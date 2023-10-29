2x points now for loyalty members
Coffee Factory
Main Menu
Specials
Shrimp and pork egg rolls with fresh veggies
Beef bourguignon
Sizzling steak and egg
Vietnamese braised beef stew
Sunny side up with charbroil pork. French bread.
Sunny side up with cube steak
Chicken curry
Vietnamese meatball
Ham, pate, salami
Opla, ham, pate, and salami
French pate assorted
Steak and french fries
Sardine
Toast
Món Chay
Mì (Egg Noodle Soup)
Hủ Tiêu (Rice Noodles Soup)
Bánh Hỏi (Vermicelli Woven)
Bún (Vermicelli)
Spicy beef noodles
Crab paste and periwinkle tomato noodle soup
Crab paste tomato noodle soup
Stir-fried lemongrass beef vermicelli
Charbroiled pork, egg rolls vermicelli
Charbroiled pork, shrimp cake vermicelli
Fish cake udon
Shrimp cake vermicelli
Charbroiled pork, shrimp, egg rolls, vermicelli
Charbroiled pork and shrimp vermicelli
Charbroiled shrimp vermicelli
Charbroiled pork vermicelli
Egg rolls vermicelli
Cơm (Rice)
Chicken curry with rice
Beef bourguignon with rice
Charbroiled pork, 2 eggs sunny side up, and rice
Charbroiled chicken with rice
Fried rice
Pork chop with rice
Filet mignon shaking beef with rice
Charbroiled pork shrimps with rice
Charbroiled shrimps with rice
Charbroiled pork shrimp cake with rice
Charbroiled pork with rice
Bowl of Soup
Món Cuón (Spring Rolls)
Opla
Croissant
Bánh Mì (Vietnamese Sandwich)
Egg and Chinese sausage
Egg sandwich
Shrimp and fish cake sandwich
Fish cake sandwich
Shrimp cake sandwich
Meatball sandwich
Charbroiled pork sandwich
Pork roll sandwich
Shredded chicken sandwich
House special sandwich (meat)