Cohen's Retreat 5715 Skidaway Road
Lunch
Lunch Soup & Salads
Kale & Farro
Served with gourmet mushrooms, goat cheese pickled red onion & balsamic dressing
Soup Du Jour
Ask your server about today's selection
Tiny Baby Salad
Romaine with grape tomato & cucumber
Caesar Salad
Romaine with grape tomato, Parmesan croutons and house Caesar dressing
Marinated Wedge Salad
Bacon, red onion, cucumber, feta crumbles house ranch
Lunch Starters
Smoked Wings
Wood-fired chicken wings. Served with honey bourbon BBQ & house pickles
Starter Crab Cake
Over spring mix with remoulade
Tomato Pie
Tomato, vidalia onion, mozzarella, Parmesan & basil topped with balsamic vinegar reduction
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes. Served with pimento cheese & bacon jam
Hush Puppies
Fried to a golden brown served with house-pickled vegetables & low country aioli
LunchMain Plates
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, onion, bacon low country aioli
Sav Salad Plate
Chicken salad & shrimp salad served with auspicious bread and fresh fruit
Herb & Farro Bowl
Chilled farro tossed in herb vinaigrette topped with scallions, spinach, asparagus, gourmet mushrooms
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern fried chicken with pickles & low country aioli. Served on a butter-toasted bun
Bacon & Pimento
Smoky bacon & house-made pimento cheese served on sourdough
Mahi Sandwich
With low-country aioli on a bun. Served with house pickles
Shrimp & Grits
Georgia shrimp with tomato, bacon & corn cream served over marsh hen mill grits
Cohen's Burger
Two all-beef patties & American cheese Cohen's special sauce
French Dip
Roast Beef PoBoy
Lunch Sides
Dinner
Dinner Salads & Starters
Marinated Wedge Salad
Bacon, red onion, cucumber, feta crumbles house ranch
Charcuterie Board
A seasonal assortment of artisanal meat & cheese
Heirloom Tomato Toast
Auspicious bread topped with heirloom tomato whipped garlic & herb goat cheese finished with toasted benne seed
Soup Du Jour
Ask your server about today's selection
Tiny Baby Salad
Romaine with grape tomato & cucumber
Caesar Salad
Romaine with grape tomato, Parmesan croutons and house Caesar dressing
Kale & Farro
Served with gourmet mushrooms, goat cheese pickled red onion & balsamic dressing
Tomato Pie
Tomato, vidalia onion, mozzarella, Parmesan & basil topped with balsamic vinegar reduction
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes. Served with pimento cheese & bacon jam
Hush Puppies
Fried to a golden brown served with house-pickled vegetables & low country aioli
Smoked Wings
Wood-fired chicken wings. Served with honey bourbon BBQ & house pickles
Salmon Eggs
Dinner Main Plates
Prime New York Strip
Gourmet mushroom & fingerling potato hash herb butter & demi glacé
Grilled Lamb Rack
Half rack of lamb topped with gremolata served with whipped potatoes
Pan-seared Salmon
Served with sweet potato mash and sautéed spinach
Baked Flounder
Stuffed with crab, spinach and cream cheese served with yellow rice & local vegetables
Crab Cakes
Seasonal succoutash & remoulade
Savannah Crab Rice
Carolina gold rice with lump crab, bacon onion & peppers topped with gochujang sauce
Smoked Chicken
Over Savannah red rice & hushpuppies
Shrimp & Grits
Georgia shrimp with tomato, bacon & corn cream served over marsh hen mill grits
Cohen's Burger
Two all-beef patties & American cheese Cohen's special sauce
Herb & Farro Bowl
Chilled farro tossed in herb vinaigrette topped with scallions, spinach, asparagus, gourmet mushrooms