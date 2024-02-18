Cocky Rooster Café 1382 Howland Blvd Suite 110
CHEF BREAKFAST
- Chicken and the Egg$14.49
Parmesan crusted chicken topped with white gravy, two fried eggs, bacon crumbles, green onions, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast.
- Sunny Eggplant$10.99
Crispy Parmesan panko fried eggplant smothered in creamy sausage gravy topped with two sunny-side up eggs and green onions.
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two flour tortillas layered between black bean & corn salsa, Mexican cheese blend, two eggs, topped with avocado tomato salsa, chili sauce, and cilantro aioli.
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.99
Freshly baked buttermilk drop biscuits smothered with sausage gravy.
- Bananas Foster French Toast$12.99
French Toast made with our Cinnamon Bun filled with fresh Bananas and custard. Crowned with warm pecan maple syrup and whipped cream.
- Over the Top Hammy$10.99
Scrambled eggs, grilled ham, cheddar cheese served over parmesan crusted sourdough. Served with choice of potatoes.
- Yogurt Granola Crunch$8.59
Fresh Fruit, Strawberry yogurt & Granola
- Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Blackened Shrimp sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes and garlic served over cheesy grits. Garnished with green onions and bacon crumbles.
- Pastelon Omelet$12.00
Omelet layered with seasoned with ground beef, sweet plantains and cheddar & jack cheese blend. Garnished with pico de gallo & cilantro aioli.
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Multigrain toast topped with spring mix lettuce, avocado salsa, cilantro. Served with two eggs and sliced tomatoes.
- Breakfast Street Toast$9.49
Chive scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese and cilantro aioli stuffed between two Garlicky Texas toast. Served with home-fry potatoes..
- Sweet Potato Hash$10.00
BENEDICTS
- Benedict Cubano$13.69
Spicy Spanish Chorizo sausage patty on an English Muffin topped with Avocado Salda, two poached eggs and topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Farmville Benedict$13.69
Poached eggs, Asparagus, onion and grilled Beefsteak tomato on a flaky Croissant with Hollondaise Sauce.
- Irish Benedict$12.99
Two eggs served with corned beef hash.
- Philly Steak & Egg Benedict$14.99
Poached eggs and grilled Philly steak with sautéed mushrooms and onions on a flaky Croissant with Hollandaise sauce.
- Traditional Benedict$12.99
Poached eggs on an English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce.
OMELETTES
- 2 Egg Omelette Cheese Omelette$9.99
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese.
- California Omelette$12.99
Tomato, Avocado Salsa, with Blended Jack & Cheddar Cheese.
- Cheese Omelette$10.99
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese.
- Chicken Fajita Omelettes$12.99
Fajita seasoned roasted chicken, onions, peppers, scallions, pico salsa & Mexican cheese blend. Finished with cilantro aioli. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Country Club Omelette$12.50
Turkey, Bacon, Baby Spinach & Tomato
- Garden Fresh Omelette$12.50
Abundance of Fresh Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese.
- Meatlovers Omelette$12.99
Bacon, pork sausage, diced ham, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese.
- Mexican Omelette$13.50
Spicy chorizo sausage, peppers, onions, scallions, potato, pico salsa & Mexican cheese blend. Served with Salsa.
- Mushroom, Bacon, Swiss$12.50
Mushrooms, Bacon & Swiss cheese.
- Spanish Omelette$12.50
Ham, Onion, Pepper & Cheddar Cheese.
- Spinach, Mushroom & Tomato$12.50
Spinach, mushrooms, onions & Swiss cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes.
PECKING ORDER
- Number One$10.99
Two eggs served with smoked ham.
- Number Two$11.29
Two eggs served with a biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.
- Number Three$12.99
Two eggs served with two bacon strips, two sausage links and two ham strips.
- Number Four$12.59
Two eggs served with corned beef hash.
- Number Five$11.49
Two eggs served with chicken sausage
- Leghorn Breakfast$10.99
Two eggs cooked to order; served with two bacon strips and two sausage links.
- Country Fried Steak$14.99
Fried beefsteak smothered in country white gravy served with two eggs.
- NY Strip & Eggs$19.99
Two eggs with 10oz NY Strip Steak
- 2 Egg Breakfast$8.00
- 3 Egg Breakfast$9.00
FROM THE GRIDDLE
- French Toast Combo$11.99
Two eggs cooked to order served with two French toast triangles, and two strips of bacon. Served with hash browns.
- French Toast Side$4.79
French Toast Side
- French Toast Four Triangles$8.99
Four Triangles Complement with fresh strawberries in syrup, bananas, or chocolate chips for $1.69
- French Toast Six Triangles$10.29
Six Triangles Complement with fresh strawberries in syrup, bananas, or chocolate chips for $1.69
- Pancake Combo$11.99
Two eggs cooked to order served with two pancakes, and two strips of bacon. Served with hash browns.
- Side Pancake$5.50
1 Pancake
- Pancake Double Stack$8.99
Double Stack
- Pancakes Triple Stack$9.99
Triple Stack
- Sampler$8.99
- Strawberry Banana French Toast$12.99
Six thick French toast triangles, fresh strawberries in syrup, banana, and whipped cream.
- Blueberry Pancakes$11.49
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with Wild Maine Blueberries and cinnamon walnut streusel. Served with Blueberry compote.
- Loaded Jack$12.99
Two buttermilk Pancakes loaded with bacon, scallions, hash brown potato and an over easy egg.
- Waffle$6.59
- Chicken & Waffle$12.00
- S&B Waffle$11.00
APPETIZERS
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
A warm crock of creamy spinach, tender artichokes and melted cheeses, served with freshly made tortilla chips.
- Empanada Sampler$14.99
Freshly made chicken and beef empanadas served with cilantro aioli and chipotle honey mustard sauce.
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Criollo spiced chicken and melted cheese tucked inside two flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Golden fried and served with tasty marinara sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Golden fried and served with blue cheese dressing.
- Fried Eggplant with Marinara$8.99
Crispy fried breaded eggplant medallions topped with aged Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
BASKETS
- Fish & Chips$14.99
Battered fried Cod served with tartar sauce, home made creamy coleslaw and French Fries.
- Empanada Basket$10.79
Two home-made (beef or chicken) empanadas with cilantro aioli. Served with French Fries.
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
5pcs Fried Chicken Tenders served with your favorite sauce: BBQ, Ranch or Frank’s Original Hot Sauce.
BURGER, MELTS & SANDWICHES
- Bacon Burger Melt$13.99
Juicy Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon; served on Parmesan Sourdough bread.
- Beef on Weck$13.99
Freshly shaved Prime Rib served on a seeded Kemilweck Roll; served with Au Jus and Horseradish.
- Chipotle Black Bean Burger$12.29
Morningstar patty grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions.
- Classic Grilled Cheese Melt$7.99
Melted Cheddar Cheese on Parmesan Sourdough bread / Add Tomato $1.25 / Add Bacon $1.99
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce tomato,cheddar & jack cheeses, and cilantro aioli wraped in a flour tortilla.
- Great American Burger$12.49
Half-pound Juicy Beef patty topped with your choice of Cheese; served with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Mahi-Mahi Sandwich$13.99
Cripsy golden fried or grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with Creamy Cole Slaw, Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing; served on a Ciabatta roll.
- Patty Melt$12.89
Beef patty melt topped with Sautéed Onions, covered with Swiss Cheese on Rye.
- Southwestern Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Plump Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Onions and Peppers, covered with Cheddar Cheese; served with Lettuce and Tomato. Salsa on the side.
- Surf Tacos$13.99
Choice of Grilled Fish or Blackened Shrimp. Cilantro Aioli, Spring Lettuce and Tomato Avocado Salsa.
- Tuna Melt$11.99
All White Tuna Salad topped with melted Cheddar Cheese served hot on Parmesan Sourdough bread.
- Turkey BLT on Croissant$10.49
Grilled Turkey BLT with Bacon Strips, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
CRIOLLO SANDWICHES
- Bacon & Cheese$6.99
Criollo bread with bacon & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Egg & Cheese$6.99
Criollo bread with Egg & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Ham & Cheese$6.99
Criollo bread with Ham & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.99
Criollo bread with Ham, Egg & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.99
- Cuban Sandwich$8.49
Criollo Bread with roast pork and sweet Ham with Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles.
- Medianoche$8.99
Sweet Mayorca bread with roast pork and sweet Ham with Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles.
- Pastrami$9.99
with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.
- Spicy Cuban$8.99
Criollo Bread with roast pork and sweet Ham with Swiss cheese, onions, fresh cilantro, Sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles
- Steak Sandwich$9.99
with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.
- Tripleta$9.99
Steak, Pork & Ham with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.
RICE BOWLS
CLASSICS
- Best Ever Meatloaf$14.99
Homemade meatloaf topped with tomato bacon glaze crowned with fired onion strips. Served with mashed potato and vegetables.
- Old Fashion Pot Roast$14.99
Slow cooked beef pot roast smothered with pan gravy. Served with garden vegetables and mashed potatoes.
- Grilled Blacked Bean Patty$13.99
Grilled patty topped with avocado salsa and drizzled with cilantro aioli. Served with yellow rice and sweet plantains.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$13.99
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese served atop white gravy. Served with garden vegetables and mashed potato.
- Chopped Steak$14.99
Grilled chopped Black Angus beef Steak topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. Accompanied by garden vegetables and mashed potato.
SOUPS & SALADS
- CUP Soup of the Day$3.99
Cup
- BOWL Soup of the Day$5.99
Bowl
- CUP Home-Made Chili$4.99
Cup
- BOWL Home-Made Chili$6.99
Bowl
- SM House Salad$4.50
Small Fresh Salad Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese and Crispy Croutons.
- LG House Salad$7.99
Large Fresh Salad Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese and Crispy Croutons.
- SM Caesar Salad$4.99
Small Traditional Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan Caesar dressing and crispy croutons.
- LG Caesar Salad$7.99
Large Traditional Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan Caesar dressing and crispy croutons.
- Taco Salad$9.49
Fresh Crips Tortilla shell filled with mixed greens, Tomato Avocado Salsa, Ranch dressing and finished with Cheddar and Jack cheese blend.
- Chicken Quesadilla Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, Mexican cheese blend, served atop salad greens with salsa ranch dressing. Garnished with cheese quesadilla.
- Chicken Haystack Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken, crisp iceberg salad greens tossed with cheddar/jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, black olives and zesty salsa ranch. Crowned with fried tortilla chips.