Collective Coffee 301 West Louisiana St #200, McKinney, TX 75069
Coffee
Espresso
$3.79
Double shot of our house Espresso
Cortado
$4.60
Double shot of Espresso & 2oz steamed milk
One & One
$6.00
One Espresso & one Cortado
Cappuccino
$4.60
Double shot of Espresso & 4oz steamed milk
Flat White
$4.60
Double shot of Espresso & 4oz steamed milk
Americano
$3.79+
Double shot of Espresso & 10oz hot water
Latte
$5.25+
Double shot of Espresso & milk of your choice. Includes ONE syrup or sauce.
Drip Coffee
$2.75+
House Blend
Cold Brew
$4.00+
House Blend steeped 12+ hours served over ice
Slow Bar
$5.25+
Single Origin Coffee made in a v60
Macchiato
$3.80
16 oz cold brew refill
$1.25
12 oz cold brew or drip refill
$1.00
Not Coffee
Matcha Latte
$4.75+
Matcha, Vanilla & milk of choice
Chai Latte
$4.55+
Chai Tea & milk of choice
Hot Tea
$3.25+
Organic Tea leaves steeped in hot water
London Fog
$4.55+
Earl Grey Tea with House Vanilla & milk of choice
Iced Tea
$3.25+
House Brewed Organic Tea leaves
Hot Chocolate
$3.25+
Chocolate Syrup & Milk of choice
Milk
$2.00+
water only nothing else
$1.00
Grab & Go
Generous Portion
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.25
Swedish Cardamom Bun
$4.50
Maple Browned Butter Apple Scone
$5.75
Harissa Bun
$6.25
Lemon Scone
$4.85Out of stock
Blueberry Basil Kolache
$6.25Out of stock
Peach Rosemary Kolache
$6.25
Raspberry Lime Kolache
$6.25
Pumpkin Scone
$5.25
Cacio e Pepé Scone
$5.50Out of stock
Apple Butter Twist
$6.00Out of stock
Peach Loaf
$4.00Out of stock
fig kolache
$6.25Out of stock
Pumpkin Butter Twist
$6.25Out of stock
Collective Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(318) 537-4598
Closed • Opens Sunday at 1PM