Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Top Sirloin Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$19.25

8 pc chicken on the bone

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.00

4 pc chicken on the bone

Appetizers

Shrimp w/ Sausage App

$14.00

Shrimp & Portuguese Sausage sautéed in garlic sauce.

Portuguese Sausage

Portuguese Sausage

$15.00

Topped w/ pickled vegetables

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$13.75

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Mild Wings (12)

$14.00

Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.

Hot Wings (12)

$14.00

Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$10.00Out of stock

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$8.25

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Soup

Small Chicken Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Pint

Large Chicken Soup

$9.75Out of stock
Small Seafood Soup

Small Seafood Soup

$7.50

Pint

Large Seafood Soup

$13.00

Quart

Entree Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$15.25

Chopped grilled chicken breast over mixed greens

Shrimp in Garlic Salad

$16.75

Steak Salad

$14.75
Pork Cutlet Salad

Pork Cutlet Salad

$13.75

Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.00

4 pc chicken on the bone

1/2 Chicken Breast Platter

$14.75

All white meat breast grilled

Chicken Breast Platter

$23.00

All white meat breast grilled

1/2 Lemon Chicken

1/2 Lemon Chicken

$15.00

2 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce

Lemon Chicken

$25.00

4 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce

1/2 Garlic Chicken

1/2 Garlic Chicken

$15.00

2 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy

Garlic Chicken

$24.25

4 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy

1/2 Chicken w/ Shrimp & Mushrooms

$15.50

2 chicken breasts sautéed with shrimp and sliced mushrooms in gravy

Chicken w/ Shrimp & Mushrooms

$26.00

4 chicken breasts sautéed with shrimp and sliced mushrooms in gravy

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$15.25

Chopped grilled chicken breast over mixed greens

Chicken Fingers (5)

$11.25

Served with side honey mustard

Pork

1/2 BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Pork Chops

1/2 Pork Cutlets

$14.25

4 Grilled pork cutlets

Pork Cutlets

$21.95

8 Grilled Pork cutlets

Portuguese Sausage Dinner

$18.00

Topped with picked vegetables

1/2 Pork & Clams

Pork & Clams

Beef

1/2 Beef Ribs

$15.25

2 Grilled beef short ribs

Beef Ribs

T-Bone Steak

$26.00

Flame Grilled T-bone

Skirt Steak

BBQ Portuguese Steak

$27.00

Grilled steak topped with 2 eggs and garlic gravy

Shell Steak

$24.00

Grilled Shell Steak

Fish

1/2 Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 1

Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 2

Fish Filet Portuguese Style

Fish Filet Platter

$21.00

2 pieces Flounder breaded and fried

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Cod Fish

$26.00

Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes and chick pea salad. Topped w/ onions and peppers

Boiled Cod Fish

$26.00

Boiled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes and chick pea salad. Topped w/ boiled eggs

Grilled Sardines

$18.00

6 Grilled Sardines served w/ Boiled potatoes and Broccoli topped w/ onions

1/2 Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice

$18.00

Shrimp Paella 1-2 ppl

Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice

Side Shrimp in Garlic

$5.95

Cubes

1/2 Chicken Cubes

$12.00

All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Chicken Cubes

$22.50

All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Pork Cubes

$12.00

Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Pork Cubes

$22.25

Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef Cubes

$13.00

Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef Cubes

$24.00

Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Pork & Chicken Cubes

Pork & Chicken Cubes

$22.75

Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef & Pork Cubes

$13.50

Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef & Pork Cubes

$24.00

Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef & Chicken Cubes

$13.50

Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef & Chicken Cubes

$24.00

Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Combo

BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs

BBQ Chicken & Beef Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs & Beef Ribs

$25.25

1/2 Spare Ribs & 1/2 Beef Short Ribs

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings

Fish Filet Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded flounder lightly fried w/ your choice of toppings

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Tuna salad w/ chopped onions and mayonnaise w/ your choice of toppings

Hamburger

$9.00

Fresh Never Frozen Grilled Burger w/ your choice of toppings

Dessert

SerraDura

$5.00

Sawdust Pudding

Flan

Rice Puding

Chocolate Mousse

Tres Leches

Pasteis de Nata

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

selections made in store

Do You Need Any..

Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

KETCHUP

EXTRA HOT SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

PLATES (How Many?)

CUPS

UTENSILS

MENU

NO HOT/BBQ

Sides

Rice

Yellow Rice w/ peas and carrots

Fries

Veggies

Broccoli, Cauliflower and carrots

Broccoli

Beans

Red beans vegetarian/ Black beans with bacon and chourico

Salads

Salads

Mixed Green Salad- Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives

Cubed Potatoes

Boiled Potatoes

Chick Peas

$6.00

Pickled Veggies

$2.75

Giardineira

Sauces/Dressings

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Lemon Sauce

$3.00

Extra Garlic Gravy On Side

$3.00

Garlic Sauce for Shrimp

$3.00

BEVERAGE

Beverages

Coke Can

$1.95

Diet Coke Can

$1.95

Coke Zero Can

$1.95

Ginger Ale Can

$1.95

Diet Ginger Can

$1.95Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.95

Spite Zero Can

$1.95Out of stock

Fanta Orange Can

$1.95

Grape Soda Can

$1.95

Root Beer Can

$1.95

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.95

Lemonade Can

$1.95

Sumol Orange Can

$2.50

Sumol Pineapple Can

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.95

Sprite Bottle

$2.95

Fanta Orange Bottle

$2.95

Castello Water

$2.95

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Peach Snapple

$3.00

Mango Snapple

$3.00

Seltzer Water Bottle

$2.95

Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Diet Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Apple Snapple

$3.00

Sumol Orange Glass Btl

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Peach

$2.95

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Coke 2L

$3.75

Diet Coke 2L

$3.75

Sprite 2L

$3.75

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.75

Fanta Orange 2L

$3.75

Brasilia 2L

$4.25

Sumol Orange 1.5L

$4.00

Sumol Pineapple 1.5L

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Large Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Portuguese Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.50

Portuguese Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Espresso

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Herbal Hot Tea

$2.00

