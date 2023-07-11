Colt's Pig Stand Ormond Beach
BEVERAGES
FOOD
Colt's Classic BBQ Sandwiches
Signature Sandwiches
Fat Boy Sandwich
Beef Brisket, onion rings, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce on branded bun
Barnyard Bourbon Pork Sandwich
Smoked Bourbon Glazed Pork, on garlic toast or bun
The Redneck Reuben Sandwich
Smoked Bourbon Glazed Pork, cheese, collards on garlic toast
The Burnt End Sandwich
Beef Brisket & Pulled Pork, Original BBQ sauce, coleslaw, jalapeno
SPECIAL SAND
Daily Special
Hot Off The Grill Sandwiches
Grizzly Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. w/ Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce
Wood Grill Burger
1/2 lb. w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion (add cheese .25)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fried Fish Sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Extra Burger Patty
Jumbo Smoked Wings
5 Wings
Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99
10 Wings
Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99
20 Wings
Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99
50 Wings
Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99
100 Wings
Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99
Chicken Tenders
Bar B Que Salads
Dinner Plates
Full Baby Back Ribs Plate
St. Louis Rib Plate
Sliced Beef Brisket Plate
Sliced Pork Plate
Pulled Pork Plate
Smoked Sausage Plate
Smoked BBQ Half Chicken Dinner Plate
Fried Fish Plate
Smoked Turkey Plate
Pulled Chicken Plate
1/2 Rack Basket
1/4 Chicken Basket
Combo Dinners
2 Meat Combo Plate
3 Meat Combo Plate
Combo Rib Plate
Pig Stand Pig Out - 4
1lb. St. Louis Ribs 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork 1/2 lb. Beef Brisket 1 Whole Chicken 2 Pint Size of Sides Garlic Toast or Cornbread GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No St. Luis Ribs - No Bread
Pig Stand Pig Out - 6
1 1/2lb. St. Louis Ribs 1lb. Pulled Pork 1lb. Beef Brisket 1.5 Whole Chicken 3 Pint Size of Sides Garlic Toast or Cornbread GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No St. Luis Ribs No Bread
Pig Stand Pig Out - 8
2lbs St. Louis Ribs 1 1/2lbs Pulled Pork 1 1/2 lb. Beef Brisket 2 Whole Chickens 4 Pint Size of Sides Garlic Toast or Cornbread GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No St. Luis Ribs No Bread
Kid's Menu
Awesome Sides
Side BBQ Beans
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Cole Slaw
Side French Fries
Side Corn Pudding
Side Potato Salad
Side Collard Greens
Side Brunswick Stew
Side Green Beans
Side Fried Okra
Side Onion Rings
Side Corn on the Cob
Side Salad
Garlic Texas Toast (1)
Side Garlic Toast (2)
Side Cornbread (1)
Side Fried Pickles
Side Corn Nuggets
Side Cornbread (2)
3 Side Plate
Bulk Items
Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack
Baby Back-Half Rack
Gluten Free