Coldwater Cafe & Bodega Market 19 E. Main St.
Desserts
Dessert
- English Tea Cake
Bundt cake with cherries and pecans with a warm sweet butter sauce$9.00
- Cherry Almond Bread Pudding
our house made croissants and kaiser rolls tossed in a vanilla custard with washington dried cherries, topped with almonds, garnished with warm butter sauce and whipped cream$9.00
- Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
fluffy peanut butter mousse mixed with cream cheese with an oreo crust, topped with hot fudge$9.00
- Hot Fudge Pecan Ball
a generous scoop of our house made vanilla bean ice cream rolled in toasted pecans and topped with hot fudge$9.00
- Key Lime Pie$9.00
- Creme Brulee
sweet Madagascar vanilla bean custard topped with sugar then torched, garnished with a few fresh berries$9.00
- Carrot Cake
a 1-lb piece with 5 layers of cake and white chocolate and cream cheese frosting$9.00
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
4 layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate mousse topped with bittersweet chocolate ganache, garnished with whipped cream$9.00
- Rhubarb Pie
served warm topped with a scoop of house made vanilla bean$9.00
- Birthday Tea Cake
- Candy Bar Cheesecake$9.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Cherry Crumb Pie$9.00
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$9.00
- Dutch Apple Pie$9.00
- a la mode$3.00
NA Beverage
Beverages
- Mint Iced Tea$4.00
- Crimson Cup Coffee$4.00
- Circle Kombucha$6.00
- Nashville Fruit Tea$5.00
- Warped Wing Craft Root Beer$4.00
- Coca Cola$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Pink Lemonade$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Soda Water$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Nashville Fruit Tea REFILL
- Lg Pellegrino$7.00
- Sm Pellegrino$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
Kids Menu
Kids Entree's
- Chicken Tenders
Three breaded tenders served with chips, pickles and a side of ketchup$10.00
- Burger
Certified beef angus patty, grilled and topped with American cheese, ketchup and mustard served with chips and pickles$10.00
- Pasta with Marinara
Topped with Parmesan cheese$9.00
- Macaroni and Cheese
Pasta tossed with cream and American cheese$9.00
- Butter Noodles$9.00