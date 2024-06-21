Chef Specials Saturdays and Sundays for Brunch!
Coda Rouge 2013 N. 6th St.
Breakfast
Baked Goods
- Continental Bread Basket
Assorted Mini Breakfast Breads, Croissants, Bagels, Coffee Cakes$12.00
- B Pop-Tart$15.00
- Bacon and Mushroom Quiche
Crispy Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Egg Custard, Herbs, Flaky Crust$17.00
- Veg Quiche
Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Cheese, Egg Custard, Herbs, Flaky Crust$15.00
- Blueberry Coffee Cake
Fresh Blueberries Baked in between, Fluffy, buttery Coffee Cake, with a Blueberry Brown Sugar Crumble over top$8.00
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Crunchy layers of cinnamon sugar in between a fluffy, buttery coffee cake$8.00
- Loaded Breakfast Flatbread$15.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit (2)$8.00
- Salmon Avo Toast
Smoked Salmon, Shared Red Onion, Herb Cream Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, Capers, Lemon, on Texas Toast$14.00
- Superior Cinnamon Roll$10.00
Griddle
Sides
Beverages
coffee drink
Wine
House Wine
- Cabernet Sav ( West Wall )$8.00
- Shiraz ( West Wall )$8.00
- White Zinfandel ( West Wall )$8.00
- Riesling ( White ) North Wall )$8.00
- Red Zinfandel ( North Wall )$8.00
- Pinot Noir ( East Wall )$8.00
- Red INTERNATIONAL ( East Wall )$8.00
- Malbec ( East Wall )$8.00
- Red Blends ( South Wall )$8.00
- White Zinfandel ( West Wall )$8.00
Champagne
Weekend specials
Chicken Croissant sandwiches
Braised Benedict
Coda Rouge Location and Ordering Hours
(717) 226-3884
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM