cocos | an everyday cafe + shop
COFFEE + TEA
coffee
- americano$3.50
rich, chocolatey, smooth espresso + hot water. also available iced!
- cappuccino$4.50
2oz espresso, frothy steamed milk
- espresso$3.00
2oz espresso - rich, chocolately, smooooth
- drip coffee$3.00
milk chocolate, brown sugar, + dried cherry Guatemala coffee
- honey rose latte$5.50
a touch of honey, perfectly balanced with rose syrup, gorgeous espresso, steamed milk of choice
- latte$4.50
gorgeous espresso, steamed milk
- cortado$3.50
2oz espresso, 4oz steamed milk of choice
tea + more
- chai latte$4.75
regular or spicy local chai, milk of choice, cinnamon dust
- lavender matcha$5.75
hand whisked organic + ceremonial grade matcha, lavender syrup, milk of choice
- matcha latte$5.00
hand whisked ceremonial grade + organic matcha, touch of honey, milk of choice
- hot tea$3.50
- london fog$4.50
madame grey tea, light vanilla, milk of choice
- hot chocolate$3.50
hot chocolate, milk of choice, whipped cream
- steamer$3.50
steamed milk, syrup of choice :)
- tea latte$4.25
tea of choice, milk of choice, steamed together
FOOD
toasties
- strawberry + honey toastie$8.50
strawberries, cream cheese, honey drizzle, beautiful pitaya drizzle, on sourdough toast
- almond toastie$8.50
almond butter, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, gorgeous honey drizzle on sourdough toast
- avo toastie$9.00
mashed avocado, tahini, tamari, lemon, + sea salt on sourdough toast. topped off with paprika, sea salt, everything bagel seasoning <3
- avo + cream cheese toastie$9.00
mashed avocado, cream cheese, everything seasoning, chili flakes, lemon on sourdough toast - yum!
pastries
- butter croissant$5.00
butter croissant - served warm
- almond croissant$5.50
butter croissant, almond cream, almond slices - served warm
- pain suisse$5.50
butter croissant, chocolate croissant, pastry cream, chocolate chips - served warm
- almond financier$4.25
gluten free | almond flour, powdered sugar, browned butter, almonds
- blueberry financier$4.25
gluten free | almond flour, powdered sugar, browned butter, blueberries, blueberry compote, white chocolate
- ham and cheese croissant$8.00Out of stock
butter croissant, ham, mozzarella cheese
- chocolate macaroon$4.00
gluten free | French chocolate macaroon
RETAIL
- Flora Beaded Necklace - Green$22.00
- Handcrafted Note Card with Pressed Flowers$4.00
this card is made with thoughtful consumption in mind. each recycled and handmade card is both beautiful and sustainable made with recycled paper and hand pressed flowers.
- Terra Layered Bracelets in Gold$18.00
our terra layered bracelets feature three strands of dainty golden beads attached to delicately woven thread. simple and sophisticated. lightweight and adjustable for all sizes.
- Wabi Ceramic Spoon Rest$30.00
intentionally designed to show the handcrafted nature of each piece, the Wabi Collection is comprised of ceramics with character as they are crafted, glazed, and fired by a women run artisan collective. add this beautiful and functional piece to your kitchen to prevent spills and spots, making clean up more effortless.
market bag – lightweight, sturdy and spacious. crafted with the perfect blend of durability and flexibility, it effortlessly stretches to accommodate anything you need to carry. ideal for trips to the farmers market, beach, grocery store, or any day out!
- Matcha Melt Tote$26.00
experience the perfect blend of style and functionality. featuring a spacious interior with convenient pockets, offering dedicated space for your essentials. crafted from heavy-duty canvas, this bag is not only durable but features a unique hand-drawn design
- Poppy Tote Bag$26.00
experience the perfect blend of style and functionality. featuring a spacious interior with convenient pockets, offering dedicated space for your essentials. crafted from heavy-duty canvas, this bag is not only durable but features a unique hand-drawn design.
- The Minimalist Tote Terracotta$24.00
experience the perfect blend of style and functionality. featuring a spacious interior with convenient pockets, offering dedicated space for your essentials. -interior pockets -magnet closure
- 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think$15.00
Brianna Wiest has gained renown for her deeply moving, philosophical writing. this compilation of her published work features pieces on why you should pursue purpose over passion, embrace negative thinking, see the wisdom in daily routine, and become aware of the cognitive biases that are creating the way you see your life. each piece will leave you thinking: this idea changed my life.
- Daily List Pad$20.00
A daily desk planner to balance your day with heightened productivity and prioritizing your well-being. – Hour by hour planning to track your time and heighten productivity – Priority list to define your top 5 needs for the day – Meal tracking to nourish your body – Record your daily movement, act of self care and what you were inspired by – Hydration tracker – Reminder to take deep breaths throughout your day
- The Reset Guide$40.00
A guided journal designed to get clear about who you are and help you define your unique path to start living as your authentic self. The workbook will guide you through your 3 evolutions of self: The Past, The Present and The Future Each section has: – Insightful prompts that ask you the right questions to give you clarity – Intention setting worksheets to define what is important to you and how to create space for those areas – Inspirational articles to expand your mind and challenge you to think differently – Creative exercises to reconnect you with your intuition and authenticity Details: • 8.5’’ x 11.3’’ • 52 pages of high quality printing on recycled paper • Letterpress cover printed on luxe ribbed stock made from recycled hemp
- Weekly List Pad$26.00
A weekly desk planner to balance your week with heightened productivity and prioritizing your well-being. – Guide your week by setting an intention – Write out your top 5 priorities for mental clarity – Plan each day while being reminded to check in with your well-being – Record notes + what you are inspired by throughout the week Details: • 8’’ x 10’’ • 1 year of planning – 52 sheets • High quality printing on recycled paper
- Espresso Pourer$35.00
Hand-thrown wares feature white stoneware clay and are finished in a variety of earthen glazes. The Everyday Cup is perfectly sized to enhance the ritual of enjoying drip coffee, lattes, smoothies, tea, and more.
- Espresso Cup$40.00
Hand-thrown wares feature white stoneware clay and are finished in a variety of earthen glazes. The Everyday Pourer is best for espresso, whipped creams, caramels, and syrups, or used like a pitcher or creamer for any beverage or recipe you are making magic with.
- Everyday Spoon$25.00
handmade ceramic spoons are perfect for coffee, tea, and salt scoops. Measuring approximately 1 TBSP they are great for cooking with herbs and spices or pouring your favorite syrups in your morning coffee.
- Plumerias$30.00
High-quality prints made on 100% cotton rag, acid-free paper. Playful art to brighten your environment. 8 x 10 Giclée printing quality Made in Hawai’i
- Wild$30.00
High-quality prints made on 100% cotton rag, acid-free paper. Playful art to brighten your environment. 8 x 10 Giclée printing quality Made in Hawai’i
- Polynesian Girl$30.00
High-quality prints made on 100% cotton rag, acid-free paper. Playful art to brighten your environment. 8 x 10 Giclée printing quality Made in Hawai’i
- Sun Lily$30.00
High-quality prints made on 100% cotton rag, acid-free paper. Playful art to brighten your environment. 8 x 10 Giclée printing quality Made in Hawai’i
- Wavey Flower$30.00
High-quality prints made on 100% cotton rag, acid-free paper. Playful art to brighten your environment. 8 x 10 Giclée printing quality Made in Hawai’i
- Left, Right or A-Frame$30.00
High-quality prints made on 100% cotton rag, acid-free paper. Playful art to brighten your environment. 8 x 10 Giclée printing quality Made in Hawai’i
- Guda Stone On Stand$20.00
- Baucau Allang Wall Decor - Black$45.00
- Lombok Napkin Ring$5.00
- Lombok Rattan Coaster$5.00
- Lombok Rattan Placemat$18.00
- Zin Shell Tassel Raffia$13.00
- Zoë Key Chain - Black$7.50
- Alor Key Chain - White$6.00
- Alor Key Chain - Black$6.00
- Flora Beaded Necklace - Rust$22.00
these adorable handmade flower pieces are the perfect accessory for any outfit, made with care. intentional and handcrafted, adjust them to wear at any length from choker to below the collarbone
- Heart For Uma$13.00
- Mocha Market Bag$13.00
market bag – lightweight, sturdy and spacious. crafted with the perfect blend of durability and flexibility, it effortlessly stretches to accommodate anything you need to carry. ideal for trips to the farmers market, beach, grocery store, or any day out!