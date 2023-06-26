Coffee Prose Midtown Coffee Prose Midtown

Mad Hatter: White Chocolate & Hazelnut Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Hazelnut Syrup

Coffee & Drinks

Coffee

Medium Roast Drip Coffee

$2.50

Medium Roast Drip

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$2.50

Dark Roast Drip

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

Your Choice of Medium or Dark Roast. Drink To Your Heart's Content

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Espresso With Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

Smooth and Sweet

Espresso

$2.25

Try Alone, Or Add It On!

Latte

$4.00

The Basic Latte

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk

Cortado

$3.50

Equal Parts Espresso & Steamed Milk. Equally Delicious

Americano

$3.50

Espresso & Hot Water. Strong & Smooth.

Green Gable

$4.50

Joe-2-Go (Medium Roast)

$20.00

Drip Coffee For Your Occasion!

Joe-2-Go (Dark Roast)

$20.00

Drip Coffee For Your Occasion!

Tea

English Breakfast Black Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Golden Chamomile Herbal Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Earl Grey Lavender Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Organic Tropical Green Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Ginger Twist Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Marrakesh Mint Organic Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Inaka Tea

$3.00

For Our Non-Coffee People

Single Tea Bag

$2.25

For Our Non-Coffee People

Smoothie

The Pippi Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

The Giant Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Peach Smoothie

Lemonade Smoothie

$5.00

Lemonade Smoothie

Smoothie Pop

$8.50

Other Drinks

Steamer

$4.00

Steamed Milk With Your Choice of Flavors. No Caffeine

Coffee-Free Frappe

$4.50

Frappe With Your Choice of Flavors. No Caffeine

London Fog

$4.75

Earl-Grey Tea, Steamed Milk, Vanilla Syrup.

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Sparkling Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Good ol' H20!

Coca Cola Zero Bottle

$2.97

Coke Zero

Coca Cola Classic Bottle

$2.97

Regular Coke

Coca Cola Diet Bottle

$2.97

Diet Coke

Sprite Bottle Coca Cola

$2.97

Sprite

Monster Drink Lo Carb Monster

$4.50

Monster Energy. For Our Non-Coffee AND Non-Tea People

Juice Apple Simply Bottle

$1.76

Bottled Apple Juice

Juice Orange Simply Bottle

$1.76

Bottled Orange Juice

Canned Soda

$1.25

Regular & Diet Varieties

Juice Box

$1.25

Juice.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Chai

Chai (Hot, Iced, or Frozen)

$5.00

Black Tea. Strong Spices. Think Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cloves, and Ginger

Frozen Chai Lemonade

$2.00

Frozen Chai Lemonade: As Delicious As It Sounds!

Speciality Lattes

The 221B: Chocolate & English Toffee Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Sauce & English Toffee Syrup

Cream & Punishment: Irish Cream Latte

$5.00

Irish Cream Syrup

Cup of Gold: Caramel Latte

$5.00

Caramel Sauce

Delta Wedding: White Chocolate & Almond Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Almond Roca Syrup

The Gatsby: Caramel & Almond Latte

$5.00

Caramel Sauce & Almond Roca Syrup

Heart of Darkness: Dark Chocolate & Rasberry Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce & Rasberry Syrup

Mad Hatter: White Chocolate & Hazelnut Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Hazelnut Syrup

Minn of Mississippi: Chocolate, Butter Pecan, & Hazelnut Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & Caramel Sauce, Butter Pecan Syrup

Moby Dick: White Chocolate & Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Butter Pecan Syrup

My Dog Sip: Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Sauce

Nancy Brew: Vanilla & Cinnamon Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Syrup & Fresh Ground Cinnamon

Scrumdiddlyumptious: Chocolate & Butterscotch Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce & Butterscotch Syrup

Retail

Retail Coffee Bags

12 Oz. Coffee By-The-Bag - Medium Roast

$13.50

We can grind it for you!

12 Oz. Coffee By-The-Bag - Dark Roast

$13.50

We can grind it for you!

12 Oz. Coffee By-The-Bag - Espresso Blend

$13.50

We can grind it for you!

5 Lb. Coffee-By-The-Bag

$99.00

We can grind it for you!

Merchandise

CP Grey & White Mug

$20.00

White and Grey Mug

CP Monochrome Thermos 16 oz

$28.00

16 oz Monochrome Thermos

CP Swirly Thermos 16 oz

$30.00

16 oz Swirly Thermos

CP Thermos 20 oz

$20.00

20 oz Thermos

CP GIRL Long-Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Retro Coffee Prose Shirt

Prose Pop Shirt

$20.00

Prose Pop Shirt

Short Sleeve CP Shirt

$20.00

Short Sleeve For The Summer Months

Coffee Prose Sweatshirt

$30.00

For The Colder Months

Chane Hat

$25.00

Chane Hat

Chane Mug

$10.00

Chane Mug

Chane Pins

$2.00

Chane Pin

Coffee Prose Blue Mug

$30.00

Blue Mug

Chane Cozy

$3.00

Chane Cozy

Room Reservations (hourly)

Midtown Room Reservations

$25.00

Want To Reserve Our Study Space for a Meeting? Let us know!

Food

Breakfast

Pork Belly Breakfast Press

$8.00

Pork Belly, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Sourdough, Egg Batter, Mayo, Mustard

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

Brown Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Butter, Almond Milk

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$5.00

Seasonal! Ask Your Server!

Pork Belly Cheese Grits

$8.00

Cheese Grits, Scrambled, Pork Belly, Toast

Eggs Your Way

$7.50

Eggs, Grain Toast, House Hot Sauce, and Tomatoes

Buttery Croissant

$5.00

Croissant, Served With Butter. Simple. Delicious

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Seasonal! Ask Your Server!

Lunch

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Ask Your Server!

Mississippi Gumbo

$7.00

Only The Best: Black Eyed Peas, Delta Brown Rice, Okra, Turkey, Collards, Butterbeans, Gumbo File

Garden Greens Salad

$12.00

Gorganzola, Pecans, Satsumas, Fine Herbs, Agave Champagne Vinaigrette, Protein Topping (Pressed Chicken, Pork Belly, Gulf Shrimp)

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Pickles, Tomatoes, Avocado, Onions, Pork Belly, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Eggs, Crisp Lettuce

Cafe Fried Eggplant Press

$10.00

Seared Eggplant, Tomato Mayo, Argula, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Sourdough

Beets

$11.00

Red & Golden Beets, Candy Beets, Kale, Black Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette

Gulf Shrimp

$12.00

Gulf Shrimp, Green Garbanzo, Blood Orange, Cerignola Olives, Watermelon, Purple Radishes, Rock Chives

Bacon & Mushroom Flatbread

$11.00

Mushroom Ragout, Flatbread, Pecorino, Arugula, Crispy Bacon

Open Faced Chicked Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad on Open Faced Brioche - Served with Fresh Fruit or Cafe Fries

Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Grilled Cheese - Served with Tomato Soup

Rigatoni

$12.00

Rigatoni, Pomodoro Sauce, Artisanal Pecorino Cheese, Basil Oil, Crispy Basil

Cafe Patty Melt

$12.00

Cafe Patty Melt, Aged Cheddar, Fig & Tomato Marmalade, Meyer Lemon Aioli - Served with Cafe Fries

Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Heirloom Tomato, Basil Dill Pesto - Served with Cafe Fries

Dessert

Cookie Tart

$3.00

Cookie Tart, Berry Preserve, Chantilly Creme

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$3.00

White Chocolate, Bread Pudding, Chantilly Creme

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$4.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake, Orange Creamcheese Mousse, Cranberry Jam

Chocolate Ganache MS Mud Bar

$4.00

Chocolate Ganache MS Mud Bar, Strawberry Chantilly, Passionfruit Coulis, Candied Almonds

Sides

Cafe Chips

$2.00

House Seasoned with Nick's 26

Fries

$2.00

House Seasoned with Nick's 26

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Seasonal! Ask Your Server!

Side Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad or Chopped Salad. You Decide.

Side Soup

$3.00

MS Gumbo or Soup of the Day!

Soup

Soup

$5.00

Call Ahead or Ask Your Server!

Pastry & Baked Goods

Bacon & Asiago Cheese Scone

$4.00

The Perfect Savory Breakfast Item

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Coffee & Cake? Is There A Better Combo?

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

The Classic Blueberry Muffin W/ A Twist!

Bubba Brownie

$4.00

Decadent and Delicious Chocolate Brownie

Caramel & Chocolate Knot

$3.75

Caramel Filled; Chocolate Dipped. Knot Something You Want To Miss!

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Another Perfect Savory Breakfast Item

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Plain; Anything But Normal

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$1.50

One Of Our Best Sellers

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

The Classic

Cereal Bar

$1.00

Rice Krispy; Homemade

Biscotti

$1.25

Twice Baked; Italian Almond Biscuit

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Bubba Jr. Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate & Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Raspberry Cheesecake Square

$2.50

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.50

Prose Pops

Atlas (Coffee & Cream)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Birthday Cake

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Goodnight Moon (Buttermilk)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Cookie Monster (Cookies & Cream)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Chocolate Coconut Cream

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Peter Pan Pop (Cucumber Lime)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Violet Beauregard (Blackberry Orange)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Berry Potter (Mixed Berry)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

The 601 Special

$5.50

2 Pops for $6.01

Creole Cream Cheesecake

$3.75

Pippi (Strawberry Banana)

$3.75

Giant Peach (Peach, Pear Apricot)

$3.75

Margarita Pop (Adults Only!)

$3.75

Blueberry Cream Cheesecake

$3.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

Good Omens (coffee & cookies)

$3.75

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Furry Friends

Pup Cup

$1.00