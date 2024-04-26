Com Tam Ninh Kieu | CTNK Rice Special

$16.45

This southern rice dish, giving our restaurant its namesake, is beloved throughout Vietnam and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It consists of a flame grilled pork chop, baked egg and pork patty, crispy shrimp dumpling, shredded pork skin, topped with 2 sunny side up eggs, scallion oil, and salad.