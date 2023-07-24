FOOD/DRINKS

Shrimp Plates

Coco Shrimp

$11.95

Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Butter Garlic

$10.95

Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.

Lemon Herb

$10.95

Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.

Spicy

$10.95

Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.

Sweet and Spicy

$11.95

Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50
Keiki Plate

$6.00

Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!

Side of

Sampler

Sampler

$12.95

Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.

Single Taco

$5.00

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Double Taco

$9.75

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Mochi

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

Mochi 3/$6

$6.00

Soda

$2.85

MERCH

Swag

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$20.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Small Sticker

$2.00

Large Sticker

$3.00