Colorado Boy Southwest Pub & Corkscrew Coffee Co
Starters
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
House made tortilla chips with our house made salsa.
- Chips & Queso$11.00
House blend of cheeses and Hatch green chiles. Served with tortilla chips.
- Chips & Guacamole$12.50
Scratch made guacamole served with house tortilla chips.
- Pizza Bread$11.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan. Cut into strips.
- Basket of Fries$10.50
A basket of our house cut fries. Choose salted or cajun seasoned.
- Green Chile Cheese Fries$14.50
House cut fries topped with green chile and melted cheese.
- Street Fries$16.50
House cut fries topped with carnitas, chile con queso, guacamole, jalapeno and pico de gallo.
- Frito Pie$12.50
Frito chips, ground beef, red chile, pinto beans, cheese, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo.
- Shishito Peppers$11.00
Fried shishito peppers tossed with chile oil, salt and pepper. Served with chipotle sauce.
- Chicken Wings$18.50
Basket of wings with your choice of dry rub or sauce (Only 2 sauces or dry rubs per order)
- Nachos$14.00
Shredded cheese, beans, queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo.
Soup & Salad
- House Salad$7.50+
Spring mix with asiago cheese, red onion, tomato and house vinaigrette.
- Spinach Salad$9.00+
Spinach, gorgonzola, roasted red pepper, toasted walnuts, pesto dressing.
- Spring Salad$9.00+
Spring mix, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, honey balsamic dressing.
- Soup of The Day$7.50+
Rotating soups served daily.
Entree
- CB Burger$17.50
Blend of ground chuck, brusket and pork belly. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with kettle potato chips.
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with our house made hot honey, lettuce and tomato.
- Italian Hoagie$15.50
TOasted hoagie roll, capicola ham, salami, cheese, pepperoncini, lettuce, horseradish and olive oil. Served with potato chips.
- Meatball Hoagie$15.50
Toasted hoagie roll, meatballs, house made marinara. Topped with cheese and served with kettle potato chips.
- Chicken & Green Chile Mac & Cheese$16.50
Cavatappi noodles with hour hosue blend of cheeses and Hatch green chiles and grilled chicken.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
House slow roasted pork, topped with barbecue sauce. Served with coleslaw and potato chips.
- Burrito Bowl$15.50
House rice, beans, choice of chicken, carnitas, ground beef. Topped with red chile, green chile or both sauces, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
- Chile Relleno$17.00
Large chile pepper stuffed with cheese, battered and fried. Choice of red chile, green chile or both sauces. Served with house rice and beans.
- Stacked Enchiladas$17.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, carnitas, ground beef or cheese. Topped with cheese and our house made red or green chile sauce (or both). Served with house rice and beans.
Pizza
- BYO Pizza (Build Your Own)$14.50
Choose your crust, sauce, and toppings!
- Traditional Cheese Pizza$14.50
Traditional crust, red sauce, whole milk mozzaralla
- Detroit Cheese Pizza$16.50
Detroit crust, blend of cheeses. Topped with warm red sauce.
- Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$16.50
Gluten free crust, red sauce, whole milk mozzarella
- Margherita Pizza$16.75
Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni
- Mia Bella Pizza$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, basil
- Supreme Pizza$22.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, fennel sausage, black olives, red onion
- Veggie Pizza$20.75
Garlic oil, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers
- Honey Pie Pizza$17.75
Garlic oil, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, Capicola ham, house made hot honey
- Hawaiian Pizza$18.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Capicola ham, pineapple
- Salsiccia Pizza$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms, goat cheese, fresh oregano
- Molto Carne Pizza$20.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, Kalamata olives, fresh oregano
- Rustica Pizza$21.50
Garlic oil, mozzarella, Capicola ham, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza$23.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, Capicola ham, bacon, fresh oregano
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.25
Garlic oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, buffalo sauce
- Green Chile Chicken Pizza$20.50
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, green chiles, roasted garlic
- Peppadew & Sausage$21.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, Peppadew peppers, fennel sausage, goat cheese, fresh basil
- Mediterranean Pizza$20.25
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, roasted red bell peppers, goat cheese
- Detroit 550 Pizza$23.25
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, topped with tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan
- Detroit Spicy Artichoke Pizza$22.25
Mozzarella, chile flakes, hot oil, artichokes, gorgonzola, garlic, topped with tomato sauce
- Detroit Box Canyon Pizza$23.25
Mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, goat cheese, topped with tomato sauce