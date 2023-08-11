Coffee Obsession Falmouth
Drinks
Hot Coffee
House Roast
Our ever dependable House breakfast blend! Brewed fresh, always hot. From Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence, RI, a blend of Colombian supremo and 2 strictly ep central american arabicas.
Medium Roast
A selection from our list of medium roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters, in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee, from Boulder, CO.
Dark Roast
A selection from our list of dark roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters, in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee, from Boulder, CO.
Flavored Roast
A selection from our list of flavored roasts! These are unsweetened brewed flavors. The brew will change every day. Beans come from Mills Coffee Roasters out of Providence, RI. NOTE: Some of these roasts contain nuts!
Decaf House
Our delicious decaf Colombian house roast. Beans are from Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence, RI.
Decaf Alternate Option
A selection from our list of decaf roasts! The brew will change every day. Beans are from either Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee from Boulder, CO.
Iced Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Choose however many shots of fair trade organic Boulder espresso you'd like! Silky smooth, ground fresh and served immediately after pouring.
Hot Cafe Latte
Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam. Proportions: 1/5 microfoam, 3/5 steamed milk, 1/5 espresso. *Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed
Iced Cafe Latte
Hot Mocha Latte
We mix delicious Ghirardelli milk chocolate powder into shots of espresso before pouring in delicious steamed milk. *Note: Milk in iced mocha NOT steamed
Iced Mocha Latte
Hot Mexican Mocha Latte
A wonderful mix of spices create the Mexican chocolate used for this latte. Cinnamon and nutmeg bring out the broad, rich flavor of the chocolate. When mixed with steamed milk and espresso this drink is as energizing as it is delicious! Ices remarkably well and can be complimented by the addition of our cayenne infused honey! *Note: Milk in iced Mexican mocha NOT steamed
Iced Mexican Mocha Latte
Hot Americano
Beauty in simplicity, shots of espresso with the addition of hot water to bring the strength of the beverage closer to a normal cup of drip coffee without compromising the powerful, dark flavors created by espresso roasts.
Iced Americano
Cappuccino
More foam focused than lattes, Cappuccinos aim the lens at the delicious texture elements of espresso beverages. Thick, cloud-like microfoam covers a delicious mixture of steamed milk and espresso. Proportions: 1/3 microfoam 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 espresso
Mochaccino
Why not add chocolate? Drawing from the already delicious creation of the cappuccino, this drink adds chocolate to the mix. Our Ghirardelli milk chocolate powder compliments the powerful deep flavor of our Boulder Espresso for a soothing and energizing cup.
Macchiato
Brash, delicious and effective. The macchiato is an Italian classic achieving power through minimalism. One spoonful of foam per shot of espresso creates a delicious interplay between dark, strong espresso and light, fluffy microfoam. A true coffee drinker's coffee drink.
Red Eye
Didn't get any sleep last night? Add more caffeine to your caffeine with espresso in your drip coffee! Pick a roast for your perfect blend of our Boulder espresso and one of our many delectable drip coffees.
Flat White
The name says "flat," but the taste says bold. Choose this over a latte if you're looking for less milk overall, but the same velvety texture.
Cortado (Tiny Latte)
Are you all about balance? Equal parts espresso and steamed milk may make this the drink for you. This is an itty-bitty drink that maintains a strong espresso flavor, while soothing the acidity with roughly an equal quantity of warmed milk.
Chai
Specialty Drinks
Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts steamed milk and drip coffee, the Cafe Au Lait is a delicious, creamy alternative to normal drip coffee.
Hot Cocoa Java
A hot chocolate made using hot coffee instead of milk or water. Coffee and chocolate are simply made for each other, this drink takes that notion seriously. *Note: Made with Swiss Miss, contains dairy
Iced Cocoa Java
Chocolate powder, dissolved into coffee then cooled down to perfection. Delicious and energizing. *Note: Made with Swiss Miss, contains dairy
Hot Cowboy Coffee
YEEHAW! Our Mexican chocolate and Mike's hot chili-infused honey combined with the drip coffee of your choice. Sweet. Spicy. What could be sexier?
Iced Cowboy Coffee
Sweet Mexican chocolate and hot chili-infused honey: for once this town IS big enough for the both of them. Mixed with the iced coffee of your choice.
London Fog
Italian Soda
Mix and match our flavored syrups to create a fresh made soda to your liking! A summer staple fit for any hot day.
Cocoa Royale
Something magical happens when making hot chocolate with milk. This is only made more true when the mixing is done by steaming the milk. Incredibly velvety milk with the brilliant flavor of Ghirardelli milk chocolate makes for a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
Mexican Royale
The same brilliance of the cocoa royale with the addition of a broader flavor profile. Cinnamom and nutmeg make for a complex and delicious chocolaty flavor.
Hot Chocolate (water based)
Steamed Milk
The beauty of simplicity. Steamed milk (or otherwise known as a steamer) is delicious on its own but can be made even better with the addition of a flavored syrup.
Hot Apple Cider
Iced Apple Cider
HOT Matcha Latte
ICED Matcha Latte
Black Tea
Apricot Tea
Assam
Blueberry Tea
Cinnamon Plum
Cranberry Blood Orange
Darjeeling
Decaf English Breakfast
Earl Grey
English Breakfast
Ginger Peach
Hot Cinnamon Spice
Irish Breakfast
Lapsang Souchang
Mango Ceylon
Oolong
Paris
Republic Chai
Russian Country
Black Vanilla Tea
Green Tea
Decaf Green
Pure green tea leaves from China.
Japanese Green
Megami Sencha, a fine Japanese green tea.
Jasmine
Green tea mixed with powerful jasmine blossoms.
Moroccan Mint
Gunpowder green tea from China with peppermint.
Organic Citrus Gingko
Organic green tea, organic lemongrass, organic ginkgo, organic citrus oil, natural citrus flavor.
Organic Dancing Leaves
Organic green tea from China.
Organic Honey Lemon
Organically grown China green tea blended with natural honey and lemon.
Pomegranate
China green tea, hibiscus, natural flavors and pomegranate juice.
Herbal Tea
Cardamom Cinnamon
Cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, carob, chicory, black pepper, Chinese star anise, cloves and cassia oil.
Chamomile Lemon
Chamomile blossoms, lemon balm, linden flower, orange blossoms, skullcap, lavender, passion flower and valerian root.
Orange Ginger Mint
Ginger, orange bergamot mint, lemon thyme, anise hyssop, anise seeds and blackberry leaves.
Organic Mint Fields
Organically grown spearmint, peppermint and lemongrass.
Raspberry
Delicious raspberry infused tea.
Temple of Health
A powerful blend of ginger, cinnamon, lemon grass, licorice root as well as echinacea root and leaves.
Vanilla Rooibos
A South African rooibos flavored with vanilla.
Yerba Mate (High Caffeine)
Traditional Mate with the typical Paraguayan cut.
Bottle/Can
Seasonal Specials
Pastries and Snacks
Bagels/Toast
Pre-Made
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Plain Croissant
Apple Strudel
Almond Florentine
Bread Pudding
Apple Turnover
Cherry Danish
Rasp Turnover
Cinnamon Roll
GF DF SF Choc Cookies
Quiche: MEAT
Quiche: GF Veggie
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Raspberry Streusel
Rugela
Spinach and Feta Pie
Square
Vegan Mixed Berry Bar
Cookies
Muffins
White Lion GF
Beans
Light Roasts (FTO)
Medium Roasts (FTO)
Peru (FTO)
"In the land of dense rain forests and mountainous landscapes is where this Fair-Trade Organic Peru coffee gets its characteristics. The Amazonas region of northeast Peru produces some of the most prized coffees in the world. It's known for its subtle fruit and chocolate-like taste and floral aroma." Description from Boulder Organic's site.
Mexico (FTO)
"Sourced from the Chiapas region of Mexico, this Fair-Trade Organic coffee is roasted to a deep, chestnut brown to achieve a subtlety sweet flavor with a smooth, clean finish. Our neighbors to the south have produced this wonderful coffee that is known for its natural sweetness." Description from Boulder Organic's site.
Costa Rica (FTO)
Guatemala (FTO)
Colombian (FTO)
Brazil (FTO)
Dark Roasts (FTO)
Witches Brew (FTO)
French Roast (FTO)
"An extra dark roast of South America coffees with a smoky, spicy flavor, medium body and well rounded finish. A perfect French roast blend." Description from Boulder Organic's site.
Decaf French (FTO)
Quissett Harbor (FTO)
Dark Harbor (FTO)
Coffee Obsession Blend (FTO)
Sumatra (FTO)
"Known for its rugged tropical terrain and smoldering volcanoes in the western-most island of Indonesia, journey across the world with this Fair-Trade Organic coffee, and discover the earthy, deep, complex and full-bodied nature of this medium-roast." Description from Boulder Organic's site.
Light Roast
House Roast
"Light and lively, breakfast blend synergizes three organically grown coffees from Central and South America. This brew’s delicate orange and grapefruit tones finish off with a hint of strawberry creating a pleasing flavor — that coupled with a sweet tearose aroma make this the perfect coffee to start any day." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Decaf House Roast
"Our Colombian CO2 decaf is full city roasted to create a full-bodied brew with a sweet, nutty base, and spicy close." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Dark Roast
Italian
"An intriguing blend of three organically grown coffees from South America. Italian roast, our darkest coffee, pushes the limits of our roaster. This viciously dark, edgy coffee is ideal for those that crave a bold brew with sinfully bitter, smokey, pepper-laced chocolate tones." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Midnight Rebel
"This special blend combines green coffees from Kenya, Sumatra, Colombia, and Peru prior to roasting. Midnight rebel is very dark with a powerful, full bodied flavor that creates an excellent mouth feel. This is a decidedly bold brew with moderate acidity and a rich, satisfying taste dominated by notes of dark cocoa, Burgundy wine, and dried fruit. After this bold start, midnight rebel hits with a spicy note before rapidly closing with strong malt and citrus tones." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
French
"This rich blend of South and Central American coffees is roasted to gentle, dark perfection — just to the point to where coffee oils glisten on the bean. This roast’s aroma conjures up the scents and taste of southern France. Alluring and bold, our French Roast tantalizes the tongue with strong notes of dark cocoa, almond, and a hint of cherry. The finish is delightfully bitter and the aroma remnant of a smoked cedar." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Decaf French
"This rich blend of South and Central American coffees is roasted to gentle, dark perfection — just to the point to where coffee oils glisten on the bean. This roast’s aroma conjures up the scents and taste of southern France. Alluring and bold, our French Roast tantalizes the tongue with strong notes of dark cocoa, almond, and a hint of cherry. The finish is delightfully bitter and the aroma remnant of a smoked cedar." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Decaf
Decaf Foothills (FTO)
"A bright and full-bodied medium roast of Central America Coffees that awakens the senses with hints of cocoa and maple sweetness." Description from Boulder Organic's site.
Decaf French (FTO)
Decaf House Roast
"Our Colombian CO2 decaf is full city roasted to create a full-bodied brew with a sweet, nutty base, and spicy close." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Flavors
Espresso
Boulder Espresso (FTO)
"This Fair-Trade-Organic Espresso Coffee is dark roasted in a traditional southern Italian style, producing an oily, deep brown coffee bean that results in a perfect shot (or cup) that is syrupy sweet with a full crema and smooth, smoky finish. Our Boulder Espresso Coffee is a blend of Indonesia, South America, and Central America coffees." Description from Boulder Organic's site.