Coco Slingers - Richardson 1240 E Beltline Road
FOOD/DRINKS
Shrimp Plates
- Coco Shrimp$11.95
6 Hand battered & breaded shrimp with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Butter Garlic (GF)$11.25
6 shrimp Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs. (GF)
- Lemon Herb (GF)$11.25
6 shrimp Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs. (GF)
- Spicy (GF)$11.25
6 shrimp Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.
- Sweet and Spicy$11.95
Our 6 coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce topped with Cajun seasoning.
- Single Taco$5.00
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
- Double Taco$9.75
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
- Sampler$12.95
Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.
- Side Rice$3.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- Keiki Plate$6.00
Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!
- Side of