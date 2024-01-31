2x points for loyalty members
Coffee and Crisp - Domain 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100
Drinks
Espresso Drinks
House Brews
Tea
Other Drinks
- Housemade Lemonade$1.50+
- Chocolate Milk$2.00+
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Steamed milk mixed with housemade chocolate syrup.
- Scratch Syrup Steamer$2.75+
Signature syrup & Milk
- C + C Signature Soda$2.50+
Signature syrup & club soda
- Hot Apple Cider$3.00+
- 1/2 Iced Tea + 1/2 Lemonade$1.75+
- Cranberry Juice$2.50+
- Apple Juice$2.50+
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50+
Seasonal Signature Drinks
- London Fog$4.50+
earl grey tea, milk + vanilla syrup
- Flapjack Latte$5.25+Out of stock
Hot or Iced Latte made with our Maple scratch syrup and topped with whipped cream!
- Fall Spice Latte$5.25+Out of stock
Hot or Iced Latte made with our Fall Spice scratch syrup and topped with whipped cream!
- Specialty Apple Cider$4.75+
- Specialty Hot Chocolate$4.75+
- Horchata$4.75+
- Gingerbread Latte$5.25+
- Peppermint Mocha$5.25+
- Horchata Flight$6.50
Eats
Baked Goods
Breakfast
Taco Deli Tacos
Hot Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
Foccacia Toasts
- Plain Jane$8.00
Smashed Avocado, Olive Oil, & Sea Salt on Foccacia
- All the Way$9.00
Smashed Avocado, Hot Sauce, Arugula, Toasted Pepitas, & Sea Salt on Foccacia
- BLAT$10.00
Smashed Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Arugula, & Diced Tomato on Foccacia
- Caprese Toast$10.00
Smashed Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Diced Tomato, & Balsamic Reduction on Foccacia
- Seasonal - Cranberry Chicken Salad$9.00
- Seasonal- Chicken Salad BLT$10.00
Soups
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$5.00Out of stock
shredded white meat chicken, romaine hearts, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and a garlic caesar dressing on the side.
- Caesar Salad$4.50Out of stock
romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and a garlic caesar dressing on the side.
- Chicken Summer Salad$6.00Out of stock
shredded white meat chicken, spinach, arugula, strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta, and zesty Italian dressing on the side.
- Summer Salad$5.50Out of stock
spinach, arugula, strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta, and zesty Italian dressing on the side.
- Chicken Salad + Crackers$6.00