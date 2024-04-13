Coco Shrimp Plano 8315 Preston Road # 100 D
FOOD/DRINKS
Shrimp Plates
- Coco Shrimp🌴$12.25
6 Hand battered & breaded shrimp with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Butter Garlic (GF)🍤$11.50
6 shrimp Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs. (GF)
- Lemon Herb (GF)🍋$11.50
6 shrimp Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs. (GF)
- Spicy (GF)🔥$11.50
6 shrimp Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.
- Sweet and Spicy🍭🌶$12.25
Our 6 coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce topped with Cajun seasoning.
- Single Taco🌮$5.25
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
- Double Taco🌮🌮.$9.95
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
- Sampler🍤$12.95
Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate. (7 shrimp in total)
- Side Rice🍚$3.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- (3)Keiki Plate🍤$6.00
Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!
- Extra Shrimp🍤$1.25
- Side of