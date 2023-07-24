ESPRESSO + COFFEE

LATTE

$4.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

White Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Brulee Latte

$4.25+

Almond Joy Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Smores Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Americano

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Medium Roast

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Vanilla Caramel Cold Brew

$4.25+

Butter Pecan Cold Brew Freeze

$4.25+

Toasted coconut Cold Brew

$4.25+

Turtle Cold Brew

$4.25+

Churro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Samoa Cold Brew

$4.25+

NITRO

Nitrogen infused cold brew.

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Espresso

$2.25

Frappe

$4.75+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.75+

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Affogato

2 oz. Espresso topped with any flavor ice cream.

Affogato

$5.95

Macchiato

$4.25+

TEAS + UNCOFFEES

Spiced Chai

$4.75+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Sodas

Ski

$2.00+

Frostie Root Beer

$2.00+

Orange Pineapple

$2.00+

R-Pep

$2.00+

Sparkle Life

$2.00+

Cola

$2.00+

Diet Cola

$2.00+

Floats

Ski Float

$3.50+

Root Beer Float

$3.50+

Orange Pineapple Float

$3.50+

Lemonade Float

$3.50+

R-Pep Float

$3.50+

Sparkle Life Float

$3.50+

Cola Float

$3.50+

Diet Cola Float

$3.50+

Italian Sodas

Italian Soda

$4.00

Tiger's Blood

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Tropical Peach

$4.00

Water

$0.00+

LOTUS

Build Your Own

$4.25+

Creamsicle

$4.25+

Berries-N-Cream

$4.25+

Tiger's Blood

$4.25+

Pretty in Pink

$4.25+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.25+

Maui

$4.25+

Sparkler

$4.25+

Princess Peach

$4.25+

Lavender Haze

$4.25+

Mermaid

$4.25+

ICE CREAM

Dole Soft Serve

$3.00+

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.00+

Sundaes

Sundae

$3.50+

Shakes

Blackberry

$4.00

Butter Pecan

$4.00

Caramel

$4.00

Hot Fudge

$4.00

Marshmallow Creme

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

Hurricanes

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$4.50+

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

$4.50+

Summerberry Cheesecake

$4.50+

Oreo Fudge

$4.50+

Reese's Fluffer Nutter

$4.50+

Build your own hurricane!

$4.50+

Ice Cream Nachos

Ice Cream Nachos

$5.50

Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.50

FOOD

Packaged Food

Chips

$2.00

Grab -N- Go Waffles

$2.00

Protein Bar

$1.00

GO-GO Squeezes

$1.00

SALADS AND WRAPS

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$9.75

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$9.75

BERRY DELICOUS SALAD

$9.75

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SALAD

$9.75

NASHVILLE CHICKEN WRAP

$9.75

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$9.75

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$9.75

FOOD

Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Hamburger

$7.00Out of stock

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

SPECIALTIES

THE BIG MAIN

$11.50

THE SPICY PIGGY MAC

$12.00

FATTY ON MAIN

$14.00Out of stock

PIGPEN NACHOS

$12.00

PIZZA

5 MEAT PIZZA

$13.50

PROHIBITION SPECIAL PIZZA

$13.50Out of stock

9 BALL SPECIAL PIZZA

$13.50Out of stock

TAPROOM DOUBLE PIZZA

$13.50

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$13.50

5 cheese

$13.50

BREAKFAST

CHOCOLATE SWIRL CROISSANT

$1.50

MUFFIN

$3.75

BACON BAGEL SANDWICH

$5.75

BAGEL

$2.25

BACON/EGG BITES

$4.00

SAUSAGE BAGEL SANDWICH

$5.75

SAUSAGE AND BACON BAGEL SANDWICH

$6.50

KIDS MEAL

PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA

$5.00

MAC - N - CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS POPCORN CHICKEN

$5.00

HOMEMADE

Homemade Bars

$2.00

Homemade Cookies (2)

$1.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Purple Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00

White Gatorade

$2.00

Light Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Dark Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

WEEKLY DRINK SPECIALS

Golden Hour

$4.25+

Melon Berry

$4.25+

Tropical Lemonade

$3.00+

Raspberry Dream

$3.50+

New York Style

$4.25+