Historic Colton Cafe' 21038 S Hwy #211
Featured Items
- Fish n Chips$15.00
3 pieces of hand cut Cod Filet dipped in our own Tempura Beer Batter served with housemade tarter sauce your choice of Cole Slaw and Fries
- Milkshake$6.00
Hand dipped milkshake your choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Blackberry, Peach, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Caramel
- Build your own Burger$12.00
Build your on Burger, start with 1 or 2 hand patted Angus beef burger patties, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and homemade burger sauce. Add your favorite items served with Fries or Cole Slaw.
Drinks
Drink Options
- Coffee$3.00
Fresh brewed Coffee with your choice of creamer or French Vanilla
- Tea$3.00
- Soda$3.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Italian Soda$4.00
with Cream .50
- Small OJ$3.25
8 oz glass of Fresh Orange Juice
- Kids Drink$1.00
- Kids Milkshake$3.00
8 oz version of our hand dipped milkshake, perfect for little hands. Your choice of flavors
- Lg OJ$4.50
- Lemonaid$3.00
Beer/Wine
Bottle of wine
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Specials
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$15.00
Hand Dipped Chicken Fried Steak served with 2 eggs, Country Potatoes and Toast
- Steak & Eggs$18.00
8 oz sirloin cooked to your liking, served with 2 eggs, Country Potatoes and your choice of toast
- Biscuits & Gravy and Eggs$11.00
2 Freshly baked biscuits with homemade sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, Country Potatoes
- Fr tst special$7.00
Pancakes & More
Build Your Own Breakfast
- Build Breakfast -3 Item$11.00
Choose 3 of your favorite breakfast items Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage Patties, Pancake, French Toast, Biscuit & Gravy, Country Potatoes, Toast
- Build Breakfast 4 Item$13.00
Choose 4 of your favorite breakfast items Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage Patties, Pancake, French Toast, Biscuit & Gravy, Country Potatoes, Toast
Omelettes
- Very Veggie Omelet$12.00
3 fluffy eggs, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes folded into swiss cheese omelet, served with Country Potatoes and your choice of toast.
- Meat Lover Logger$13.00
3 fluffy egg omelet with Bacon, Ham Sausage folded into Pepperjack cheese served with Country Potatoes and your choice of toast
- Denver Omelet$12.00
3 fluffy egg omelet with Carver Ham, grilled Green Peppers & Onions served with Country Potatoes and your choice of toast.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$12.00
Breakfast Sides
- Oatmeal$4.00
Served w Brown Sugar
- Side Bacon$4.00
3 pieces of thick Applewood smoked Bacon
- Biscuit or Toast$2.50
- Side Country Potatoes$3.50
Side of Country Potatoes with or without Grilled Green Peppers and Onions
- Side Sausage$4.00
- Side Ham$4.00
2 pieces of hand cut Carver Ham
- Side 1 Biscuit & Gravy$4.00
1 fluffy buttermilk biscuit smothered in homemade Country Sausage Gravy
- Single Pancake$3.00
- Single French Toast$3.00
- Side of Gravy$1.50
- Side 2 Eggs$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon Sandwich$8.00
2 Eggs cooked to order, Bacon, your choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread
- Sausage Sandwich$8.00
2 Eggs cooked to order, Sausage, your choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread
- Ham Sandwich$8.00
2 Eggs cooked to order, Ham & your choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread
Kids Breakfast
Lunch/Dinner
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Crispy Cheese Melts$11.00
Thick Texas Toast with Crispy Cheese on the outside and your choice of cheeses on the inside. Add your favorite items, served with your choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
- Colton Club Sandwich$15.00
Double decker Club sandwich with Carver Ham, Oven Browned Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise your choice of cheese & served with Fries or Cole Slaw
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
Hand dipped Cod filet, fried to perfection served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and homemade tarter sauce. Served with you choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
- Reuben$15.00
- Patty Melt$15.00
- French Dip$15.00
Specials
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
3 pieces of Chicken Breast hand dipped in a slightly spicy batter, served with Cole Slaw and Fries. Your choice of BBQ or Ranch
- Mac N Cheese$13.00
Creamy homemade to order Macaroni & Cheese
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
Hand pounded and dipped Chicken Fried Steak served with your choice of potato and veggies
- Sirlion Steak Dinner$18.00
8 oz Sirloin Steak cooked to your liking, served with your choice of potato and veggies
- Ribeye Steak Dinner$26.00
12 oz Angus Ribeye Steak cooked the way you like it. Served with your choice of potato and fresh grilled vegetables. Add a salad or soup for $2.50
- Lunch Special$13.00
- Dinner Special$16.00
- Daily sandwich$15.00
Soups/Salads
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast over local organic greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boiled egg. Your choice of dressing.
- Garden Salad$8.00
Fresh local Organic Greens, grape tomatoes, shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions. Add Chicken $3.00 served with your choice of dressings
- Soup Cup$3.50
- Soup Bowl$5.25
- Side Salad$4.00
Kids
- Kids Chicken Strip$5.00
1 Hand dipped Chicken Tender served with Fries and your choice of sauce
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
1/2 American Grilled Cheese Sandwich served with Fries
- Kids Fish & Chips$7.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Kids size homemade Mac & Cheese
- Kids Burger & Fries$5.00
Mini Cheeseburger served plain or with all the fixings, served with Fries
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Fries$5.00
5 Mini Corn Dogs & Fries served with your choice of sauce
Appetizers
Side Orders
- Small Side of Fries$3.00
- Side of Sw Potato Tots$3.50
Side order of Sweet Potato Tots served with your choice of sauce
- Side Mash Potatoes$3.00
- Side Bake Potatoe$3.00
- Texas Toast$2.00
- Lg Side Fries$5.00
- Side Cole Slaw$2.50
- Side Mac Salad$2.50
- Small Side Tots$3.00
- Cajun Tots Large$5.00
- Small Cajun Tots$3.00
- Large Tots$5.00
Oktoberfest Menu
- Mac N Cheese$15.00
- German Sausage$9.00
- Bratwurst$9.00
- German Corn Dogs$9.00
- Reuben Sandwich$15.00
- Elephant Ear$4.00
Hand tossed dough stretched to perfection, deep fried and covered in delicious cinnamon sugar
- Soft Pretzel$5.00
- Micro Draft Beer$5.00
- Cider$5.00
- Cocktail's$8.00
- Commemorative Glass w/ 2 fills$25.00
- Oktoberfest Tee Shirt$18.00
- Oktoberfest Key Chain$4.00
- Bottled Beer$4.00
- Brat with kraut$10.00
- German with kraut$10.00
- Soft pretzel with cheese$7.00
Desserts
- Milkshake$6.00
Hand dipped milkshake your choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Blackberry, Peach, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Caramel
- Floats$4.00
Hand dipped Rootbeer Float
- Fudge Brownie Sundae$5.00
Warm Homemade fudge brownie topped with vanilla Ice Cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, real whipped cream and a cherry!
- Ice Cream Sundae$4.00
- Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Homemade Peanut Butter Pie topped with real whipped cream and peanut streusel
- Special of Day$5.00
- Ice Cream$3.50
- Key Lime Pie$4.00
- Peach Pie$4.00
- Kids Elephant Ear$2.00
- Ala Mode$1.00
- Kid Sundae$2.00
- Apple Pie$4.00