Coffee Prose Midtown Coffee Prose Midtown
Coffee & Drinks
Coffee
Medium Roast Drip Coffee
Dark Roast Drip Coffee
Bottomless Drip
Your Choice of Medium or Dark Roast. Drink To Your Heart's Content
Cafe Au Lait
Espresso With Steamed Milk
Cold Brew
Smooth and Sweet
Espresso
Try Alone, Or Add It On!
Latte
The Basic Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk
Cortado
Equal Parts Espresso & Steamed Milk. Equally Delicious
Americano
Espresso & Hot Water. Strong & Smooth.
Green Gable
Joe-2-Go (Medium Roast)
Drip Coffee For Your Occasion!
Joe-2-Go (Dark Roast)
Drip Coffee For Your Occasion!
Tea
English Breakfast Black Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Golden Chamomile Herbal Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Earl Grey Lavender Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Organic Tropical Green Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Ginger Twist Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Marrakesh Mint Organic Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Inaka Tea
For Our Non-Coffee People
Single Tea Bag
For Our Non-Coffee People
Smoothie
Other Drinks
Steamer
Steamed Milk With Your Choice of Flavors. No Caffeine
Coffee-Free Frappe
Frappe With Your Choice of Flavors. No Caffeine
London Fog
Earl-Grey Tea, Steamed Milk, Vanilla Syrup.
San Pelligrino
Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Good ol' H20!
Coca Cola Zero Bottle
Coke Zero
Coca Cola Classic Bottle
Regular Coke
Coca Cola Diet Bottle
Diet Coke
Sprite Bottle Coca Cola
Sprite
Monster Drink Lo Carb Monster
Monster Energy. For Our Non-Coffee AND Non-Tea People
Juice Apple Simply Bottle
Bottled Apple Juice
Juice Orange Simply Bottle
Bottled Orange Juice
Canned Soda
Regular & Diet Varieties
Juice Box
Juice.
Hot Chocolate
Chai
Speciality Lattes
The 221B: Chocolate & English Toffee Latte
Chocolate Sauce & English Toffee Syrup
Cream & Punishment: Irish Cream Latte
Irish Cream Syrup
Cup of Gold: Caramel Latte
Caramel Sauce
Delta Wedding: White Chocolate & Almond Latte
White Chocolate Sauce & Almond Roca Syrup
The Gatsby: Caramel & Almond Latte
Caramel Sauce & Almond Roca Syrup
Heart of Darkness: Dark Chocolate & Rasberry Latte
Dark Chocolate Sauce & Rasberry Syrup
Mad Hatter: White Chocolate & Hazelnut Latte
White Chocolate Sauce & Hazelnut Syrup
Minn of Mississippi: Chocolate, Butter Pecan, & Hazelnut Latte
Dark Chocolate & Caramel Sauce, Butter Pecan Syrup
Moby Dick: White Chocolate & Salted Caramel Latte
White Chocolate Sauce & Butter Pecan Syrup
My Dog Sip: Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Latte
Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Sauce
Nancy Brew: Vanilla & Cinnamon Latte
Vanilla Syrup & Fresh Ground Cinnamon
Scrumdiddlyumptious: Chocolate & Butterscotch Latte
Dark Chocolate Sauce & Butterscotch Syrup
Retail
Retail Coffee Bags
Merchandise
CP Grey & White Mug
White and Grey Mug
CP Monochrome Thermos 16 oz
16 oz Monochrome Thermos
CP Swirly Thermos 16 oz
16 oz Swirly Thermos
CP Thermos 20 oz
20 oz Thermos
CP GIRL Long-Sleeve Shirt
Retro Coffee Prose Shirt
Prose Pop Shirt
Short Sleeve CP Shirt
Short Sleeve For The Summer Months
Coffee Prose Sweatshirt
For The Colder Months
Chane Hat
Chane Hat
Chane Mug
Chane Mug
Chane Pins
Chane Pin
Coffee Prose Blue Mug
Blue Mug
Chane Cozy
Chane Cozy
Room Reservations (hourly)
Food
Breakfast
Pork Belly Breakfast Press
Pork Belly, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Sourdough, Egg Batter, Mayo, Mustard
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oatmeal
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Butter, Almond Milk
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Seasonal! Ask Your Server!
Pork Belly Cheese Grits
Cheese Grits, Scrambled, Pork Belly, Toast
Eggs Your Way
Eggs, Grain Toast, House Hot Sauce, and Tomatoes
Buttery Croissant
Croissant, Served With Butter. Simple. Delicious
Fruit Cup
Seasonal! Ask Your Server!
Lunch
Soup of the Day
Ask Your Server!
Mississippi Gumbo
Only The Best: Black Eyed Peas, Delta Brown Rice, Okra, Turkey, Collards, Butterbeans, Gumbo File
Garden Greens Salad
Gorganzola, Pecans, Satsumas, Fine Herbs, Agave Champagne Vinaigrette, Protein Topping (Pressed Chicken, Pork Belly, Gulf Shrimp)
Chopped Salad
Turkey, Pickles, Tomatoes, Avocado, Onions, Pork Belly, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Eggs, Crisp Lettuce
Cafe Fried Eggplant Press
Seared Eggplant, Tomato Mayo, Argula, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Sourdough
Beets
Red & Golden Beets, Candy Beets, Kale, Black Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette
Gulf Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp, Green Garbanzo, Blood Orange, Cerignola Olives, Watermelon, Purple Radishes, Rock Chives
Bacon & Mushroom Flatbread
Mushroom Ragout, Flatbread, Pecorino, Arugula, Crispy Bacon
Open Faced Chicked Salad
Chicken Salad on Open Faced Brioche - Served with Fresh Fruit or Cafe Fries
Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Grilled Cheese
Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Grilled Cheese - Served with Tomato Soup
Rigatoni
Rigatoni, Pomodoro Sauce, Artisanal Pecorino Cheese, Basil Oil, Crispy Basil
Cafe Patty Melt
Cafe Patty Melt, Aged Cheddar, Fig & Tomato Marmalade, Meyer Lemon Aioli - Served with Cafe Fries
Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Heirloom Tomato, Basil Dill Pesto - Served with Cafe Fries
Dessert
Cookie Tart
Cookie Tart, Berry Preserve, Chantilly Creme
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
White Chocolate, Bread Pudding, Chantilly Creme
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Sweet Potato Cheesecake, Orange Creamcheese Mousse, Cranberry Jam
Chocolate Ganache MS Mud Bar
Chocolate Ganache MS Mud Bar, Strawberry Chantilly, Passionfruit Coulis, Candied Almonds
Sides
Pastry & Baked Goods
Bacon & Asiago Cheese Scone
The Perfect Savory Breakfast Item
Coffee Cake Muffin
Coffee & Cake? Is There A Better Combo?
Lemon Blueberry Muffin
The Classic Blueberry Muffin W/ A Twist!
Bubba Brownie
Decadent and Delicious Chocolate Brownie
Caramel & Chocolate Knot
Caramel Filled; Chocolate Dipped. Knot Something You Want To Miss!
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Another Perfect Savory Breakfast Item
Plain Croissant
Plain; Anything But Normal
Ginger Molasses Cookie
One Of Our Best Sellers
Chocolate Chip Cookie
The Classic
Cereal Bar
Rice Krispy; Homemade
Biscotti
Twice Baked; Italian Almond Biscuit
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie
Bubba Jr. Brownie
Chocolate & Coconut Macaroon
Raspberry Cheesecake Square
Sprinkle Cookie
Prose Pops
Atlas (Coffee & Cream)
Gourmet. House Made.
Birthday Cake
Gourmet. House Made.
Goodnight Moon (Buttermilk)
Gourmet. House Made.
Cookie Monster (Cookies & Cream)
Gourmet. House Made.
Chocolate Coconut Cream
Gourmet. House Made.
Peter Pan Pop (Cucumber Lime)
Gourmet. House Made.
Violet Beauregard (Blackberry Orange)
Gourmet. House Made.
Berry Potter (Mixed Berry)
Gourmet. House Made.
Strawberry Lemonade
Gourmet. House Made.
The 601 Special
2 Pops for $6.01