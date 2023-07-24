Popular Items

TACO BAR KIT

$85.00

Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.

SIDE OF 20 CORN TORTILLAS

$5.00
RED RICE

$30.00

Serves 10 people as a side - Red rice with scallions, corn and tomato (v)


CATERING (Requires 24 hours notice)

Please use this section for all orders over $150. All items in this section require at least 24 hours advance notice.
BURRITO BOWL KIT

$120.00

Serves 10 people - includes protein (select up to two), red rice, choice of beans, little gem lettuce, salsa, cheese, crema, cilantro, and minced white onion.

NEXT DOOR SALAD

$60.00

Serves 10 people - Little gem lettuce, pepitas, radish, cotija, rajas, avocado, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

BEANS

$30.00

Serves 10 people as a side dish

RED RICE

$30.00

Serves 10 people as a side - Red rice with scallions, corn and tomato (v)

FRESH CHIPS, TWO SALSAS & GUACAMOLE

$60.00

Serves 10 people as an appetizer

FRESH CHIPS & TWO SALSAS

$30.00

Serves 10 people as an appetizer

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$30.00

Serves 10 people as a side

SIDE OF 20 CORN TORTILLAS

$5.00
SIDE OF CREMA (8oz)

$5.00
SIDE OF CREMA (16oz)

$10.00
SIDE OF SALSA (8oz)

$5.00
SIDE OF SALSA (16oz)

$10.00
HOUSEMADE HABANERO-CARROT HOTSAUCE (5oz bottle)

$7.00
HOUSE-PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, CARROTS & ONIONS (8oz)

$5.00
HOUSE-PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, CARROTS & ONIONS (16oz)

$10.00
MATT'S CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES

$30.00

10 chocolate chunk cookies with pecans, chile arbol & sea salt

CORNMEAL-LIME SHORTBREAD COOKEIS

$20.00

10 cookies

32oz AGUA FRESCAS

$10.00
COMPOSTABLE DINNERWARE (napkin, fork, knife)

$1.00
COMPOSTABLE BOWLS

$1.00
COMPOSTABLE PLATES

$0.25
SERVING TONGS

$0.50
SERVING SPOON

$0.50