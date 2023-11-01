Buss Up Shut (Paratha)

$5.00

Roti's flaky, tender, buttery sibling. Buss Up Shut is the vernacular for a 'busted-up shirt', as the flatbread like roti looks akin to a shredded shirt. After cooking the roti, it is beaten with a wooden spoon or a rolling pin to make it flaky and torn, thus giving the signature look to the Buss Up Shut or Paratha. Vegan.