For catering questions and instructions, visit our FAQ at www.comalnextdoor.com/catering/
Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
CATERING (Requires 24 hours notice)
Please use this section for all orders over $150. All items in this section require at least 24 hours advance notice.
BURRITO BOWL KIT
$120.00
Serves 10 people - includes protein (select up to two), red rice, choice of beans, little gem lettuce, salsa, cheese, crema, cilantro, and minced white onion.
TACO BAR KIT
$85.00
Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.
NEXT DOOR SALAD
$60.00
Serves 10 people - Little gem lettuce, pepitas, radish, cotija, rajas, avocado, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
BEANS
$30.00
Serves 10 people as a side dish
RED RICE
$30.00
Serves 10 people as a side - Red rice with scallions, corn and tomato (v)
FRESH CHIPS, TWO SALSAS & GUACAMOLE
$60.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
FRESH CHIPS & TWO SALSAS
$30.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
$30.00
Serves 10 people as a side
SIDE OF 20 CORN TORTILLAS
$5.00
SIDE OF CREMA (8oz)
$5.00
SIDE OF CREMA (16oz)
$10.00
SIDE OF SALSA (8oz)
$5.00
SIDE OF SALSA (16oz)
$10.00
HOUSEMADE HABANERO-CARROT HOTSAUCE (5oz bottle)
$7.00
HOUSE-PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, CARROTS & ONIONS (8oz)
$5.00
HOUSE-PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, CARROTS & ONIONS (16oz)
$10.00
MATT'S CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES
$30.00
10 chocolate chunk cookies with pecans, chile arbol & sea salt
CORNMEAL-LIME SHORTBREAD COOKEIS
$20.00
10 cookies
32oz AGUA FRESCAS
$10.00
COMPOSTABLE DINNERWARE (napkin, fork, knife)
$1.00
COMPOSTABLE BOWLS
$1.00
COMPOSTABLE PLATES
$0.25
SERVING TONGS
$0.50
SERVING SPOON
$0.50
(510) 422-6625
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM