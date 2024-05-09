Coco Shrimp 005 - 1301 Keller Parkway
FOOD/DRINKS
Shrimp Plates
- Coco Shrimp$12.25
Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Sweet and Spicy$12.25
Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.
- Butter Garlic (GF)$11.50
Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.
- Lemon Herb (GF)$11.50
Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.
- Spicy (GF)$11.50
Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.
- Sampler$12.95
Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.
- Side Rice (GF)$3.50
- Side Salad (GF)$3.50
- Keiki Plate$6.00
Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!
- Side of
- Single Taco$5.25
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
- Double Taco$9.95
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
Soda
Coco Shrimp 005 - 1301 Keller Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(682) 593-0726
Open now • Closes at 9PM