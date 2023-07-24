Online Ordering! More
Coco Shrimp 318 Bryan Ave
Shrimp Plates
Coco Shrimp
$11.95
Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Butter Garlic
$10.95
Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.
Lemon Herb
$10.95
Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.
Spicy
$10.95
Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.
Sweet and Spicy
$11.95
Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.
Side Rice
$3.50
Side Salad
$3.50
Keiki Plate
$6.00
Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!
Side of
Sampler
$12.95
Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.
Single Taco
$5.00
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
Double Taco
$9.75
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
Soda
