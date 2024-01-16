CODE:POKE + BOBA Highlands Ranch
BOWLS
Teriyaki Bowl (Vegetables Included: Broccoli, Celery, White Onion, Carrot, Snap Pea and Zucchini)
Curry Bowls (Vegetables Included: Broccoli, Celery, White Onion, Carrot, Snap Pea and Zucchini)
NEW!!! CODE: Ochazuke Bowls (Hot Rice Soup Bowl)
Items Included: Masago, Crab Salad, Green Onions, Cilantro, Shredded Seaweed, Corn, Edamame and Furikake
Sides
NEW!!! CODE: Fried Rice (Fresh Salmon or Shrimp ONLY, White Rice, Egg, Green Onion and Corn pan fried with soy bean oil, soy sauce and black pepper)
DRINKS
- Fountain Drink$2.50
Coca-cola fountain products
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Sparkling Water$2.80
Sparkling Water - 500mL
- Ginger Beer$3.00
Spicy and refreshing!
- Coconut Water$3.50
100% Pure Coconut Water - low in sugar and a good source of potassium
- Marble Soda$3.55
Japanese style Ramune sodas - please ask for available flavors
- Green Tea - Unsweetened$3.50
On Ocha - Bottled Unsweetened Green Tea
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.55
A strong drip coffee with sweetened and condensed milk
- Aloha Maid$2.80
Sweet Hawaiian fruit nectars - please ask for available flavors
