden brown.
Hushpuppies
Lightly seasoned corn batter fritters.
Coleslaw
Our coleslaw is made fresh every day. Grated green blended with our house-made slaw dressing. Mayo, vinegar, onions, sugar and spices.
Horsey Pickles
We feature Sweet Horseradish Pickles from local, Hermann's Pickle Farm in Garrettsville, Ohio.
Side Salad
A blend of fresh greens, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
Dressing Packet
Need an extra salad dressing packet?
Texas Toast
Patty's extra-thick sliced bread from Warren Baking Co.
Bun
Hard Italian roll from Warren Baking Co.
One Dozen Regular Buns
12 Italian Hard Rolls, unsliced, baked fresh everyday from Warren Baking Company.
Salads
Soups
Kids
Dessert
Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy peanut butter blended with whipped cream and filled into a graham cracker crust. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Buttermilk Pie
Banana Pudding
Fresh bananas and creamy banana pudding, topped with whipped cream
Strawberry Whip
Just like Grandma Phyllis used to make. Juicy sweet strawberries, blended with whipped cream and topped with nuts.
Chocolate Pudding
Cornbread Muffin
Super-Premium Ice Cream
Blackberry Chocolate Chunk IC
Real blackberries, chocolate chunks. Your wife will love this one.
Blueberry Cheesecake IC
Real blueberries in a cheesecake ice cream.
Butter Pecan IC
Hillson buttered pecans in smooth nutty base.
Buttermilk Pie IC
Cockeye Creamery’s signature chef-inspired flavor; made with fresh-baked buttermilk pies from Cockeye BBQ’s kitchen.
Cookie Monster IC
Cookie dough ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Deep Chocolate IC
Cockeye Creamery's take on traditional, American chocolate ice cream.
French Vanilla Bean IC
Egg, premium vanilla bean.
Fresh Strawberry IC
Strawberry puree and hunks of fresh strawberry.
Peanut-Butter Pie IC
Creamy Reese’s peanut butter, marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate chunks.
Pistachio IC
Beautifully green pistachio ice cream with salty Hillson pistachios.
SPECIAL PINT
Disabled for Online Ordering...
Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie
Our Cookie Monster ice cream inside an Oreo pie crust!
Peanut-Butter Pie Ice Cream Pie
Our Peanut-Butter Pie ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!
Buttermilk Pie Ice Cream Pie
Our Buttermilk Pie ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!
Fluffernutterbutter Ice Cream Pie
Our Fluffernutterbutter ice cream inside a crushed Oreo cookie pie crust!
PumQUEEN Ice Cream Pie
Our PumQUEEN ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!
Key-Lime Pie Ice Cream Pie
RETAIL
MERCH
Sauce/Rub
Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 16 Oz
Our original bbq sauce, the same formula we use in our restaurant and catering events, now available for purchase worldwide! Our barbecue sauce is very unique, we use only the best quality ingredients, which includes NO liquid smoke. This bbq sauce is sweet with just a hint of heat and spice that makes it's taste stand out from the crowd. Perfect shine for making your bbq look and taste the best it can be. Our bbq sauces are bottled by a small family business by our exacting recipes. Packaged in reusable glass mason jars!
Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 128 Oz
Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 16 Oz
Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 128 Oz
Cockeye Bbq Yellow Belly Sauce 16 Oz
Cockeye BBQ Yellow Belly 128 oz
Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 16 Oz
Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 128 Oz
Cockeye BBQ Strutter 16oz
Cockeye Bbq Bark Builder 18 Oz
COCKEYE BBQ BARK BUILDER 6 OZ SOFT POUNCH
Cockeye Cajun Seasoning 280z
OUR HOUSE BLENDED CAJUN SEASONING!
Maple Peach SPECIAL 16
Cockeye BBQ Pucker
GROCERY ITEMS
REFRIGERATED
COCKEYE FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA - GALLON
We brew our Southern-style Sweet Tea Daily and use Raw Cane Sugar.
COCKEYE LEMONADE - GALLON
GOT A THIRSTY GROUP? GRAB A FULL GALLON OF LEMONADE FOR YOUR BBQ FEAST!
BUTTERMILK PIE - WHOLE
OUR SIGNATURE DESSERT! LEMON JUICE, BUTTERMILK, SUGAR AND EGG CUSTARD FILLING, PIE CRUST! BAKED FRESH, RIGHT HERE!
NATHAN'S SWEET HORSERADISH PICKLES
These sweet horseradish pickles are also ideal when chopped up and used as an ingredient in egg salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad. Use them anywhere you'd use sweet pickles. The convenient chips fit perfectly on sandwiches, and require no additional slicing, like with whole pickles.
FREEZER
WHOLE PEANUT BUTTER PIE
GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, ROASTED PEANUT BUTTER, CREAM CHEESE AND WHIPPED TOPPING. COCKEYE SIGNATURE DESSERT!
BRUNSWICK STEW - QT
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Sweet potato casserole with pecan streusel topping. This is not a ready to eat product.
SNAKE RIVER FARMS - WAGYU HOT DOGS
These gourmet franks elevate the classic hot dog to a delicious new level. These are packed with the casing intact, just like true old fashioned franks.
NUESKE'S SUMMER SAUSAGE 10oz
SMOKED PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP
MADE RIGHT HERE! MIDDLEFIELD SMOKED CHEDDAR, DUKE'S MAYO, CREAM CHEESE AND HOUSE-SMOKED HUNGARIAN HOT PEPPERS.
SMOKY STUFFED PEPPER SOUP - QT
Smoked hamburger, tomato, green bell pepper and rice. Just thaw, heat & serve.
SHRIMP AND GRITS SAUCE - 1QT
Cockeye's signature shrimp and grits sauce -TO GO! Thaw, warm and serve over your favorite cheddar grits. (does not include grits).
SMOKED BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Smoked Chicken, Cream Cheese, Ranch Seasoning, Hot Sauce, Mayo. Just thaw, bake and serve!
SMOKED ANDOUILLE - 1 LB
A Louisiana hot-link sausage spiced with black, white, and red pepper and smoked for hours. (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, No Liquid Smoke, No Fillers, No Dyes, No MSG)
LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP - QT
Creamy potato soup with bacon, cheese, green onion and garlic.
CHUCKWAGON CHILI - 1 QT
Smoked brisket and ground beef, beans, tomato, chipotle. Sweet and spicy.
NUESKE'S BACON CHEDDAR BRATWURST - 1 LB
Just when you thought you had your brat addiction under control, Nueske's added Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese and award-winning applewood smoked bacon to create the mouthwatering Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst. These bacon cheddar brats are made from only the highest quality pork and beef, plus Cheddar cheese produced in Wisconsin and smoked bacon. No binders or fillers—ever. Applewood-smoked and fully cooked, just a few minutes on the grill or stovetop and they're ready to serve. Approximately 5 links per pound.