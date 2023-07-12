Cold Harbor Brewing 66 Otis Street
FOOD
Starters
Charcuterie
Served with nuts, vegetables, and baguette.
Popcorn
Fresh popped, duckfat, black garlic salt.
Loaded Brewhouse Fries
Last Light Queso, Roasted Corn, Pickled Frenso, Avocado, Spicy Aioli, Lime Crema
Poutine
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy
Hummus
Dark Red Miso, Edamame, Crudite, Wonton Chips
Bone In Wings or Tenders
Served with dipping sauce
Fried Cauliflower
Pickled cauliflower, cucumber, carrots, spicy aioli
Street Corn
Cotija, Cilantro, Spicy Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Seasoning
Avocado Toast
Acocado, Shallots, Blistered Tomatoes, Spicy Aioli
Fried Pickles
Sandwiches
Pizza
Classic Cheese
Thin Crust, plum tomatoe sauce, mozzarella blend
Sausage Ricotta
Housemade sausage, plum tomato sauce, black garlic confit ricotta, roasted pepper, caramelized onions, fennel frond
The Fondi
Plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, proscuitto, arugala, evoo, torn basil
BBQ Pork Belly
BBQ Pork burnt ends, cheddar, arugala, pickled onions, mesquite BBQ, spicy ailoi, BBQ sauce
Margherita
Plum tomato, basil, mozzarella, evoo
The Somerset
Gasbar chorico, plum tomato, buffalo mozzarella
The Garden Party
Kale pesto, burrata, heirloom tomatoes, fried eggplant, roasted garlic, asiago, basil oil
Mains
Steak Tips
Duck fat confit fingerling potatoes, local vegetable medley, wild mushroom demi
Grilled Artic Char
Miso Pancake, habanero kosho, black puree, pickled kohlrabi, kimchi
Mac & Cheese
Last Light mornay, maracroni, cheddar, seasoned bread crumbs
Fried Eggplant
Fried eggplant, wilted arugala, shaved parmesan, smashed fingerlings, balsamic reduction, garden basil