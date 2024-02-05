Comedor Y Pupuseria San Alejo 1819 East West Hwy
Aperitivos (Appetizers)
- Plátanos Con Crema$6.75
Deep-fried ripe plantains with sour cream
- Crazy Fries/ Papas Locas$7.75
Homemade fries drizzled with ketchup, mayo, mustard and Salvadoran dried aged cheese
- Chips y Guacamole$7.75
Corn fried tortilla chips served with homemade guacamole
- Yuca y Chicharrón$10.50
Fried yuca topped with pork chicharrones, cabbage and tomato sauce
- Chicken Wings/ Alitas de Pollo$11.25
Deep-fried chicken wings served with homemade fries
- Baleada$6.75
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, egg, avocado, cheese and Salvadorian cream
- Empanadas de platano$6.00
Platos Principales (Main Dishes)
- Fajita Mixta$19.75
Sautéed beef, chicken and shrimp mixed with grilled peppers and onions
- Pescado Frito$16.50
Whole deep-fried tilapia
- Camarones Entomatados$17.25
Pan-cooked shrimp with homemade tomato sauce
- Grilled Salmon/ Salmón a la Plancha$19.75
Seared salmon and then cooked in the oven
- Salmon with Shrimp/ Salmón con Camarones$21.00
Seared salmon topped with shrimp in tomato sauce
- Chicken Breast/ Pechuga de Pollo$16.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast
- Carne Deshilada$17.75
Shredded beef, onions, assorted peppers and eggs
- Grilled Flap/ Carne Asada$17.75
Grilled flap meat steak with Salvadorian sausage
- Lomo Salteado$16.00
Sautéed meat, tomatoes, red onions and fries
- Parrillada San Alejo$21.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, sausage, peppers and fried eggs
Otros Antojos (Cravings)
- Burritos$12.25
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, mild green sauce, sour cream, cheese and lettuce
- Quesadillas$12.25
Corn tortilla filled with cheese and a protein of your choice
- Nachos$11.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeño
- Tacos$12.00
3 per order - served with pico de gallo and green sauce
Desayuno Típico Salvadoreño (Typical Salvadorean Breakfast)
Sopa (Soups)
Sides (Acompanamientos)
- Cream (crema)$2.25
- Pico de Gallo$2.25
- Rice (arroz)$3.75
- Cheese (queso duro)$2.00
- Jalapeno$1.25
- French fries (papas)$3.75
- Sweet plantains (platanos)$6.75
- Salad (ensalada)$3.75
- Tortillas$1.50
- Cassava (Yuca)$3.50
- Veggies (vegetales)$3.75
- Side Chorizo$2.00
- Side chicken Breast (pechuga)$6.00
- Side Egg (huevo)$2.50
- Beans(Frijoles)$3.75
- Guacamole$5.00