Coconut Joes Isle Of Palms
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Famous Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Six large shrimp, coated in a coconut cream batter, rolled in coconut and deep fried.
- 6 Jumbo Wings$10.00
Six large Jumbo wings with Celery
- 12 Jumbo Wings$18.00
Twelve Jumbo Wings with Celery
- Island Chicken Nachos$15.00
House seasoned tortilla chips, grilled chicken, jalapenos, queso, and pineapple-coconut salsa. Topped with a BBQ drizzle and sour cream.
- Island Shrimp Nachos$15.00
House seasoned tortilla chips, grilled shrimp, jalapenos, queso, and pineapple-coconut salsa. Topped with a BBQ drizzle and sour cream.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Lightly breaded and deep fried pickels chips served with spicy ranch
- Grouper Bites$14.00
Fried grouper served with Old Bay aioli
- Crab Dip$15.00
Salads
- Great Little Side Salad$7.00
Salad greens, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, red onion, crutons
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders, battered and fried, salad greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, and honey mustard
- Galapagos Island Salad$16.00
Blackened Mahi, salad greens, bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomato, pineapple-coconut salsa, toasted almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Shrimp Taco Salad$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos on a bed of salad greens and tortilla chips with salsa verde, sour cream, and spicy ranch.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Beach Burger$16.00
Our famous cheeseburger with your choice of American or Jack cheese, add bacon for $1.
- Carolina Burger$17.00
Bacon, grilled onions, pimento cheese
- Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
Fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and Old Bay aioli
- Crabstack Sandwich$17.00
A crab cake, bacon, pimento cheese, and spicy ranch
- Grilled Mahi BLT$18.00
Grilled Mahi-mahi topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our cilantro mayo on a toasted bun.
- Atlantic Grouper Sandwich$18.00
Blackened or Fried, with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Southern Fried Favorites
- 1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp$23.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
- 1/2 Pound Chicken Tenders$18.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
- 1/2 Pound Fried Scallops$26.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
- 1/2 Pound Fried Grouper$24.00
Hand dipped, breaded, and lightly fried, served with French Fries and Coleslaw, substitute a side salad for $3.
Tacos
Entrees
- Blackened Mahi-mahi$25.00
Sopicy seasoned Mahi, served with salsa verde on the side
- Grouper and Shrimp$27.00
Atlantic grouper and shrimp, fried or gilled, with Cajun seasoning.
- Joe's Seafood Platter$30.00
Deep-fried Atlantic grouper, fried shrimp, and a pan fried crab cake with a side of lemon herb butter. Sorry, no substitutions on this item.
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$29.00
Two fried crab cakes topped with a drizzle of spicy ranch and Pico de Gallo. For a healthier option, choose to have your crab cakes grilled!
- Shrimp Trio$29.00
Our famous coconut shrimp, fried shrimp, and blackened shrimp. Served with a side of spicy orange marmalade.
- Smothered Chicken$21.00
Grilled tenders smothered in melted pepper jack cheese, pineapple, and Pico de Gallo. Drizzled with your choice of BBQ or mango habanero sauce. All atop our red skin mashed potatoes with a side of southern style green beans with bacon.
- Ribeye$36.00
Cooked to temperature with garlic butter and house seasoning.
- Shrimp N Grits$28.00
Garlic shrimp sauteed with kielbasa sausage and mixed bell peppers, then tossed in our cream sauce. Served on a bed of creamy pimento cheese grits.
- Joe's Coconut Shrimp Platter$29.00
Ten large shrimp, dipped in our super-secret batter, rolled in coconut and deep fried to golden brown. Served with our spicy orange marmalade and choice of two sides.
Sides
Extra Sauces
Feature Menu
Bar Menu
NA Beverages
Cocktails
- Big Kahuna$14.00
- Charleston Margarita$13.00
- Charleston Nights Marg$16.00
- Classic Margarita$9.00
- Classic Skinny Margarita$11.00
- Cucumber Skinny Margarita$11.00Out of stock
- Dirty Banana$11.00
- Flirty Flamingo$10.00
- Goombay Smash$10.00
- Joe Mama Punch$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Lowcountry Lemonade$11.00
- Mad Mango$11.00
- Mango Margarita$11.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Painkiller$12.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Pink Pineapple$10.00
- Puckered Peach$11.00
- RedBull Trop Tequila$10.00
- Seaside Sipper$10.00
- Spicy Margarita$10.00
- Strawberry Colada$11.00
- Strawberry Daiquri$11.00
- Strawberry Margarita$10.00
- Topshelf LIT$16.00
Beer
- DFT 13 Stripes Not My King Lager$8.00
- DFT Allagash White$8.00
- DFT Hopfly Endless Reign$7.00
- DFT Italian Pilsner$8.00
- DFT Landshark$7.00
- DFT Low Tide Rotating$7.00
- Austin East Blood Orange$6.50
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bold Rock$6.00
- Bud Light$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Carolina Costero$6.00
- Carolina Fin Chaser$6.00
- Carolina Kolsch$6.00
- Common House Pale Ale$6.00
- Coors Light$4.75
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- High Noon Lime$8.00
- High Noon Passion Fruit$8.00
- High Noon Peach$8.00
- High Noon Watermelon$8.00
- Holy City Pluff Mud$6.00
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Kona Longboard$6.00
- Landshark Can$6.00
- Mango Cart$6.00
- Mich Ultra$4.75
- Miller Light$4.75
- Modelo$6.00
- New Realm Like a Fox$6.00
- New Realm Tropic Dream$6.00
- NUTRL Pineapple$8.00
- NUTRL Watermelon$8.00
- Palmetto Huger St. IPA$6.00
- Stella$6.00
- Wicked Weed Burst$6.00
Vodka
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00
- Firefly$8.00
- Ketel$10.00
- Ketel Cucumber$10.00
- Ketel Grapefruit$10.00
- Ketel Orange$10.00
- Sweetgrass Vodka$8.00
- Titos$9.00
- Deep Eddy (Double)$14.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon (Double)$16.00
- Deep Eddy Lime (Double)$16.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby (Double)$16.00
- Firefly (Double)$16.00
- Ketel (Double)$20.00
- Ketel Cucumber (Double)$20.00
- Ketel Grapefruit (Double)$20.00
- Ketel Orange (Double)$20.00
- Titos (Double)$18.00
Rum
- Bacardi$9.00
- BC Banana$8.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Cutwater Bali Hai$9.00
- Don Q$7.00
- Don Q Coconut$7.00
- Goslings$8.00
- Pussers$12.00
- Malibu Pineapple$8.00
- BC Key Lime$8.00
- Bacardi (Double)$18.00
- BC Banana (Double)$16.00
- Captain Morgan (Double)$9.00
- Cutwater Bali Hai (Double)$18.00
- Don Q (Double)$14.00
- Don Q Coconut (Double)$14.00
- Goslings (Double)$16.00
- Pussers (Double)$24.00
- Malibu Pineapple (Double)$16.00
- BC Key Lime (Double)$16.00
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$7.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Buttershots$7.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Grandma$10.00
- Jager$8.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Razzmatazz$7.00
- Rumple$9.00
- Amaretto (Double)$14.00
- Baileys (Double)$18.00
- Buttershots (Double)$14.00
- Fireball (Double)$16.00
- Grandma (Double)$20.00
- Jager (Double)$16.00
- Kahlua (Double)$18.00
- Peach Schnapps (Double)$14.00
- Razzmatazz (Double)$14.00
- Rumple (Double)$18.00
Wine
Shakes and Smoothie
Brunch
- Brunch Burger$15.00
1/4 lb. beef patty topped with sauteed onions, bacon, American cheese, a fried egg, and spicy ranch. Your choice of a side.
- Island Breakfast$12.00
Scrambled eggs with a toasted English Muffin and your choice of pimento cheese grits or hashbrowns & bacon or sausage
- French Toast$9.00
Four hand battered, depp fried pieces of thick cut toast dusted in cinnamon sugar, and served with butter and syrup
- Loaded Breakfast Potatoes$10.00
A large bowl of our breakfast potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, mixed cheese, and Pico de Gallo
- Steak & Eggs$25.00
Ribeye cooked to your preferred temperature & topped with two fried eggs. Served with a side of hasbrowns. Add grilled shrimp or a crab cake for $7.
- English Muffin Sandwich$12.00
Toasted English Muffin with fried egg, sausage patty and American cheese.
- The Southerner$12.00