Coconut Joes Folly Beach
Appetizers
- Famous Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Six large shrimp, coated in a coconut cream batter, rolled in coconut and deep fried.
- 6 Jumbo Wings$10.00
Six large Jumbo wings with Celery
- 12 Jumbo Wings$18.00
Twelve Jumbo Wings with Celery
- Island Chicken Nachos$15.00
House seasoned tortilla chips, grilled chicken, jalapenos, queso, and pineapple-coconut salsa. Topped with a BBQ drizzle and sour cream.
- Island Shrimp Nachos$15.00
House seasoned tortilla chips, grilled shrimp, jalapenos, queso, and pineapple-coconut salsa. Topped with a BBQ drizzle and sour cream.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Lightly breaded and deep fried pickels chips served with spicy ranch
- Grouper Bites$14.00Out of stock
Fried grouper served with Old Bay aioli
- Crab Dip$15.00
A Coconut Joe's original; cold dip with fresh claw crab meat in a creamy base, served house seasoned tortilla chips
Salads
- Great Little Side Salad$7.00
Salad greens, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, red onion, crutons
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders, battered and fried, salad greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, and honey mustard
- Galapagos Island Salad$16.00
Blackened Mahi, salad greens, bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomato, pineapple-coconut salsa, toasted almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Shrimp Taco Salad$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos on a bed of salad greens and tortilla chips with salsa verde, sour cream, and spicy ranch.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Beach Burger$16.00
Our famous cheeseburger with your choice of American or Jack cheese, add bacon for $1.
- Carolina Burger$17.00
Bacon, grilled onions, pimento cheese
- Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
Fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and Old Bay aioli
- Crabstack Sandwich$17.00
A crab cake, bacon, pimento cheese, and spicy ranch
- Grilled Mahi BLT$18.00
Grilled Mahi-mahi topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our cilantro mayo on a toasted bun.
- Atlantic Grouper Sandwich$18.00
Blackened or Fried, with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw.
- Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$16.99
Southern Fried Favorites
- 1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp$23.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
- 1/2 Pound Chicken Tenders$18.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
- 1/2 Pound Fried Scallops$26.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
- 1/2 Pound Fried Grouper$24.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
Tacos
Sides
Entrees
- Blackened Mahi-mahi$25.00
Sopicy seasoned Mahi, served with salsa verde on the side
- Grouper and Shrimp$27.00
Atlantic grouper and shrimp, fried, blackened or grilled, with Cajun seasoning.
- Joe's Seafood Platter$30.00
Deep-fried Atlantic grouper, fried shrimp, and a pan fried crab cake with a side of lemon herb butter. Sorry, no substitutions on this item.
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$29.00
Two fried crab cakes topped with a drizzle of spicy ranch and Pico de Gallo. For a healthier option, choose to have your crab cakes grilled!
- Shrimp Trio$29.00
Our famous coconut shrimp, fried shrimp, and blackened shrimp. Served with a side of spicy orange marmalade.
- Smothered Chicken$21.00
Grilled tenders smothered in melted pepper jack cheese, pineapple, and Pico de Gallo. Drizzled with your choice of BBQ or mango habanero sauce. All atop our red skin mashed potatoes with a side of southern style green beans with bacon.
- Ribeye$36.00
Cooked to temperature with garlic butter and house seasoning.
- Shrimp N Grits$28.00
Garlic shrimp sauteed with kielbasa sausage and mixed bell peppers, then tossed in our cream sauce. Served on a bed of creamy pimento cheese grits.
- Joe's Coconut Shrimp Platter$29.00
Ten large shrimp, dipped in our super-secret batter, rolled in coconut and deep fried to golden brown. Served with our spicy orange marmalade and choice of two sides.