Coffee Obsession Woods Hole
Drinks
Hot Coffee
House Roast
Our ever dependable House breakfast blend! Brewed fresh, always hot. From Mills Coffee Roasters out of Providence, RI, a blend of Central and South American beans, 100% EP arabica
Medium Roast
A selection from our list of medium roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters, in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee, from Boulder, CO.
Dark Roast
A selection from our list of dark roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee from Boulder, CO.
Hazelnut
"The nuttiest." An unsweetened brewed flavor, made from natural flavoring. Beans come from Mills Coffee Roasters out of Providence, RI.
Decaf House
Our delicious decaf Colombian house roast. An Especiale bean, shade-grown in Colombia’s Bucaramanga region. From Mills Coffee Roasters in Providence, RI.
Iced Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Choose however many shots of fair trade organic Boulder espresso you'd like! Silky smooth, ground fresh and served immediately after pouring.
Hot Cafe Latte
Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam. Proportions: 1/5 microfoam, 3/5 steamed milk, 1/5 espresso. *Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed
Iced Cafe Latte
Hot Mocha Latte
We mix delicious Ghirardelli milk chocolate powder into shots of espresso before pouring in delicious steamed milk. *Note: Milk in iced mocha NOT steamed
Iced Mocha Latte
Hot Mexican Mocha Latte
A wonderful mix of spices create the Mexican chocolate used for this latte. Cinnamon and nutmeg bring out the broad, rich flavor of the chocolate. When mixed with steamed milk and espresso this drink is as energizing as it is delicious! Ices remarkably well and can be complimented by the addition of our cayenne infused honey! *Note: Milk in iced Mexican mocha NOT steamed
Iced Mexican Mocha Latte
Hot Americano
Beauty in simplicity, shots of espresso with the addition of hot water to bring the strength of the beverage closer to a normal cup of drip coffee without compromising the powerful, dark flavors created by espresso roasts.
Iced Americano
Cappuccino
More foam focused than lattes, Cappuccinos aim the lens at the delicious texture elements of espresso beverages. Thick, cloud-like microfoam covers a delicious mixture of steamed milk and espresso. Proportions: 1/3 microfoam 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 espresso
Mochaccino
Why not add chocolate? Drawing from the already delicious creation of the cappuccino, this drink adds chocolate to the mix. Our Ghirardelli milk chocolate powder compliments the powerful deep flavor of our Boulder Espresso for a soothing and energizing cup.
Machiatto
Brash, delicious and effective. The macchiato is an Italian classic achieving power through minimalism. One spoonful of foam per shot of espresso creates a delicious interplay between dark, strong espresso and light, fluffly microfoam. A true coffee drinker's coffee drink.
Flat White
The name says "flat," but the taste says bold. Choose this over a latte if you're looking for less milk overall, but the same velvety texture.
Cortado
Are you all about equality? Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, this is the drink for you. This is an itty-bitty drink that maintains a strong espresso flavor, while soothing the acidity with a small quantity of milk.
Specialty Drinks
Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts steamed milk and drip coffee, the Cafe Au Lait is a delicious, creamy alternative to normal drip coffee.
Hot Cocoa Java
A hot chocolate made using hot coffee instead of milk or water. Coffee and chocolate are simply made for each other, this drink takes that notion seriously. *Note: Made with Swiss Miss, contains dairy.
Iced Cocoa Java
Chocolate powder, dissolved into coffee then cooled down to perfection. Delicious and energizing.
Hot Cowboy Coffee
YEEHAW! Our Mexican chocolate and Mike's Hot chili-infused Honey combined with the drip coffee of your choice. Sweet. Spicy. What could be sexier?
Iced Cowboy Coffee
Sweet Mexican chocolate and Mike's hot chili-infused honey: For once, this town IS big enough for the both of them. Mixed with the iced coffee of your choice.
London Fog
Italian Soda
Mix and match our flavored syrups to create a fresh made soda to your liking! A summer staple fit for any hot day.
Cocoa Royale
Something magical happens when making hot chocolate with milk. This is only made more true when the mixing is done by steaming the milk. Incredibly velvety milk with the brilliant flavor of Ghirardelli milk chocolate makes for a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
Mexican Royale
The same brilliance of the cocoa royale with the addition of a broader flavor profile. Cinnamom and nutmeg make for a complex and delicious chocolaty flavor.
Hot Chocolate (water based)
Steamed Milk
The beauty of simplicity. Steamed milk (or otherwise known as a steamer) is delicious on its own but can be made even better with the addition of a flavored syrup.
Stoney Peach Tea
Hot Apple Cider
Iced Apple Cider
ICED Matcha Latte
Horchata
Chai
Black Tea
English Breakfast
China Black (100% Keemun)
Decaf English Breakfast
A savory mixture of select black leaves from China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.
Irish Breakfast
100% Indian Assam, like most traditional Irish blends.
Earl Grey
A strong black tea mixed with bergamot oil for its distinctive flavor.
Assam
100% Indian Assam, with striking amber color, rich flavor and full body.
Oolong
Ti Quan Yin, it is an intense mixture of butter and honey, reminiscent of great Burgundy white wine.
Darjeeling
A blend of First Flush and Autumnal teas from the Himalayas.
Blueberry
Strong black tea mixed with dried blueberries.
Lapsang Souchong
China black leaves dried over smoky pine fires.
Mango Ceylon
Mango and blossoms blended with superior black Ceylon tea from Sri Lanka.
Vanilla
Simply, a vanilla flavored black tea.
Cranberry Blood Orange
Indian black tea, cranberries and natural blood orange flavor.
Cinnamon Plum
A classic black tea with dried plum and the addition of cinnamon.
Republic Chai
Darjeeling and Assam from India blended with cinnamon, cloves, cardamon, ginger and freshly dried orange peel.
Ginger Peach
Fine black tea leaves from India blended with ginger and peach.
Blackberry Sage
Green Tea
Jasmine
Green tea mixed with powerful jasmine blossoms.
Organic Dancing Leaves
Organic green tea from China.
Pomegranate
China green tea, hibiscus, natural flavors and pomegranate juice.
Japanese Green
Megami Sencha, a fine Japanese green tea.
Organic Honey Lemon
Organically grown China green tea blended with natural honey and lemon.
Moroccan Mint
Gunpowder green tea from China with peppermint.
Organic Citrus Gingko
Organic green tea, organic lemongrass, organic ginkgo, organic citrus oil, natural citrus flavor.
Decaf Green
Pure green tea leaves from China.
Herbal Tea
Organic Mint Fields
Organically grown spearmint, peppermint and lemongrass.
Ginger
A biodynamic ginger tea.
Raspberry
Delicious raspberry infused tea.
Chamomile Lemon
Chamomile blossoms, lemon balm, linden flower, orange blossoms, skullcap, lavender, passion flower and valerian root.
Yerba Mate (High Caffeine)
Traditional Mate with the typical Paraguayan cut.
Cardamom Cinnamon
Cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, carob, chicory, black pepper, Chinese star anise, cloves and cassia oil.
Orange Ginger Mint
Ginger, orange bergamot mint, lemon thyme, anise hyssop, anise seeds and blackberry leaves.
Vanilla Rooibos
A South African rooibos flavored with vanilla.
Temple of Health
A powerful blend of ginger, cinnamon, lemon grass, licorice root as well as echinacea root and leaves.
Bottle/Can
Seasonal Specials
Dublin Fog
Irish Breakfast tea au lait with vanilla syrup
Shamrock-osa
Italian soda with green mint and vanilla, a splash of cream, and whipped cream!
Espresso-Stout Soda
Double Shot of espresso with seltzer, vanilla, and Irish cream over ice. Try adding half and half!
Breakfast and Lunch
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Base sandwich includes toasted bread, an egg with melted cheese and your choice of meat
Grilled Cheese
Simple and delicious, wonderful bread and melted cheese.
Cold Cut Sandwich
Lunch sandwich with bread, meat, cheese and a selection of available vegetables!
Breakfast Salad
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Specials
House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, pepitas, and your choice of dressing!
Veggie Burger Wrap
Sweet potato & quinoa veggie burger with baby spinach, tomato, sprouts, green onion & roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Avocado BLT
Appledwood smoked bacon, with avocado, mixed greens, tomato & sriracha mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Southwest Rice and Beans
Black beans & brown rice served w/a side salad of mixed greens, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco & roasted garlic vinaigrette. Li'l spicy ;}
Black Bean & Cheese Burrito
Organic brown rice, southwest black beans, and queso fresco cheese
Pre-Made
Soup of the Day
Bagels, Pastries, and Snacks
Bagels/Toast
Pastries
Scones
Muffins
Cookies
White Lion GF Muffin/Granola
Beans
Light Roast
House Roast
"Light and lively, breakfast blend synergizes three organically grown coffees from Central and South America. This brew’s delicate orange and grapefruit tones finish off with a hint of strawberry creating a pleasing flavor — that coupled with a sweet tearose aroma make this the perfect coffee to start any day." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Decaf House Roast
"Our Colombian CO2 decaf is full city roasted to create a full-bodied brew with a sweet, nutty base, and spicy close." Description from Mills Coffee's site.
Flavors
Espresso
Boulder Espresso (FTO)
"This Fair-Trade-Organic Espresso Coffee is dark roasted in a traditional southern Italian style, producing an oily, deep brown coffee bean that results in a perfect shot (or cup) that is syrupy sweet with a full crema and smooth, smoky finish. Our Boulder Espresso Coffee is a blend of Indonesia, South America, and Central America coffees." Description from Boulder Organic's site.