Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Base sandwich includes toasted bread, an egg with melted cheese and your choice of meat

Iced Dark Roast

$2.57+

Our Sumatra roast, chilled... Brrrrr.

Iced Mexican Mocha Latte

$4.63+

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Our selection of hot coffees, brewed fresh daily. Each day features selection from a rotating list of different roasts complimenting our ever-reliable house blend.

House Roast

$1.40+

Our ever dependable House breakfast blend! Brewed fresh, always hot. From Mills Coffee Roasters out of Providence, RI, a blend of Central and South American beans, 100% EP arabica

Medium Roast

$1.40+

A selection from our list of medium roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters, in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee, from Boulder, CO.

Dark Roast

$1.40+

A selection from our list of dark roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee from Boulder, CO.

Hazelnut

$1.40+

"The nuttiest." An unsweetened brewed flavor, made from natural flavoring. Beans come from Mills Coffee Roasters out of Providence, RI.

Decaf House

$1.40+

Our delicious decaf Colombian house roast. An Especiale bean, shade-grown in Colombia’s Bucaramanga region. From Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence, RI.

Iced Coffee

Iced variants of our favorite roasts. Our house blend, decaf colombian, sumatra dark roast and hazelnut.

Iced House Roast

$2.57+

Our house roast, chilled... Brrrrr.

Iced Hazelnut

$2.57+

Our Hazelnut roast, chilled... Brrrrr.

Iced Decaf

$2.57+

Our decaf Colombian, chilled... Brrrrr.

Espresso Drinks

Choose from a variety of espresso based drinks!

Espresso

$2.10+

Choose however many shots of fair trade organic Boulder espresso you'd like! Silky smooth, ground fresh and served immediately after pouring.

Hot Cafe Latte

$3.74+

Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam. Proportions: 1/5 microfoam, 3/5 steamed milk, 1/5 espresso. *Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.21+

Hot Mocha Latte

$3.97+

We mix delicious Ghirardelli milk chocolate powder into shots of espresso before pouring in delicious steamed milk. *Note: Milk in iced mocha NOT steamed

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Hot Mexican Mocha Latte

$4.21+

A wonderful mix of spices create the Mexican chocolate used for this latte. Cinnamon and nutmeg bring out the broad, rich flavor of the chocolate. When mixed with steamed milk and espresso this drink is as energizing as it is delicious! Ices remarkably well and can be complimented by the addition of our cayenne infused honey! *Note: Milk in iced Mexican mocha NOT steamed

Iced Mexican Mocha Latte

$4.63+

Hot Americano

$2.34+

Beauty in simplicity, shots of espresso with the addition of hot water to bring the strength of the beverage closer to a normal cup of drip coffee without compromising the powerful, dark flavors created by espresso roasts.

Iced Americano

$2.80+

Cappuccino

$3.36+

More foam focused than lattes, Cappuccinos aim the lens at the delicious texture elements of espresso beverages. Thick, cloud-like microfoam covers a delicious mixture of steamed milk and espresso. Proportions: 1/3 microfoam 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 espresso

Mochaccino

$3.50+

Why not add chocolate? Drawing from the already delicious creation of the cappuccino, this drink adds chocolate to the mix. Our Ghirardelli milk chocolate powder compliments the powerful deep flavor of our Boulder Espresso for a soothing and energizing cup.

Machiatto

$2.38+

Brash, delicious and effective. The macchiato is an Italian classic achieving power through minimalism. One spoonful of foam per shot of espresso creates a delicious interplay between dark, strong espresso and light, fluffly microfoam. A true coffee drinker's coffee drink.

Flat White

$3.08+

The name says "flat," but the taste says bold. Choose this over a latte if you're looking for less milk overall, but the same velvety texture.

Cortado

$2.62+

Are you all about equality? Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, this is the drink for you. This is an itty-bitty drink that maintains a strong espresso flavor, while soothing the acidity with a small quantity of milk.

Specialty Drinks

Feelin' fancy? Choose from our selection of specialty drinks, some non-caffeinated!

Cold Brew

$3.74+Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait

$1.90+

Equal parts steamed milk and drip coffee, the Cafe Au Lait is a delicious, creamy alternative to normal drip coffee.

Hot Cocoa Java

$1.90+

A hot chocolate made using hot coffee instead of milk or water. Coffee and chocolate are simply made for each other, this drink takes that notion seriously. *Note: Made with Swiss Miss, contains dairy.

Iced Cocoa Java

$3.41+

Chocolate powder, dissolved into coffee then cooled down to perfection. Delicious and energizing.

Hot Cowboy Coffee

$1.90+

YEEHAW! Our Mexican chocolate and Mike's Hot chili-infused Honey combined with the drip coffee of your choice. Sweet. Spicy. What could be sexier?

Iced Cowboy Coffee

$3.41+

Sweet Mexican chocolate and Mike's hot chili-infused honey: For once, this town IS big enough for the both of them. Mixed with the iced coffee of your choice.

London Fog

$2.80

Italian Soda

$3.27

Mix and match our flavored syrups to create a fresh made soda to your liking! A summer staple fit for any hot day.

Cocoa Royale

$1.87+

Something magical happens when making hot chocolate with milk. This is only made more true when the mixing is done by steaming the milk. Incredibly velvety milk with the brilliant flavor of Ghirardelli milk chocolate makes for a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

Mexican Royale

$2.15+

The same brilliance of the cocoa royale with the addition of a broader flavor profile. Cinnamom and nutmeg make for a complex and delicious chocolaty flavor.

Hot Chocolate (water based)

$1.45+

Steamed Milk

$1.54+

The beauty of simplicity. Steamed milk (or otherwise known as a steamer) is delicious on its own but can be made even better with the addition of a flavored syrup.

Stoney Peach Tea

$1.87

Hot Apple Cider

$1.78+Out of stock

Iced Apple Cider

$3.04+Out of stock

ICED Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Horchata

$2.48+Out of stock

Chai

Chai Latte

$2.48+

Using a number of delicious flavors from Third Street Chai, these mixtures of chai and steamed milk make for bold, sweet and complex flavors.

Iced Chai

$3.18+

Iced chais are an amazing way to cool off with a little caffeine kick. Creamy, smooth and delicious!

Black Tea

English Breakfast

$2.10

China Black (100% Keemun)

Decaf English Breakfast

$2.10

A savory mixture of select black leaves from China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Irish Breakfast

$2.10

100% Indian Assam, like most traditional Irish blends.

Earl Grey

$2.10

A strong black tea mixed with bergamot oil for its distinctive flavor.

Assam

$2.10

100% Indian Assam, with striking amber color, rich flavor and full body.

Oolong

$2.10

Ti Quan Yin, it is an intense mixture of butter and honey, reminiscent of great Burgundy white wine.

Darjeeling

$2.10

A blend of First Flush and Autumnal teas from the Himalayas.

Blueberry

$2.10Out of stock

Strong black tea mixed with dried blueberries.

Lapsang Souchong

$2.10

China black leaves dried over smoky pine fires.

Mango Ceylon

$2.10

Mango and blossoms blended with superior black Ceylon tea from Sri Lanka.

Vanilla

$2.10

Simply, a vanilla flavored black tea.

Cranberry Blood Orange

$2.10

Indian black tea, cranberries and natural blood orange flavor.

Cinnamon Plum

$2.10

A classic black tea with dried plum and the addition of cinnamon.

Republic Chai

$2.10

Darjeeling and Assam from India blended with cinnamon, cloves, cardamon, ginger and freshly dried orange peel.

Ginger Peach

$2.10

Fine black tea leaves from India blended with ginger and peach.

Blackberry Sage

$2.10Out of stock

Green Tea

Jasmine

$2.10

Green tea mixed with powerful jasmine blossoms.

Organic Dancing Leaves

$2.10

Organic green tea from China.

Pomegranate

$2.10

China green tea, hibiscus, natural flavors and pomegranate juice.

Japanese Green

$2.10

Megami Sencha, a fine Japanese green tea.

Organic Honey Lemon

$2.10Out of stock

Organically grown China green tea blended with natural honey and lemon.

Moroccan Mint

$2.10

Gunpowder green tea from China with peppermint.

Organic Citrus Gingko

$2.10Out of stock

Organic green tea, organic lemongrass, organic ginkgo, organic citrus oil, natural citrus flavor.

Decaf Green

$2.10

Pure green tea leaves from China.

Herbal Tea

Organic Mint Fields

$2.10

Organically grown spearmint, peppermint and lemongrass.

Ginger

$2.10

A biodynamic ginger tea.

Raspberry

$2.10

Delicious raspberry infused tea.

Chamomile Lemon

$2.10

Chamomile blossoms, lemon balm, linden flower, orange blossoms, skullcap, lavender, passion flower and valerian root.

Yerba Mate (High Caffeine)

$2.10

Traditional Mate with the typical Paraguayan cut.

Cardamom Cinnamon

$2.10

Cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, carob, chicory, black pepper, Chinese star anise, cloves and cassia oil.

Orange Ginger Mint

$2.10

Ginger, orange bergamot mint, lemon thyme, anise hyssop, anise seeds and blackberry leaves.

Vanilla Rooibos

$2.10

A South African rooibos flavored with vanilla.

Temple of Health

$2.10

A powerful blend of ginger, cinnamon, lemon grass, licorice root as well as echinacea root and leaves.

Bottle/Can

Flow/JUST Wtr 1 LTR

$3.49

Flow / JUST Wtr 500ml

$2.23

ALUMINIUM WATER//still water

$2.65

WTR4

$4.25

Polar Classic Soda

$1.45

Seasonal Specials

Dublin Fog

$2.80Out of stock

Irish Breakfast tea au lait with vanilla syrup

Shamrock-osa

$2.48Out of stock

Italian soda with green mint and vanilla, a splash of cream, and whipped cream!

Espresso-Stout Soda

$4.21Out of stock

Double Shot of espresso with seltzer, vanilla, and Irish cream over ice. Try adding half and half!

Breakfast and Lunch

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.45

Simple and delicious, wonderful bread and melted cheese.

Cold Cut Sandwich

$5.95

Lunch sandwich with bread, meat, cheese and a selection of available vegetables!

Breakfast Salad

$9.65Out of stock

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Salad

$9.65

Two lightly fried eggs over baby arugula, with chopped applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, quest fresco & caramelized shallot vinaigrette.

Lunch Specials

House Salad

$8.75

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, pepitas, and your choice of dressing!

Veggie Burger Wrap

$10.95

Sweet potato & quinoa veggie burger with baby spinach, tomato, sprouts, green onion & roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Avocado BLT

$9.95

Appledwood smoked bacon, with avocado, mixed greens, tomato & sriracha mayo on toasted multigrain bread.

Southwest Rice and Beans

$11.50

Black beans & brown rice served w/a side salad of mixed greens, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco & roasted garlic vinaigrette. Li'l spicy ;}

Black Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Organic brown rice, southwest black beans, and queso fresco cheese

Pre-Made

Turkey Club 1/2 Wrap

$4.91

Chicken Curry Salad

$4.91

Tuna Salad

$4.91

Veggie Wrap

$4.91Out of stock

Side Orders

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side of Toast

$1.75

Side of Egg

$2.75

Side of 2 Eggs

$3.50

Soup of the Day

Sm Soup

$3.36Out of stock

Lrg Soup

$4.36Out of stock

Bagels, Pastries, and Snacks

Bagels/Toast

Bagel (No Add-ons)

$1.00

Bagel 2x Cream Cheese

$3.74

Bagel 1x VEGAN Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel 2x Butter

$2.25

Bagel 2x PB

$2.75

Bagel 2x Jam/Jelly

$2.50

Toast (No Add-ons)

$1.90

Toast 2x Butter

$1.80

Toast 2x PB

$2.80

Toast 2x Jam/Jelly

$1.85

Pastries

Croissant

$2.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.45Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.45

Strudel

$3.00

Almond Florentine

$3.50

Spinach and Feta Pie

$3.50

App!e Turnover

$3.74

Banana Chocolate Square

$2.85Out of stock

Le Brownie

$3.65Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$2.90

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.90Out of stock

Cinnamon Scone

$2.90

Cheddar Rosemary Scone

$2.90Out of stock

Muffins

Blueb Muffin

$3.15

Choc Muffin

$3.15

Cinn Muffin

$3.15Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.15

Banana Choc Muffin

$3.15

Corn

$3.15Out of stock

Raisin Bran Muffin

$3.15Out of stock

Cookies

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.82

Doubl Choc Cookie

$1.82

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.82

Molasses Cookie

$1.82

PB Cookie

$1.82

PB Chip Cookie

$1.82

M&M Cookie

$1.82

White Lion GF Muffin/Granola

Chunky Monkey GF Muffin

$3.27

Paleo Power GF Muffin

$3.27

Blueberry Gf Muffin

$3.27

Carrot GF Muffin

$3.27

Cinnamon GF Muffin

$3.27

Pumpkin GF Muffin

$3.27Out of stock

Lemon Poppy GF Muffin

$3.27

GF Magic Bar

$10.28

GF Granola

$7.71

Beans

Light Roast

House Roast

$16.95+

"Light and lively, breakfast blend synergizes three organically grown coffees from Central and South America. This brew’s delicate orange and grapefruit tones finish off with a hint of strawberry creating a pleasing flavor — that coupled with a sweet tearose aroma make this the perfect coffee to start any day." Description from Mills Coffee's site.

Decaf House Roast

$18.00+

"Our Colombian CO2 decaf is full city roasted to create a full-bodied brew with a sweet, nutty base, and spicy close." Description from Mills Coffee's site.

Flavors

Hazelnut

$18.00+

Espresso

Boulder Espresso (FTO)

$18.95+

"This Fair-Trade-Organic Espresso Coffee is dark roasted in a traditional southern Italian style, producing an oily, deep brown coffee bean that results in a perfect shot (or cup) that is syrupy sweet with a full crema and smooth, smoky finish. Our Boulder Espresso Coffee is a blend of Indonesia, South America, and Central America coffees." Description from Boulder Organic's site.