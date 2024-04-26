Com Tam Ninh Kieu 2641 Jerome ave
Food
Treats
- Sữa Chua|Cream Cheese Yogurt$5.45
Lightly sweetened yogurt made with cream cheese, a specialty of the highland city of Dalat, Vietnam
- Panna Cotta$5.45
Italian style creamy eggless custard, scented with vanilla and topped with mango-passion fruit coulis
- Coffee Jelly$5.45
Coffee Jelly layered with Coconut Cream
- Coconut Jelly$5.45
Refreshing mix of coconut water jelly, coconut milk jelly and tender young coconut meat
Starters and Shareable
- House Garlic Noodles$13.95
Brown Butter, Parmesan cheese, and of course, lots of garlic
- Canh Ga | Hot Wings$10.95+
sweet, savory, spicy
- Cha gio | Crispy Spring Roll$10.95
Ground pork, taro, carrots, glass noodles, light crisp rice paper wrap
- Dau Hu Ky | Crispy shrimp dumpling$10.95
Seasoned and grounded shrimp, crisp tofu skin wrap, house pickles
- Goi Cuon | Summer Roll$10.95
Fresh roll, shrimp, herbs, peanut sauce
Banh Mi
- Banh Mi Suon Nuong | Flame grilled pork chop$10.45
- Banh Mi Vietnam | Original Ham And Pate$10.45
- Banh Mi Ugly| Banh Mi Brisket and Bone Marrow$10.95
Pulled beef, spicy bone marrow, egg optional
- Bánh Mì Chay | Vegan Pesto Banh Mi$10.45
Tofu, Seiten, all the veggies, and basil pesto spread. *Pesto spread contains peanuts
- Banh Mi Ga Nuong | Lemongrass chicken Banh Mi$10.45
- Banh Mi Bo Lui | Grilled steak Banh Mi$10.45
Pho | Noodle Soups
- Pho Dac Biet | Combination Beef Pho$16.45
Rare steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, beef ball, X Large bowl
- Pho Xe Lua (Combination, no Beefball)$15.45
- Pho Tai Nam| Beef Pho$12.95
Rare Filet and Sliced Brisket
- Pho Ga | Chicken Pho$12.95
- Pho Hai San| Seafood Pho$15.45
Shrimp, surimi, squid, fishball
- Pho Chay | Vegan Pho$12.95
Seasonal vegetables, mushroom infused broth
Rice and Noodle Salad Bowls
- Com Tam Ninh Kieu | CTNK Rice Special$16.45
This southern rice dish, giving our restaurant its namesake, is beloved throughout Vietnam and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It consists of a flame grilled pork chop, baked egg and pork patty, crispy shrimp dumpling, shredded pork skin, topped with 2 sunny side up eggs, scallion oil, and salad.
- Com Bo Lui | Grilled Steak Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasime rice, salad, and steak
- NK Hot Wings Rice Bowl$14.45
Full portion of hot wings over rice and salad
- Bun Suon Cha Gio | Combination Noodle and Salad Bowl$15.45
Noodle salad bowl with grilled pork chop and crispy spring roll.
- Bun Tom Nuong |Grilled Shrimp Noodle Salad Bowl$14.00
Rice noodles, salad, herbs, peanuts, and Grilled Shrimp
- Bun Cha Gio| Crispy Spring Roll Noodle Salad$14.00
- Com Ga| Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice, salad, and lemongrass Chicken
- Com Tom Nuong| Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice, salad, and grilled shrimp
- Com Xao Chay| Vegetarian Garlic Stir Fry Rice Bowl$14.00
Vegetables Sauteed with garlic over rice, Soy chili dressing
- Com Suon|Grilled Porkchop Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine Rice, salad, and grilled Pork Chop with scallion oil
- Com Cha Gio|Spring Roll Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine Rice, salad, and Crispy Spring Roll
- Bun Ga|Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad Bowl$14.00
Rice noodles, salad, herbs, peanuts, and Lemongrass chicken
- Bun Bo Lui| Grilled Steak Noodle Bowl$14.00
Rice noodles, salad, herbs, peanuts, and Grilled Steak
- Bun Xao Chay| Vegetarian Garlic Stir Fry Noodle$14.00
Vegetables Sauteed with garlic Soy chili dressing Noodle Bowl
Regional Favorites
- Bun Bo Hue| Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.45
Hue Province(Central) Spicy beef broth, pork knuckle, sliced beef brisket, sliced sausage, pork blood cake
- Bo Kho | Beef Stew$15.45
Choice of Noodles, Baguette, or Jasmine Rice
- Thit Kho | Claypot braised pork belly$14.45
South Vietnam Caramlized braised pork belly, hard boiled egg, served with jasmine rice and light cole slaw