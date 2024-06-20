Heartland Coffee & Nosh the Nosh Truck!
Drinks
Coffee
- Latte
Made with perfect espresso shots and your choice of milk. Add your choice of truck-made flavors.$6.00
- Brewed Coffee
Hot, fresh brewed coffee. Medium roast from Brazil.$4.00
- Cold Brew
Strong cold brew coffee.$4.00
- Cappuccino
Hot espresso drink with lots of milk foam.$4.00
- Americano
Made with perfect espresso shots, and water. Add a splash of cream or truck-made flavor if you'd like.$4.00
- Breve
This espresso-based drink is made with shots, and half-and-half.$7.00
- Flat White/Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.$3.00
- Shot in the Dark
This high-caffeine drink is made with espresso shots and then filled with brewed coffee.$4.00
- Espresso
Perfectly pulled shots only made in a doppio.$2.00
Lemonades
Specialties
Food
Nosh Bowls
- Avo Bowl
Avo bowl comes with two eggs, bacon, veggies, avocado, feta cheese, salsa, Truck-made chipotle, and cilantro.$14.00
- Keto Bowl
Keto bowl comes with either steak or bacon along with veggies, two eggs, cheddar, Truck-made chipotle, and cilantro.$13.00
- Fajita Steak Bowl
Fajita Steak bowl comes with harvest rice, potato medley, steak, peppers, onions, salsa, cheddar, and Truck-made chipotle.$13.00
- Steak & Egg Bowl
Steak and Egg bowl comes with double-servings of potato medley, egg, steak, cheddar, Truck-made chipotle, and cilantro.$13.00
- Throwback Bacon Bowl
Throwback Bacon bowl comes with double servings of potato medley, egg, bacon, feta cheese, Truck-made mango jalapeno sauce, and cilantro.$13.00
- Urban Farmer Bowl
Urban Farmer comes with harvest rice, potato medley, grilled chicken, bacon, salsa, cheddar, Truck-made ranch.$13.00
- Vegan Bowl
Vegan bowl comes with harvest rice, potato medley, veggies, black beans, vegan cheese, Truck-made vegan garlic aioli, and salsa.$12.00
- Veg-Out Bowl
Veg-Out bowl comes with double servings of potato medley, veggies, two eggs, feta cheese, Truck-made vegan garlic aioli, and cilantro.$12.00