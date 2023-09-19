Lunch

Lunch Soup & Salads

Kale & Farro

$14.00

Served with gourmet mushrooms, goat cheese pickled red onion & balsamic dressing

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Ask your server about today's selection

Tiny Baby Salad

$6.00

Romaine with grape tomato & cucumber

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine with grape tomato, Parmesan croutons and house Caesar dressing

Marinated Wedge Salad

$13.00

Bacon, red onion, cucumber, feta crumbles house ranch

Lunch Starters

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Wood-fired chicken wings. Served with honey bourbon BBQ & house pickles

Starter Crab Cake

$18.00

Over spring mix with remoulade

Tomato Pie

$13.00

Tomato, vidalia onion, mozzarella, Parmesan & basil topped with balsamic vinegar reduction

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes. Served with pimento cheese & bacon jam

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Fried to a golden brown served with house-pickled vegetables & low country aioli

LunchMain Plates

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, onion, bacon low country aioli

Sav Salad Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken salad & shrimp salad served with auspicious bread and fresh fruit

Herb & Farro Bowl

$18.00

Chilled farro tossed in herb vinaigrette topped with scallions, spinach, asparagus, gourmet mushrooms

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Southern fried chicken with pickles & low country aioli. Served on a butter-toasted bun

Bacon & Pimento

$16.00

Smoky bacon & house-made pimento cheese served on sourdough

Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

With low-country aioli on a bun. Served with house pickles

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Georgia shrimp with tomato, bacon & corn cream served over marsh hen mill grits

Cohen's Burger

$15.00

Two all-beef patties & American cheese Cohen's special sauce

French Dip

$16.00

Roast Beef PoBoy

$18.00

Lunch Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Brussels

$5.00

Side Local Vegetable

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Side Grits

$5.00

Dinner

Dinner Salads & Starters

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

A seasonal assortment of artisanal meat & cheese

Heirloom Tomato Toast

$12.00

Auspicious bread topped with heirloom tomato whipped garlic & herb goat cheese finished with toasted benne seed

Salmon Eggs

$8.00

Dinner Main Plates

Prime New York Strip

$34.00

Gourmet mushroom & fingerling potato hash herb butter & demi glacé

Grilled Lamb Rack

$32.00

Half rack of lamb topped with gremolata served with whipped potatoes

Pan-seared Salmon

$28.00

Served with sweet potato mash and sautéed spinach

Baked Flounder

$34.00

Stuffed with crab, spinach and cream cheese served with yellow rice & local vegetables

Crab Cakes

$30.00

Seasonal succoutash & remoulade

Savannah Crab Rice

$32.00

Carolina gold rice with lump crab, bacon onion & peppers topped with gochujang sauce

Smoked Chicken

$28.00

Over Savannah red rice & hushpuppies

Split Charge

$3.00

filet special

$42.00

Dinner Sides

Side Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

side bread

$3.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

peach pie

$12.00

strawberry short cake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$10.00