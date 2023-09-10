Colonia BBQ
Appetizers
Shrimp w/ Sausage App
Shrimp & Portuguese Sausage sautéed in garlic sauce.
Portuguese Sausage
Topped w/ pickled vegetables
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce.
Fried Calamari
Served with side of marinara sauce.
Mild Wings (12)
Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.
Hot Wings (12)
Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with side of marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Served with side of marinara sauce.
Soup
Entree Salads
Chicken
1/2 BBQ Chicken
4 pc chicken on the bone
BBQ Chicken
8 pc chicken on the bone
1/2 Chicken Breast Platter
All white meat breast grilled
Chicken Breast Platter
All white meat breast grilled
1/2 Lemon Chicken
2 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce
Lemon Chicken
4 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce
1/2 Garlic Chicken
2 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy
Garlic Chicken
4 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy
1/2 Chicken w/ Shrimp & Mushrooms
2 chicken breasts sautéed with shrimp and sliced mushrooms in gravy
Chicken w/ Shrimp & Mushrooms
4 chicken breasts sautéed with shrimp and sliced mushrooms in gravy
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Chopped grilled chicken breast over mixed greens
Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with side honey mustard
Pork
1/2 BBQ Ribs
4 Pork Spare Ribs
BBQ Ribs
8 Pork Spare Ribs
BBQ Pork Chops
2-8oz grilled bone-in pork chops
1/2 Pork Cutlets
4 Grilled pork cutlets
Pork Cutlets
8 Grilled Pork cutlets
Portuguese Sausage Dinner
Topped with picked vegetables
1/2 Pork & Clams
Tossed with fried cubed potatoes garnished with pickled vegetables
Pork & Clams
Tossed with fried cubed potatoes garnished with pickled vegetables
Beef
Fish
1/2 Garlic Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 1
Garlic Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 2
Fish Filet Portuguese Style
2 pieces Flounder lightly battered and fried w/ flour and egg
Fish Filet Platter
2 pieces Flounder breaded and fried
Grilled Salmon
8oz filet of salmon grilled
Grilled Cod Fish
Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes and chick pea salad. Topped w/ onions and peppers
Boiled Cod Fish
Boiled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes and chick pea salad. Topped w/ boiled eggs
Grilled Sardines
6 Grilled Sardines served w/ Boiled potatoes and Broccoli topped w/ onions
1/2 Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice
Shrimp Paella 1-2 ppl
Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice
Shrimp Paella 2-3 ppl
Side Shrimp in Garlic
Cubes
1/2 Chicken Cubes
All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Chicken Cubes
All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
1/2 Pork Cubes
Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Pork Cubes
Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
1/2 Beef Cubes
Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Beef Cubes
Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
1/2 Pork & Chicken Cubes
Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Pork & Chicken Cubes
Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
1/2 Beef & Pork Cubes
Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Beef & Pork Cubes
Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
1/2 Beef & Chicken Cubes
Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Beef & Chicken Cubes
Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Combo
Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Top Sirloin Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast grilled w/ your choice of toppings
Pork Sandwich
Pork Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings
Fish Filet Sandwich
Breaded flounder lightly fried w/ your choice of toppings
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad w/ chopped onions and mayonnaise w/ your choice of toppings
Hamburger
Fresh Never Frozen Grilled Burger w/ your choice of toppings
Dessert
SerraDura
Sawdust Pudding
Flan
Caramel Custard Pudding
Rice Puding
Creamy Rice Pudding w/ Cinnamon
Chocolate Mousse
Whipped Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crumbs and Ghirardelli chocolate
Tres Leches
Buttery Cake soaked w/ 3 Milks and a Vanilla Whipped Cream topping
Pasteis de Nata
Custard Cup
Tiramisu
selections made in store