Popular Items

Picadillo (beef) Empanada +

$3.75

cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order

Chicken Empanada +

$3.75

cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito chicken - 1 per order

Colada Shop Cuban +

$13.95

ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread

FOOD +

Seasonal +

Corn Empanada +

$3.75

Our flaky empanada shell filled with a mixture of white corn, scallions, mozzarella and swiss cheeses, and sofrito

Roasted Tomato & Squash +

$2.00

A blend of roasted tomatoes, squash, and queso blanco. Folded in with bechamel and then breaded and deep fried

Oat-Chata Cold Brew +

$4.95+

Cold Brew Coffee infused with brown sugar, cinnamon, and star anise, topped with an oat milk-based horchata foam

Havana Oh La La +

$28.00

a sampler of our favorites - 4 empanadas, 4 croquetas, and house plantain chips with mojo & black bean dip, brownie bites (serves 2-4)

Empanadas +

Corn Empanada +

$3.75

Our flaky empanada shell filled with a mixture of white corn, scallions, mozzarella and swiss cheeses, and sofrito

Chicken Empanada +

$3.75

cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito chicken - 1 per order

Spinach & Cheese Empanada +

$3.75

cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (v) - 1 per order

Picadillo (beef) Empanada +

$3.75

cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order

Breakfast Empanada +

$3.75

cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order

Croquetas +

Roasted Tomato & Squash +

$2.00

A blend of roasted tomatoes, squash, and queso blanco. Folded in with bechamel and then breaded and deep fried

Chicken Croquetas +

$2.00

béchamel-based cuban fritters with chicken -- 1 per order

Jamón (ham) Croquetas +

$2.00

béchamel-based cuban fritters with ham -- 1 per order

Pastelitos +

Guava Pastelito +

$4.25

guava-filled caribbean-style pastry

Guava & Cheese Pastelito +

$4.25

guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry

Sweet Cream Cheese Pastelito +

$4.25

sweet cream cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry

Picadillo (beef) Pastelito +

$4.25

beef-filled caribbean-style pastry

Breakfast +

Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich +

$9.75

mojo pork, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, mojo-rojo aioli, brioche

Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich +

$9.75

spinach, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, mojo-rojo aioli, brioche

Ham Breakfast Sandwich +

$9.75

ham, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, mojo-rojo aioli, brioche

Tostada +

$3.50

traditional toasted cuban bread with butter & guava marmalade

Avocado Toast +

$11.25

avocado, pickled onions, pimenton, mustard vinaigrette, cuban bread

Mojito Salmon Tostada +

$12.95

mojito-cured salmon, sofrito yogurt spread, buttered cuban bread, micro cilantro

Calderos +

$14.95

traditionally flavored baked egg skillets - Chorizo & Chickpeas: two eggs baked with chorizo, chickpeas, tomato, queso fresco & cilantro, or Huevos a la Cubana : two eggs baked in sofrito, tomato & queso fresco --- served with a choice of side salad, tostones, or tostada

Overnight Oats & Pineapple Bowl +

$6.75

steel cut oats, quinoa, chia, coconut milk, pineapple compote

Sandwiches +

Colada Shop Cuban +

$13.95

ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread

Veggie Cuban +

$13.95

mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread

Guava BBQ Pollo +

$13.95

guava bbq chicken, pickled onions, cilantro, sweet roll

Media Noche +

$13.95

ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, sweet roll

Sofrito Chicken Wrap +

$13.95

chicken salad, sofrito aioli, carrots, pickled onions, romaine, crispy chickpeas, tortilla

Frita Cubana +

$13.95

beef & chorizo patty, plantain sticks, swiss cheese, mojo rojo aioli, sesame seed bun

Bowls & Large Plates +

Arroz con Pollo +

$18.00

mojo-marinated chicken paillard, arborio rice, sofrito, turmeric

Guava BBQ Ribs Plate +

$24.00

slow-roasted pork ribs, guava bbq sauce, sofrito relish, cabbage slaw, yucca fries

Ropa Vieja +

$23.00Out of stock

choose braised beef or jackfruit, cilantro lime rice, tostones, avocado, pickled onions

Santiago Bowls +

$14.95

made to order with your choice of protein, rice or salad bowl. all bowls include sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, and cilantro aioli

Kid's Menu +

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich +

$5.00

cuban bread, cheese, butter

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich +

$5.50

cuban bread, cheese, ham, butter

Kid's Bowl +

$7.95

rice, choice of protein, beans, plantain chips, side for brownie bites

Single Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream +

$3.00

Salads +

Santiago Protein Salad +

$13.50

black beans, quinoa, cucumber, crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, avocado, romaine, mustard vinaigrette

Havana Caesar Salad +

$13.00

manchego cheese, croutons, sofrito relish, romaine, spring mix, house caesar dressing

Salmon Citrus Salad +

$15.75

mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette

Panela Salad +

$14.25

grilled panela cheese, cucumber, carrot, croutons, pickled onions, pickled cabbage, spring mix, mustard vinaigrette

Sides +

Plantain Chips & Black Bean Dip +

$6.25

house-made with classic mojo & black bean dip

Stewed Sweet Plantain +

$6.25

sweet stewed plantains with cuban spices

Yucca Fries +

$6.25

fried yucca with cilantro aioli

Cilantro Rice & Black Beans +

$6.25

jasmine rice, cilantro and sofrito black beans

Twice-Fried Tostones with Mojo +

$6.25

twice-fried mashed green plantains with mojo

Extra BBQ Sauce +

$0.50

extra side of guava BBQ

Extra Cilantro Aioli Sauce +

$0.50

extra side of aioli

Dessert +

Piña Colada Popsicle +

$3.00

non-alcoholic Piña Colada popsicle made with pineapple, coconut cream & lime. The perfect Sumer refresher!

Pineapple Sugar Cookie +

$6.00Out of stock

sugar cookie

Piña Colada Coffee Cake +

$4.50Out of stock

pineapple coffee cake with coconut streusel with a rum-pineapple soak

Churros +

$7.50

fried pastry dough with cinnamon sugar served with condensed milk

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake +

$7.50

dulce de leche cheesecake with graham crackers

Classic Tres Leches +

$7.50

rum cake soaked in three milks & topped with lime meringue

Havana Tiramisu +

$7.50

havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum

Dulce de Leche Brownie Sundae +

$7.00

fudgy chocolate brownie with dulce de leche swirl and a big scoop of vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie +

$7.50

tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust

Guava Oatmeal Cookie +

$3.50

chewy, gooey oatmeal cookie with a guava center

Dulce de Leche Brownie +

$2.95

fudgy chocolate brownie with dulce de leche swirl

Chocolate Chip Cookie +

$2.00

house made chocolate cookie baked with a hint of cuban spices

Blood Orange Glazed Coffee Cake +

$4.25

moist coffee cake made with a hint of blood orange zest, topped with cinnamon streusel crumb topping

Utensils +

Utensils pack

COFFEE & BEVERAGES +

Coffee & Tea +

Oat-Chata Cold Brew +

$4.95+

Cold Brew Coffee infused with brown sugar, cinnamon, and star anise, topped with an oat milk-based horchata foam

Havana Blend +

$3.25+

signature blend, brewed all day

Havana Cold Brew +

$3.75+

signature blend over ice

Café Con Leche +

$4.85+

espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema

Colada +

$4.95

4 shots espresso, sweet cuban crema, served to share

Café Bon Bon +

$4.25

espresso, condensed milk

Café Cubano +

$3.75

espresso, sweet cuban crema

Cortadito +

$4.50

espresso, steamed evaporated milk, sweet cuban crema

Cortado +

$4.25

espresso, steamed whole milk

Chocolate de La Abuela +

$4.85+

classic cuban hot chocolate

Coco Matcha +

$4.95+

matcha, coconut syrup, steamed milk

Latte +

$4.50+

espresso, hot steamed milk

Café Au Lait +

$3.75+

havana blend, steamed milk

Cappuccino +

$4.35+

espresso, steam and milk froth

Café Macchiato +

$3.85

espresso, spot of milk

Redeye +

$4.15+

havana blend, shot of espresso

Espresso +

$3.25

signature blend

Americano +

$3.50+

espresso, hot water

Flat White +

$4.50+

espresso, steam milk, thin layer of froth

Chai Tea Latte +

$4.50+

black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth

teapig +

$3.15+

Pick from our selection of Teapigs tea. Lemon & Ginger Super Fruit Chamomile Chai Tea Earl Grey English Breakfast

Calypso Mango Tea +

$3.15+

slow-brewed mango iced tea

Shaken Mint Limeade +

$4.75+

mango tea, lime juice, mint, simple syrup

Shaken Mango Passion Fruit +

$4.75+

mango tea, passion fruit, simple syrup

Pink Guava Soda +

$4.75+

Smoothies +

Miami Sunset +

$8.25+

carrot, pineapple, orange

In the Tropics +

$8.25+

mango, mamey, coconut water

Siempre Verde +

$8.25+

spinach, avocado, pineapple, coconut water

Good for You Mojito +

$8.25+

mint, spinach, lime juice, coconut water

Cocolada +

$8.25+

coconut milk, coconut cream, pineapple, coconut syrup

Soda & Bottled Beverages +

Mexican Coke (8oz) +

$3.50
Diet Coke (8oz) +

$2.95
Bottle Water (16.9oz) +

$2.75
Jarritos - (12.5oz) +

$3.50
Sparkling Water +

$3.00
Vita Coco Coconut Water (16.9oz) +

$3.95
Sanpellegrino (11oz) +

$2.75

Kid's Apple Juice +

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.50