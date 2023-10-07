Cocoas and Cream 19414 South La Grange Road, Mokena, IL 60448
Order-Ahead Cups - 48 Hours Out and Made Fresh
Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Almond Allure Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Satisfy your senses with our "Almond Allure Ice Cream," skillfully crafted from freshly ground almond paste, and elevated with the irresistible crunch of toasted slivered almonds. Immerse yourself in the rich essence of almonds, transformed into a creamy frozen treat that marries smoothness with delightful nutty textures in every delectable scoop. 12oz Cup.
Apple Pie Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Savor the essence of homemade comfort with our Apple Pie Ice Cream, a nostalgic delight crafted from a secret blend of apple pie spices, chunks of fresh-baked pie crust, and a generous scoop of our own fresh-made apple pie filling. Immerse yourself in the taste of warm apple pie reimagined as a cool and creamy frozen treat. 12Oz Cup.
Banana Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Savor the essence of tropical delight with our Banana Ice Cream, skillfully crafted by blending creamy goodness with lusciously caramelized fresh bananas. Immerse yourself in the velvety fusion of flavors, creating a captivating frozen treat that celebrates the irresistible sweetness of ripe bananas. 12Oz Cup.
Birthday Cake Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Butter Pecan Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the comfort of our "Butter Pecan Ice Cream," expertly crafted with pecans caramelized in a luscious blend of brown sugar and butter with a hint of salt. Immerse yourself in this hand-crafted classic as every scoop captures the perfect balance of buttery richness and crunchy pecan delight. 12oz Cup.
Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Delight in the perfect harmony of sweet and salty with our Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream, a tempting creation that fuses creamy pretzel-infused ice cream with indulgent swirls of caramel syrup and satisfying chunks of hearty pretzels. Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavors and textures that captivates your taste buds with every spoonful. 12Oz Cup.
Cheesecake Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Savor the essence of decadence with our "Cheesecake Ice Cream," artfully blended to capture the indulgent creaminess of a classic cheesecake. Enjoy the delightful texture of scratch-made graham cracker crust chunks both within and atop each scoop, transforming your dessert into a creamy, crunchy masterpiece. 12oz Cup.
Cherry Cheesecake Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Chipotle Chocolate Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Chocolate Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Elevate your chocolate experience with our "Chocolate Ice Cream," meticulously crafted using the finest Ghirardelli chocolate and premium Dutch-processed cocoa, and crowned with a flourish of shaved Ghirardelli dark chocolate. Immerse yourself in the rich and velvety world of chocolate, as every spoonful captures the essence of true indulgence in a frozen masterpiece. 12oz Cup.
Chocolate Malt Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Chocolate-Mint Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Mango Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Mint Chip Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Experience the invigorating delight of our Mint Chip, a refreshing mint ice cream elevated by the inclusion of shaved Ghirardelli dark chocolate. Immerse yourself in the cool, vibrant mint flavor, complemented by the exquisite richness of premium dark chocolate in every bite. 12oz Cup
Molasses Cookie Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Nilla Nilla - Banana Pudding Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Delight in the nostalgic charm of our "Nilla Nilla Ice Cream," a banana pudding-inspired creation that layers velvety banana pudding ice cream with the classic crunch of Nilla wafers and the natural sweetness of fresh banana slices. Immerse yourself in the essence of comforting flavors, as each scoop captures the essence of a beloved dessert transformed into a frozen delight. 12oz Cup.
No-Cup Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Experience the irresistible allure of our "No-Cup Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream," meticulously crafted to capture the delectable essence found inside a peanut butter cup. Immerse yourself in the pure indulgence of rich peanut butter flavor, transformed into a creamy frozen treat that delivers a spoonful of pure delight. 12oz Cup.
Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Embark on a journey of indulgence with our Nutella Ice Cream, skillfully crafted from the creamy allure of real Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread and crowned with a delightful flourish of fresh-toasted hazelnuts. Immerse yourself in the rich fusion of flavors, celebrating the harmonious pairing of decadent chocolate and toasted nutty goodness in every delectable scoop.
Orange Cream Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Pineapple Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Raspberry Cream Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Snickerdoodle Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Strawberry Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the pure essence of summer with our Strawberry Ice Cream, meticulously handcrafted using sun-ripened strawberries simmered into a luscious syrup to infuse every scoop with vibrant strawberry flavor. Delight in the delicate balance of velvety creaminess and real strawberry pieces that dance on your palate with each delightful bite. 12Oz Cup.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Vanilla Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Experience the timeless flavor of our Vanilla Ice Cream, meticulously crafted with authentic vanilla and crowned with a delightful stroopwafel for added crunch and charm. Immerse yourself in the simplicity of pure flavor, elevated by the exquisite touch of a classic Dutch treat. 12Oz Cup.
Vanilla Malt Ice Cream - 48 Hours Out
Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Apple Pie Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Elevate your dessert experience with our Apple Pie Sorbet, a tantalizing creation featuring our signature fresh-made apple pie filling, a carefully guarded blend of aromatic apple pie spices, and delightful chunks of oven-fresh pie crust. Immerse yourself in the essence of a classic apple pie transformed into a refreshing and delightful sorbet sensation. 12Oz Cup.
Blue Raspberry Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Blueberry Pie Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Delight in the essence of summer with our Blueberry Pie Sorbet, meticulously created using scratch-cooked, luscious blueberry pie filling and generously studded with chunks of house-made pie crust. Immerse yourself in the authentic taste of blueberry pie transformed into a refreshing and irresistible sorbet experience. 12oz Cup.
Blueberry Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Experience the vibrant taste of summer with our Blueberry Sorbet, expertly crafted using the juiciest, sun-kissed blueberries. Immerse yourself in the pure essence of real fruit, transformed into a refreshing frozen treat that captures the delightful sweetness of fresh blueberries in every spoonful. 12oz Cup.
Cherry Pie Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Cherry Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Cranberry-Orange Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Kissed Zing Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the refreshing fusion of zesty lemons and succulent strawberries with our Kissed Zing Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet. Crafted with lemon juice, vibrant lemon zest, and real strawberry pieces, this delightful frozen treat delivers a tantalizing burst of fruity goodness in every spoonful. 12oz Cup.
Lime Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Embark on a zesty adventure with our "Lime Sorbet," a bold and vibrant creation that packs a punch of tangy lime flavor, enhanced by the delightful presence of fresh lime zest flecks throughout. Immerse yourself in the invigorating essence of real limes, transforming every spoonful into a zingy and refreshing delight. 12oz Cup.
Mango Mash Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the tropical symphony of our "Mango Mash Sorbet," expertly crafted by blending luscious Kesar mango puree with freshly diced Tommy Atkins mangoes, creating a harmonious fusion of flavors and textures. Immerse yourself in the pure essence of mango, transformed into a delightful frozen treat that captures the sweetness of ripe mangoes in every spoonful. 12oz Cup.
Mango Mash Sorbet with Tajin - 48 Hours Out
Elevate your tropical experience with our "Mango Mash Sorbet with Tajin," skillfully blending the rich notes of Kesar mango puree and diced Tommy Atkins mangoes, harmonizing their flavors with a tantalizing kick of Tajin Spice. Immerse yourself in the captivating fusion of sweet and spicy, as every scoop captures the essence of ripe mangoes elevated by the zesty flair of Tajin. 12oz Cup.
Paradise Tropical Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Embark on a journey to paradise with our "Paradise Tropical Sorbet," expertly crafted by harmonizing the vibrant flavors of mango, pineapple, lime, and orange, all culminating in a sweet coconut finish. Immerse yourself in the lush symphony of tropical fruits, transforming each spoonful into a delightful escape to a sun-soaked oasis. 12oz Cup.
Pineapple Pop Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Delight in the tangy burst of tropical bliss with our "Pineapple Pop Sorbet," meticulously crafted from the pure essence of fresh pineapple juice. Immerse yourself in the vibrant and refreshing flavor of real pineapples, transformed into a frozen treat that captures the essence of a sun-soaked paradise in every spoonful. 12oz Cup.
Raspberry Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the vibrant taste of summer with our "Raspberry Sorbet," expertly created from the pure essence of fresh raspberry puree. Immerse yourself in the luscious sweetness of real raspberries, transformed into a refreshing and irresistible frozen treat that captures the delightful essence of the season. 12oz Cup.
Seedless Watermelon Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Savor the essence of summer with our "Seedless Sorbet," meticulously crafted from freshly juiced watermelon, delivering the pure delight of biting into a real watermelon slice. Immerse yourself in the refreshing taste of juicy watermelon, transformed into a frozen treat that captures the essence of the season in every cooling spoonful. 12oz Cup.
Sour Green Apple Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the tangy and refreshing delight of our Sour Green Apple Sorbet. Crafted with fresh Granny Smith apple juice, this sorbet bursts with vibrant flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. 12oz Cup.
Strawberry Kisses Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Experience the enchanting allure of our "Strawberry Kisses Sorbet," skillfully handcrafted using real strawberries, encapsulating the pure sweetness and essence of ripe berries in every scoop. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavor of summer, as each spoonful takes you on a journey through fields of luscious strawberries, transformed into a delightful and refreshing frozen indulgence. 12oz Cup.
Taffy Apple Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Embark on a delightful journey with our "Taffy Apple Sorbet," expertly crafted from the crisp freshness of Granny Smith apple juice, accompanied by tantalizing contrasts of sweet and tart through real hand-made taffy chunks and thinly sliced apples. Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavors and textures, as every spoonful captures the essence of a classic taffy apple experience transformed into a refreshing and unique frozen delight. 12oz Cup.
Zesty Zing Lemon Sorbet - 48 Hours Out
Awaken your taste buds with our "Zesty Zing," a punchy lemon sorbet that delivers an invigorating burst of citrusy flavor, enhanced with fresh lemon zest churned right into the mix. Immerse yourself in the zingy embrace of real lemons, transforming each spoonful into a vibrant and refreshing experience. 12oz Cup.
Coco Cream (Dairy Free) - 48 Hours Out
"Butter" Pecan Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Banana Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Elevate your taste buds with our Banana Coco Cream, a luscious dairy-free delight meticulously crafted by blending creamy coconut with caramelized fresh bananas. Indulge in the velvety fusion of flavors for a dessert experience that's both satisfying and delightfully tropical. 12oz Cup.
Birthday Cake Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Cherry Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Chocolate Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Chocolate Malt Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Cookies and Cream Coco Cream - 48 Hours Out
Indulge in the perfect harmony of creamy coconut goodness and the nostalgic flavor of your favorite sandwich cookies with our Cookies and Cream Coco Cream. This delectable dairy-free dessert combines the richness of coconut-based cream with the satisfying crunch of cookie pieces, creating a heavenly treat that will leave your taste buds craving more. 12oz Cup.