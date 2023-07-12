FOOD

Starters

Charcuterie

$15.00+

Served with nuts, vegetables, and baguette.

Popcorn

$8.00

Fresh popped, duckfat, black garlic salt.

Loaded Brewhouse Fries

$17.00

Last Light Queso, Roasted Corn, Pickled Frenso, Avocado, Spicy Aioli, Lime Crema

Poutine

$12.00

Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy

Hummus

$14.00

Dark Red Miso, Edamame, Crudite, Wonton Chips

Bone In Wings or Tenders

$16.00

Served with dipping sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Pickled cauliflower, cucumber, carrots, spicy aioli

Street Corn

$14.00

Cotija, Cilantro, Spicy Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Seasoning

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Acocado, Shallots, Blistered Tomatoes, Spicy Aioli

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Sandwiches

Italian

$16.00

Burger

$17.00

Housemade burger, LTO, American Cheese, Seeded Roll

Hot Honey Chicken

$17.00

Beef on Weck

$17.00

BBQ Pork Belly

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Bahn Mi

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Salads

Caprese

$13.00

Baby Kale Caesar

$13.00

Summer Arugula

$16.00

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$15.00

Thin Crust, plum tomatoe sauce, mozzarella blend

Sausage Ricotta

$20.00

Housemade sausage, plum tomato sauce, black garlic confit ricotta, roasted pepper, caramelized onions, fennel frond

The Fondi

$20.00

Plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, proscuitto, arugala, evoo, torn basil

BBQ Pork Belly

$20.00

BBQ Pork burnt ends, cheddar, arugala, pickled onions, mesquite BBQ, spicy ailoi, BBQ sauce

Margherita

$19.00

Plum tomato, basil, mozzarella, evoo

The Somerset

$24.00

Gasbar chorico, plum tomato, buffalo mozzarella

The Garden Party

$19.00

Kale pesto, burrata, heirloom tomatoes, fried eggplant, roasted garlic, asiago, basil oil

Mains

Steak Tips

$27.00

Duck fat confit fingerling potatoes, local vegetable medley, wild mushroom demi

Grilled Artic Char

$26.00

Miso Pancake, habanero kosho, black puree, pickled kohlrabi, kimchi

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Last Light mornay, maracroni, cheddar, seasoned bread crumbs

Fried Eggplant

$20.00

Fried eggplant, wilted arugala, shaved parmesan, smashed fingerlings, balsamic reduction, garden basil

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Ginger Ale

Club Soda

Tonic Water

Lemonade

Bottled Water

Bottled Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Sprite

RETAIL

Glassware

4oz Tulip

$5.00

16oz Tumbler

$7.00