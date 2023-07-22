Colada Shop Potomac
FOOD +
Seasonal +
Corn Empanada +
Our flaky empanada shell filled with a mixture of white corn, scallions, mozzarella and swiss cheeses, and sofrito
Roasted Tomato & Squash +
A blend of roasted tomatoes, squash, and queso blanco. Folded in with bechamel and then breaded and deep fried
Oat-Chata Cold Brew +
Cold Brew Coffee infused with brown sugar, cinnamon, and star anise, topped with an oat milk-based horchata foam
Havana Oh La La +
Empanadas +
Corn Empanada +
Our flaky empanada shell filled with a mixture of white corn, scallions, mozzarella and swiss cheeses, and sofrito
Chicken Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito chicken - 1 per order
Spinach & Cheese Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (v) - 1 per order
Picadillo (beef) Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order
Breakfast Empanada +
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Croquetas +
Roasted Tomato & Squash +
A blend of roasted tomatoes, squash, and queso blanco. Folded in with bechamel and then breaded and deep fried
Chicken Croquetas +
béchamel-based cuban fritters with chicken -- 1 per order
Jamón (ham) Croquetas +
béchamel-based cuban fritters with ham -- 1 per order
Pastelitos +
Breakfast +
Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich +
mojo pork, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, mojo-rojo aioli, brioche
Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich +
spinach, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, mojo-rojo aioli, brioche
Ham Breakfast Sandwich +
ham, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, mojo-rojo aioli, brioche
Tostada +
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter & guava marmalade
Avocado Toast +
avocado, pickled onions, pimenton, mustard vinaigrette, cuban bread
Mojito Salmon Tostada +
mojito-cured salmon, sofrito yogurt spread, buttered cuban bread, micro cilantro
Calderos +
traditionally flavored baked egg skillets - Chorizo & Chickpeas: two eggs baked with chorizo, chickpeas, tomato, queso fresco & cilantro, or Huevos a la Cubana : two eggs baked in sofrito, tomato & queso fresco --- served with a choice of side salad, tostones, or tostada
Overnight Oats & Pineapple Bowl +
steel cut oats, quinoa, chia, coconut milk, pineapple compote
Sandwiches +
Colada Shop Cuban +
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Veggie Cuban +
mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread
Guava BBQ Pollo +
guava bbq chicken, pickled onions, cilantro, sweet roll
Media Noche +
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, sweet roll
Sofrito Chicken Wrap +
chicken salad, sofrito aioli, carrots, pickled onions, romaine, crispy chickpeas, tortilla
Frita Cubana +
beef & chorizo patty, plantain sticks, swiss cheese, mojo rojo aioli, sesame seed bun
Bowls & Large Plates +
Arroz con Pollo +
mojo-marinated chicken paillard, arborio rice, sofrito, turmeric
Guava BBQ Ribs Plate +
slow-roasted pork ribs, guava bbq sauce, sofrito relish, cabbage slaw, yucca fries
Ropa Vieja +
choose braised beef or jackfruit, cilantro lime rice, tostones, avocado, pickled onions
Santiago Bowls +
made to order with your choice of protein, rice or salad bowl. all bowls include sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, and cilantro aioli
Kid's Menu +
Salads +
Santiago Protein Salad +
black beans, quinoa, cucumber, crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, avocado, romaine, mustard vinaigrette
Havana Caesar Salad +
manchego cheese, croutons, sofrito relish, romaine, spring mix, house caesar dressing
Salmon Citrus Salad +
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
Panela Salad +
grilled panela cheese, cucumber, carrot, croutons, pickled onions, pickled cabbage, spring mix, mustard vinaigrette
Sides +
Plantain Chips & Black Bean Dip +
house-made with classic mojo & black bean dip
Stewed Sweet Plantain +
sweet stewed plantains with cuban spices
Yucca Fries +
fried yucca with cilantro aioli
Cilantro Rice & Black Beans +
jasmine rice, cilantro and sofrito black beans
Twice-Fried Tostones with Mojo +
twice-fried mashed green plantains with mojo
Extra BBQ Sauce +
extra side of guava BBQ
Extra Cilantro Aioli Sauce +
extra side of aioli
Dessert +
Piña Colada Popsicle +
non-alcoholic Piña Colada popsicle made with pineapple, coconut cream & lime. The perfect Sumer refresher!
Pineapple Sugar Cookie +
sugar cookie
Piña Colada Coffee Cake +
pineapple coffee cake with coconut streusel with a rum-pineapple soak
Churros +
fried pastry dough with cinnamon sugar served with condensed milk
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake +
dulce de leche cheesecake with graham crackers
Classic Tres Leches +
rum cake soaked in three milks & topped with lime meringue
Havana Tiramisu +
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
Dulce de Leche Brownie Sundae +
fudgy chocolate brownie with dulce de leche swirl and a big scoop of vanilla ice cream
Key Lime Pie +
tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust
Guava Oatmeal Cookie +
chewy, gooey oatmeal cookie with a guava center
Dulce de Leche Brownie +
fudgy chocolate brownie with dulce de leche swirl
Chocolate Chip Cookie +
house made chocolate cookie baked with a hint of cuban spices
Blood Orange Glazed Coffee Cake +
moist coffee cake made with a hint of blood orange zest, topped with cinnamon streusel crumb topping
Utensils +
COFFEE & BEVERAGES +
Coffee & Tea +
Oat-Chata Cold Brew +
Cold Brew Coffee infused with brown sugar, cinnamon, and star anise, topped with an oat milk-based horchata foam
Havana Blend +
signature blend, brewed all day
Havana Cold Brew +
signature blend over ice
Café Con Leche +
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
Colada +
4 shots espresso, sweet cuban crema, served to share
Café Bon Bon +
espresso, condensed milk
Café Cubano +
espresso, sweet cuban crema
Cortadito +
espresso, steamed evaporated milk, sweet cuban crema
Cortado +
espresso, steamed whole milk
Chocolate de La Abuela +
classic cuban hot chocolate
Coco Matcha +
matcha, coconut syrup, steamed milk
Latte +
espresso, hot steamed milk
Café Au Lait +
havana blend, steamed milk
Cappuccino +
espresso, steam and milk froth
Café Macchiato +
espresso, spot of milk
Redeye +
havana blend, shot of espresso
Espresso +
signature blend
Americano +
espresso, hot water
Flat White +
espresso, steam milk, thin layer of froth
Chai Tea Latte +
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
teapig +
Pick from our selection of Teapigs tea. Lemon & Ginger Super Fruit Chamomile Chai Tea Earl Grey English Breakfast
Calypso Mango Tea +
slow-brewed mango iced tea
Shaken Mint Limeade +
mango tea, lime juice, mint, simple syrup
Shaken Mango Passion Fruit +
mango tea, passion fruit, simple syrup