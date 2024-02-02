Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
FOOD
Colossal Lobster
- (Cold) Maine Lobster Roll$21.00
Chilled Maine lobster salad in a buttery toasted bun, topped with microgreens.
- (Hot) Connecticut Lobster Roll$21.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
- Lobster Reuben$24.00
Butter lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, and dressing on toasted marble rye
- New England Clam Chowder$6.00
Bowl of New England manila clam chowder, creamy and rich.
- Ahi Poke Nachos$14.00
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions**
- Cantina Calamari$15.00
Crispy calamari fried with cherry peppers, onions, poblano peppers, and cauliflower with spicy mayo, cilantro crema and citrus.
- New England Clam Chowder in Bread Bowl$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Tacos$14.00
Codspeed
- 1 Piece Fish$5.00
1 beer-battered fresh piece of cod w/tartar sauce
- 2 Piece Fish$10.00
2 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
- 3 Piece Fish$15.00
3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
- Cod Stewart$12.00
Brioche bun, tartar sauce, beer-battered fish, pickles, cilantro jalapeno slaw, tomato, potato chips, and spicy mayo
- Seashore Fries$4.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
- Garlic Parm Tots$4.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
- Tartar$0.50
2oz