Cogs n Gears Game Cafe 219 E Court St
Appetizer
Chips n Salsa
$6.00
Bread sticks
$5.00
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
10 crispy mini corn dogs served with your choice of sauce
Bacon Mac n Cheese Bites
$8.00
8 Smoked gouda and bacon mac n cheese bites served with ranch
Pretzel
$6.00
2 Hot pretzels with your choice of dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.00
6 Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
Sandwich
Salads
Pasta
Dessert
1 Scoop vanilla
$1.50
2 scoop vanilla
$3.00
Classic Sundae with caramel 1 scoop
$4.00
Classic Sundae with caramel 2 scoop
$6.00
Classic Sundae with fudge 1 scoop
$4.00
Classic Sundae with fudge 2 scoop
$6.00
Strawberry Milkshake
$5.00
Chocolate Milkshake
$5.00
Vanilla Milkshake
$5.00
Sugar Cookie Milkshake
$6.00
Caramel Milkshake
$6.00
Caramel Frappe Milkshake
$6.00
Peanut Butter Milkshake
$6.00
Beverage
Diet Coke
$1.50
Pepsi
$1.50
Bottled Water
$1.00
Monster
$3.00
Sprite
$1.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
$2.00
Mt Dew
$1.50
Diet Mt Dew
$1.50
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$1.50
Glacier Cherry Gatorade White
$1.75
Fruit Punch Gatorade Red
$1.75
Cool Blue Gatorade Blue
$1.75
Sunkist Orange
$1.50
A&W Rootbeer
$1.50
Fuit Punch Arizona
$2.00
Mango Arizona
$2.00
Watermelon Arizona
$2.00
Regular Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$2.00
Coke
$1.50
Red Cream Soda
$1.50
MILK
$1.00
CHOCOLATE MILK
$1.50
WATER
GINGER BEER
$3.50
Snacks n Sides
Doritos
$0.75
Flamin Hot Cheetos
$0.75
Lays
$0.75
White Cheddar Popcorn
$0.75
Harvest Cheddar
$1.00
Garden Salsa
$1.00
Original Sunchip
$1.00
French Onion
$1.00
Jalapeno MV
$1.00
Sea Salt MV
$1.00
Salt n Vinegar MV
$1.00
BBQ MV
$1.00
BBQ Lays
$0.75
Cheez It
$1.00
Gold Fish
$1.00
Kit Kat
$2.00
Hershey Bar
$2.00
Reese Cup
$2.00
Butterfinger
$2.00
100 Grand
$2.00
Crunch
$2.00
3 Musketeers
$2.00
Milky Way
$2.00
Twix
$2.00
Snickers
$2.00
M&M's
$2.00
Peanut M&M's
$2.00
Cotton Candy
$3.00
Rice Crispy
$0.50
Rainbow Rice Crispy
$0.50
Choc Rice Crispy
$0.50
Choc Drizzle Rice Crispy
$0.50
Skittles
$2.00
Oreo
$2.00
Chips Ahoy
$2.00
Keeblers Choc Chip Soft
$2.00
LTO LIMITED TIME
Cogs n Gears Game Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(937) 710-4070
Open now • Closes at 11PM