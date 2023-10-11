Columbus Family Restaurant 224 Dix St
Steak & Eggs
Omelettes
Sausage Omelette
With melted American cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelette
With American cheese
Bacon Omelette
With melted American cheese
Vegetarian Omelette
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese
Denver Omelette
Mixed with diced ham, onions, and green peppers and melted American cheese
The Columbus Omelette
Ham, onions, green peppers, delicious gyro meat, and American cheese
Greek Omelette
Delicious gyro meat and melted feta cheese
Mexican Omelette
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion green peppers, black olives, melted Cheddar served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Farmer's Omelette
Crisp bacon, tasty sausage, green peppers, onions, and melted American cheese
Chorizo Omelette
Mouth-watering Mexican sausage and melted Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Spinach Omelette
With mozzarella cheese
Fernando's Omelette
With onions, spinach, gyro meat, swiss cheese, and with refried beans
Breakfast Sides
Skillets
The Columbus Skillet
Ham, onions, green peppers, gyro meat, and melted American cheese
Gypsy Skillet
Diced ham, onion, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese
The Banquet Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, and melted swiss, American and Cheddar cheese
Greek Skillet
Gyro meat, tomato, onion, and feta cheese
Polish Sausage Skillet
Polish sausage and Cheddar cheese
Morning Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and sausage gravy
Mexican Skillet
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and melted Cheddar
Chorizo Skillet
Mexican chorizo and Cheddar cheese, with sour cream and salsa on the side
Farmer's Skillet
Bacon, sausage green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Veggie Skillet
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese
Biscuits & Gravy
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Burritos
Burrito
2 fluffy scrambled eggs, choice of meat (ham, bacon or sausage) and melty Cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla, with sour cream, and salsa on the side
Veggie Burrito
2 fluffy scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and melty Cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla, with sour cream, and salsa on the side
Pancakes & French Toast
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Tasty golden round perfection!
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried golden brown and served with our marinara
Stuffed Jalapeños
Served with ranch dressing
Breaded Mushrooms
Tasty mushrooms,, served with ranch dressing
Chicken Fingers
Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection, served with your favorite dippin' sauce
Chicken Wings
Hot n' spicy, mild, mango, habeñero, garlic Parmesan, buffalo, BBQ, sweet red chili, sweet & sour, and teriyaki
Fried Zucchini
Chz Curds
Made with fresh Wisconsin cheese curds, lightly breaded for authentic cheesy goodness in every bite
Combo Platter
Our satisfying combination of onion rings, mozzarella sticks, breaded mush rooms, breaded zucchini, jalapeño popper, and golden chicken finger, with a side of marinara dippin' sauce
Burgers & Sandwhich
Hamburger
Served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Cheeseburger
With choice of American or Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with crisp bacon, American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Mushroom Burger
Topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Nancy's Burger
With Cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Wisconsin Burger
1/2 lb burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, Cheddar cheese, American, and Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Rib Eye Sandwich
Tender juicy rib eye served on white toast. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Wisconsin Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, raw onions, tomato, Cheddar, American, and Swiss cheese, served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Served with sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Columbus Burger
Two patties, crisp bacon, American cheese, and one egg served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Gyros Sandwich
Delicious gyro meat served on grilled pita bread with sliced tomato and onions, served with feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers, and cucumber sauce. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheese on grilled white bread. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
BLT Sandwich
Served on white toast with mayonnaise. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Made fresh daily, served on white bread. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Made fresh daily, served on white bread. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Wraps
Chicken Tenders Wrap
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Steak Wrap
Tender steak with onions, green peppers, tomato, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans (no potato)
Veggie Wrap
Tomato, mushroom, green peppers, onions, and lettuce
Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and side of cucumber sauce
Clubs
BLT Club
The classic club! Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle
Chicken 'N Bacon Club
Sliced chicken breast and crisp bacon. Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle
Turkey 'N Bacon Club
Sliced turkey breast and crisp bacon. Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle.
Ham 'N Cheese Club
Tasty baked ham and American cheese. Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle.
Melts
Turkey Melt
Tender sliced turkey breast and melted Swiss cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Hawaiian Melt
Grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon, pineapple ring, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Patty Melt
Beef burger patty, grilled onions, and melted American cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad topped with melted American cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Vegetarian Melt
Tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with American cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.
Hot 'N Hearty
Chicken Delights
Columbus Yum-Yum
Topped with crisp bacon and melted Cheddar cheese, served on grilled pita bread. Served with a free cup of soup.
Chicken Greek Style
Prepared with Greek seasonings, tomatoes, and onions on pita bread with olives, feta cheese, and Greek sauce. Served with a free cup of soup.
Philly Chicken
With sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with melted Swiss cheese on pita bread. Served with a free cup of soup.
Salads
Sm Greek Salad
A bed of greens topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, pepperoncini peppers, sliced lemon, and hard boiled egg
Lrg Greek Salad
A bed of greens topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, pepperoncini peppers, sliced lemon, and hard boiled egg
Sm Julienne Salad
Generous strips of ham, turkey, and cheese, tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, and green pepper rings over freshly mixed greens, served with choice of dressing
Lrg Julienne Salad
Generous strips of ham, turkey, and cheese, tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, and green pepper rings over freshly mixed greens, served with choice of dressing
Sm Chicken Ranch Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and our ranch dressing
Lrg Chicken Ranch Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and our ranch dressing
Sm Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with sliced chicken tenders, bacon, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and shredded Cheddar cheese
Lrg Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with sliced chicken tenders, bacon, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and shredded Cheddar cheese
Soup 'N Salad
A bowl of homemade soup and fresh tossed salad
Sm Chicken Breast Salad
Strips of grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, black olives, hard boiled egg, and pepperoncini
Lrg Chicken Breast Salad
Strips of grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, black olives, hard boiled egg, and pepperoncini
Taco Salad
Our homemade crisp tortilla shell stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, Cheddar cheese, and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken
Side Orders
Seafood
Senior Citizen
Roast Turkey Senior
With dressing and gravy
Liver Senior
Served with grilled onions
Chicken Dinner Senior
Chicken breast served with vegetable and potato
One Pork Chop Senior
With au jus
Italian Spaghetti Senior
With rich meat or marinara sauce (no potato)
Broasted Chicken Senior
Your choice of light or dark meat (2 pieces)
Baked Fish Senior
2 pieces
Dinners
Rib Eye Dinner
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, and au jus
Chopped Sirloin Steak
Served with grilled onions and au jus
Pork Chops
Two tasty pork chops, served with applesauce
Smothered Chicken
Onions and green peppers over your choice of grilled chicken breast or chopped sirloin steak, topped with melted swiss cheese and covered with chicken or beef gravy. Served over rice. (No potato or vegetable)
Smothered Chopped Steak
Onions and green peppers over your choice of grilled chicken breast or chopped sirloin steak, topped with melted swiss cheese and covered with chicken or beef gravy. Served over rice. (No potato or vegetable)
Polish Sausage & Sauerkraut
Served with onions and bacon pieces (no vegetable)
Stir Fry
Chicken, steak or pork with rice or green peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots (no potato or vegetable)
Roast Turkey
Light and dark meat with dressing, gravy, and cranberry sauce
Baby Beef Liver
Served with grilled onions
1/2 Broasted Chicken
All white meat
1/4 Broasted Chicken (2)
Your choice of light or dark meat
Spaghetti's
Bucket of Chicken
Mexican Menu
Nacho Platter
Crispy tortilla chips, cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, side of sour cream, and salsa
Small Quesadilla
6" tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla Large
(12" tortilla) chicken with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Veggie Quesadilla Large
(12" tortilla) with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Ham Quesadilla Large
12" tortilla
One Taco
Corn, flour or hard shell, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak
Two Tacos with Rice & Beans Tacos
Corn, flour or hard shell, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak
Three with Rice & Beans Tacos
Corn, flour or hard shell, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak
Enchiladas Rojas
Three rolled up corn tortillas topped with cheese, our home made red sauce. Your choice of ground beef, chicken, al pastor or steak, served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Three rolled up corn tortillas topped with cheese, our home made jalapeño sauce. Your choice of ground beef, chicken, al pastor or steak served with rice and beans
Tostada Dinner
Three "Open faced" tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, chorizo or al pastor
Combination Dinner
One taco, one tostada topped with Cheddar cheese and one enchilada topped with mozzarella cheese, choice of ground beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese
Crazy Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, topped with Cheddar & swiss cheese, served with rice and beans
Chimichanga
One flour tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese, beef, chicken or al pastor, topped with Cheddar and swiss cheese, served with rice and beans
Fajitas
Choice of beef, chicken or al pastor sautéed with onions, and green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese served with corn or flour tortilla, rice and beans
Fajitas Lokas
Steak, shrimp, chorizo, and chicken, served with corn or flour tortillas, and rice and beans, topped with mozzarella cheese
Bistec Enselbollado
Steak served with grilled onions choice of corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Tortillas
Drinks
Coffee
Cappuccino
No refill
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
With whipped cream (no refills)
Sm Milk
No refills
Lrg Milk
No refills
Sm Chocolate Milk
No refills
Lrg Chocolate Milk
No refills
Small Iced Tea
One free refill
Lrg Iced Tea
One free refill
Sm Lemonade
Lemonade
No refills
Small Juice
Orange, apple, cranberry or tomato juice (no refills)
Large Juice
Orange, apple, cranberry or tomato juice (no refills)
Sm Soda
Pepsi products
Lrg Soda
Pepsi products
Ice Cream Shake
Made with two scoops of ice cream. Choice of chocolate, strawberry or vanilla
Imported Drink
No refills