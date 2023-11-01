Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant Bakery & Catering Co
Caribbean Cuisine Delivery
October Specials 2023
A complete four course meal including one appetizer, entree, drink, and dessert
Seamoss Shakes featuring six of our Signature Superfood Smoothie Flavors with over 38+ superfoods. Creamy Shake made from Almond mylk, sugar, bitters, and spices mixed with an array of nutrients, dressed in vibrant natural colors enhanced by Caribbean Seamoss. Flavors include Fruity Berry Beautiful, Earthy Green Oasis, Spicy Sweet Radiant Sun, Soothing Chamomile and Lavender Calm-ade, Tropical Baobab, and Immunity boosting Blueberry Blue Matcha Lemonade and Blue Spirulina.
Appetizers
Fried split pea dough balls with turmeric served with Chef Ann's signature tamarind dip. Vegan.
Deep-fried flaked cod and herbs fritters served with Chef Ann's signature spicy tropical dip.
Deep-fried flaked jackfruit and herb fritters served with Chef Ann's signature spicy tropical dip.
Deep-fried slices of plantain. Vegan. GF.
An empanada style flaky pastry filled with spicy beef, veggies, or curry chicken. Vegan Option.
A common street food from the islands of Trinidad and Tobago. It consist of two fried dough called “Bara” , Curry chana(aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans). You can choose between sweet and spicy. Spicy comes topped with peppersauce and spicy mango, cucumber, tamarind, Kuchela, and coconut chutneys. Sweet comes topped with mango sweet sauce. Vegan. Please notify us if you have any food allergies i.e. coconut.
Fresh pineapple marinated in pepper, salt, sugar, fresh herbs, bandiana, and garlic. Vegan. GF.
Five Succulent Chicken Wings marinated in Chef Ann's Signature Spicy Jerk Seasoning.
Island wings platter comes with four of Chef Ann signature flavors: Spicy Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Tropical Passionfruit Chicken, and Island Fried Chicken served with creamy garlic dipping sauce.
Choose 5 Caribbean Apps and Save!
Caribbean Entrees
Succulent Chicken marinated with Chef Ann's Spicy Jerk & Fresh Herb Seasoning served with creole rice(red beans and rice), two deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing. Pictured with Spicy Veggie rice.
This vibrant dinner includes Boneless Chicken stewed with pepper, pineapple, fresh herbs, and bell peppers, served with veggie rice(carrots, jalapenos, herbed rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Chicken cooked with Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau rice( gandules pigeon peas and rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
A beloved staple in Caribbean households. Brown stewed chicken served with pelau rice( gandules pigeon peas and rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Trinidadian Dhalpourie or Dhalpuri Roti. A Flatbread seasoned w/ fine ground split peas and geera (cumin powder) filled w/ curried potatoes, chana (aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans), & various optional fillings.
Oxtails braised with fresh herbs, tomato, baby carrots, bell peppers and onions, served with creole rice( red beans and rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Goat cooked with Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau rice( gandules pigeon peas and rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Dhalpourie Roti Skin filled with Curry Goat, potatoes, and chana (aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans). Comes with two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's spicy pineapple dressing.
Caribbean Entrees-Fish
Grilled Salmon Filet marinated with Chef Ann's signature fresh herb seasoning, served with sauteed vegetables, spicy veggie rice( carrots, jalapenos, herbed rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Salmon Filet marinated with Chef Ann's signature spicy jerk and fresh herb seasoning, served with sauteed vegetables, spicy veggie rice( carrots, jalapenos, herbed rice), two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Whole Fried Escovitch Red Snapper, Spicy Sautéed Vegetables, Creole Rice( red beans and rice) , and Plantains. Comes with a side salad and Chef Ann’s Spicy Pineapple Dressing.
Flaked Saltfish sautéed with fresh herbs, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions served with boiled flour dumplings , two deep fried plantain, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Vegan Entrees
Brussel Sprouts, String beans, tri-bell peppers, and onions served with pelau (gandules pigeon peas and rice) 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette.
Soy based Vegan Fish marinated in Chef Ann's Fresh herb blend, sautéed vegetables, creole rice( red beans and rice), served with 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan.
Soy-based vegan fish marinated in Chef Ann's Jerk seasoning and fresh herb blend, sautéed vegetables, creole rice (red beans and rice), served with 2 deep-fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette.
Soy based Vegan Chicken marinated in Chef Ann's signature spicy jerk blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau (gandules pigeon peas and rice), 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan. GF.
Soy based Vegan Chicken marinated in Chef Ann's signature fresh herb seasoning stewed with savory burnt brown sugar, served with pelau (gandules pigeon peas and rice), 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan. GF.
Soy based Vegan Chicken marinated in Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau (gandules pigeon peas and rice), 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan. GF.
Dhalpourie Roti Skin filled with Curry potatoes, chana (aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans), and curry pumpkin. Try adding one of our vegan proteins from our roti add-ons: Curry Jackfruit, Curry Tofu, or Vegan Curry Chicken (soy based marinated in Chef Ann's signature curry seasoning and fresh herb blend) for a more robust flavor. Comes with two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan.
Grilled Tofu with sauteed vegetables, and spicy veggie rice (carrots, jalapenos, herbed rice). Served with 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan. GF.
Tofu marinated in Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau rice( grandules pigeon peas and rice), curry potatoes and chana(aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans), 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette.
Jackfruit marinated in Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with spicy veggie rice(carrots, jalapeños, herbed rice), two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette.
Jackfruit marinated in Chef Ann's signature spicy jerk and fresh herb seasoning, served with spicy veggie rice(carrots, jalapeños, herbed rice), two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan. GF.
Caribbean Roti
Dhalpourie Roti Skin filled with Curry potatoes, chana (aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans), and curry pumpkin. Try adding one of our vegan proteins from our roti add-ons: Curry Jackfruit, Curry Tofu, or Vegan Curry Chicken (soy based marinated in Chef Ann's signature curry seasoning and fresh herb blend) for a more robust flavor. Comes with two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan.
Dhalpourie Roti Skin filled with Curry Chicken, potatoes, and chana (aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans). Comes with two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's spicy pineapple dressing.
Dhalpourie Roti Skin filled with Curry Goat, potatoes, and chana (aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans). Comes with two deep fried plantains, a side salad and Chef Ann's spicy pineapple dressing.
Caribbean Specials, Combos and Bundles
Oxtails braised w/ fresh herbs, tomato, baby carrots, bell peppers & onions, and Goat cooked with Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau rice( gandules pigeon peas and rice), two deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Succulent Chicken marinated with Chef Ann's Spicy Jerk & Fresh Herb Seasoning and Oxtails braised with fresh herbs, tomato, baby carrots, bell peppers and onions. Served with creole rice(red beans and rice), two deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Tofu, Jackfruit and Chana marinated and cooked in Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, served with pelau rice( grandules pigeon peas and rice), curry potatoes and chana(aka chickpeas or garbanzo beans), 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette.
Soy based Vegan Chicken marinated in Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, Soy based Vegan Fish marinated in Chef Ann's Fresh herb blend, sautéed vegetables, creole rice( red beans and rice), served with 2 deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's vegan pineapple vinaigrette. Vegan.
Soy based Vegan Chicken marinated and cooked in Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning, Soy based Vegan Fish marinated and cooked in Chef Ann's spicy jerk and Fresh herb blend, sautéed vegetables, spicy veggie rice( carrots, jalapenos, herbed rice), served w/ two deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's pineapple vinaigrette.
Artisan Desserts
Miniature Mango and Turmeric Peach Cobbler this rich, luxurious pastry features sweet peaches and tropical mango with your favorite aromatic spices including but not limited to turmeric, cinnamon and cardamom. This hand crafted, delightful dessert is crafted with light, buttery puff pastry and it's vegan!
A sweet pastry filled with currants spiced with allspice & cinnamon rolled up in flaky puff pastry. Vegan.
Tropical Juices
Sweet & Tart. Hibiscus flower (Jamaica) juice sweetened with sugar and spices.
Bittersweet & Medicinal. Made from boiled Mauby tree bark: Bittersweet with star anise notes sweetened with sugar. Great for detoxing and rehydrating.
Spicy & Bright. Non-alcoholic juice made from freshly grated ginger, sugar and spices.
Creamy Beverage made from soursop, almond mylk, sugar, bitters and spices
Creamy, Rich & Nutty. Milkshake packed with peanut butter, almond mylk, sugar, bitters, and spices
Creamy Beverage made from Almond mylk, sea moss gel, sugar, bitters, and spices
Fresh Superfood Juices, Teas & Smoothies
Fruity & Tropical. No sugar added. Ingredients: Baobab Superfood Powder, Lucuma, Soursop, Guava, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Lime Leaf, Strawberries, Bitters sweetened with Coconut Nectar.
Spicy & Sweet. No sugar added. Turmeric, Cayenne, White Ginseng, Pineapple Juice, Ginger, Orange Juice, Mango, Seamoss, Lucuma sweetened with Coconut Nectar.
Light & Zen. Tea made with loose leaf chamomile, rose, lavender, red clover, Ashwagandha, lemon, sweetened with raw cane sugar and coconut nectar
Sweet & Tart. No sugar added. Maqui berry, Acai, Pitaya (Dragonfruit), Noni, Amla, Watermelon, Bitters sweetened with Coconut Nectar.
Sweet & Earthy. No sugar added. Ingredients: Moringa, Spirulina, Chlorella, Matcha, Celery, Cilantro, Parsley, Cucumbers, Apples, Mango, Pineapple, Seamoss, Lucuma sweetened with Coconut Nectar.
Fruity & Refreshing. The Blueberry Blue Matcha Tea naturally changes colors from Blue to Purple when mixed with the Lemonade. The solid blue matcha tea ice cube slowly melts into the lemonade enhancing the flavors for your drinking pleasure.
An array of nutrients, dressed in vibrant natural colors , and complimented by a light, and fruity sweet White wine. Come delight your senses today with all six of our signature flavors: Fruity Berry Beautiful Wine, Earthy Green Oasis Wine, Spicy Sweet Radiant Sun Wine, Soothing Chamomile and Lavender Calm-ade Wine, Tropical Baobab Wine, and Immunity boosting Blueberry Blue Matcha Lemonade and Blue Spirulina Wine. Pictured with black stand.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Grilled chicken breast marinated with chef Ann's fresh herb blend served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Grilled chicken breast marinated in and topped with chef Ann's fresh herb blend served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Grilled salmon filet marinated with chef Ann's fresh herb blend served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Grilled salmon filet marinated with Chef Ann's fresh Herb and Jerk seasonings served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Plant-based impossible burger served on a brioche bun with grilled onions and mushrooms, a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Plant-based impossible burger marinated in Chef Ann's signature Jerk seasoning served on a vegan brioche bun with grilled onions and mushrooms, a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Ground lamb marinated with Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb Seasoning served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and topped w/ Chef Ann's Signature Creamy Garlic Sauce, your choice of condiments and assorted toppings.
1/3 lb. Angus beef burger served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Grilled tofu marinated with chef Ann's fresh herb blend served on a brioche bun with a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings. Vegan.
Soy based vegan fish filets marinated in Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb seasoning served on a vegan brioche bun with grilled onions and mushrooms, a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Soy based vegan fish filets marinated in Chef Ann's fresh herb and signature jerk seasoning served on a vegan brioche bun with grilled onions and mushrooms, a side of 2 deep fried plantains and your choice of condiments and toppings.
Flaked Saltfish sautéed with fresh herbs, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions served with fluffy fry bake, two deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Soy based Vegan Fish marinated in Chef Ann's Fresh herb blend sautéed with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions served with fluffy fry bake, two deep fried plantains, a side salad, and Chef Ann's signature spicy pineapple dressing.
Salads
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Spicy Pineapple dressing!
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Chicken breast marinated with Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb seasoning then grilled to perfection. Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Spicy Pineapple dressing. Large Salad shown in photo.
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Salmon Filet marinated with Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb seasoning then grilled to perfection. Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Spicy Pineapple Vinaigrette!
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Chicken breast marinated with a blend of Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb and Spicy Jerk seasoning, then grilled to perfection.Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Spicy Pineapple dressing!
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Salmon filet marinated with a blend of Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb and Spicy Jerk seasoning, then grilled to perfection.Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Pineapple Vinaigrette!
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and soy based Vegan Fish filet marinated with a blend of Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb and Spicy Jerk seasoning, then grilled to perfection.Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Pineapple Vinaigrette!
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and soy based Vegan Fish filet marinated with Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb seasoning, then cooked to perfection.Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Pineapple Vinaigrette!
Mixed greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Jackfruit marinated with a blend Chef Ann's Signature Fresh Herb and Curry seasonings, then cooked to perfection.Try it with Chef Ann's Signature Pineapple Vinaigrette!
Sea Moss Shakes
Chef Ann's Signature Sauces & Marinades
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
GF. TYPE Standard or Vegan
Vegan. GF.
GF. TYPE Standard or Vegan
Vegan. GF.
Bulletproof Lattes
Creamy, Frothy & Robust. No dairy or sugar added. Natural source of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, protein & energy
Creamy, Frothy & Robust. No dairy or sugar added. Natural source of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, protein & energy
Creamy, Frothy & Robust. No dairy or sugar added. Natural source of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, protein & energy. Add Maca, mct, plant protein powder and Fenugreek to ingredients
Alcohol 21+
This island thirst quencher is tart, sweet, citrusy, boozy, with fruity pear, pomegranate and apple notes that help lighten our deep red wine blend.
Sides
Red beans and rice cooked down with herbs and coconut milk. Vegan. GF.
Gandules Pigeon Peas and rice cooked down with herbs and coconut milk. Vegan. GF.
Shredded Carrots, jalapenos, and fresh herbs in rice. Vegan. GF.
White Rice. Vegan. GF.
Trinidadian Dhalpourie or Dhalpuri Roti skin. A Flatbread seasoned w/ fine ground split peas and geera (cumin powder). Vegan.
Roti's flaky, tender, buttery sibling. Buss Up Shut is the vernacular for a 'busted-up shirt', as the flatbread like roti looks akin to a shredded shirt. After cooking the roti, it is beaten with a wooden spoon or a rolling pin to make it flaky and torn, thus giving the signature look to the Buss Up Shut or Paratha. Vegan.
Boiled flour dumplings. Vegan.
A
Sweet and Savory Sauteed Pumpkin. Vegan. GF.
Sautéed zucchini, squash, bell peppers, and onions. Vegan. GF.
Curry potatoes and chana( aka garbanzo beans or chickpeas). Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Vegan. GF.
Sweet Savory and Salty Five different types of greens (Collard, turnip, mustard, kale, spinach) braised in coconut milk with shredded carrots. Vegan. GF
(Yucca(Cassava), Green Fig, Peas, Celery, and Carrots seasoned with Chef Ann's Signature Herb Seasoning lightly tossed in Vegannaise
Many consider this staple Trinidad's national dish. Earthy, Creamy, Jam Packed with Nutrients from Spinach, Coconut Milk, and traditional herbs and spices. Vegan. GF.
Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Tri-color Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Carrots. Served with Chef Ann's Signature Pineapple Salad Dressing
Caribbean comfort food baked macaroni and cheese. GF.
Coo coo aka CouCou. Creamy, thick and hearty Polenta made from cornmeal– Caribbean style. An intriguing side dish with tons of flavor.
Deep-fried slices of plantain. Vegan. GF.
Chicken marinated and cooked with Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning. GF.
Chicken marinated in Chef Ann's signature Fresh Herb Seasoning and stewed down in a savory brown sauce. GF.
Chicken marinated and cooked in Chef Ann's Signature Jerk Blend and Fresh Herb seasoning. Tender, Juicy, Spicy. GF.
Boneless Chicken stewed with pepper, pineapple, fresh herbs, and bell peppers. GF.
Oxtails braised with fresh herbs, celery, baby carrots, bell peppers and onions
Goat cooked with Chef Ann's signature curry blend and fresh herb seasoning
Flaked Saltfish sautéed with fresh herbs, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. GF.
Soy-based vegan fish marinated in Chef Ann's signature Curry or Jerk blend and fresh herb seasoning. Vegan.