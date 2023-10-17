Comfort foodies
Food Menu
Empanadas
Chicken Empanada
Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with savory chunks of chicken & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.
Beef Empanada
Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with ground beef & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.
Spinach Empanada
Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with cooked spinach & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.
Shrimp Empanada
Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with savory shrimp & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.
Oxtail Empanada
Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with our famous Oxtail meat, fried to golden brown perfection.
Entrees
Oxtails
Our famouse oxtails. Seasoned & marinated overnight with our house made sofrito. Braised, then cooked to tenderness perfection. Served with your choice of rice & 2 sides.
Dominican Style Brown Stew Chicken
Take a delicious trip to the Dominican Republic with our Pollo Guisado (Affectionately known as Dominican Chicken). Seasoned and marinated overnight with our house made sofrito, dominican spices. Braised and stewed to tenderness perfection. Served with choice of rice plus 2 sides.
Smothered Porkchops
Lightly fried, smothered in our house made brown gravy. Fall off the bone tenderness. Served over Rice & gravy plus 2 sides
Fried Wing Entree
Three whole wings seasoned to perfection, lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Fried Porkchop Dinner
2 center cut Porkchops. Seasoned, lightly battered & fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Vegetarian Plate
Choose any of your 3 favorite Comfort Foodies sides *Collards Greens are cooked with Smoked Turkey Meat*
Sancocho
Hearty Dominican three meat soup (beef, chicken & pork chunks) filled with robust flavors of sazon, sofrito and packed with hearty bites of yucca, plantain, corn, Dominican dumplings & other provisions. Served with white rice
Seafood Entrees
Blackened Catfish
Fried Catfish Dinner
2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade), seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of any of our 2 sides.
Carfish & Shrimp Dinner
2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade), 5 jumbo sized shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 of any of our sides
Shrimp Dinner
10 Jumbo shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 of any of our sides
Foodie Baskets
Comfort Wing Basket
3 whole wings, seasoned with our house seasoning rub, battered & fried to perfection. Served with your choice of fries or tostones
Fried Catfish Basket
2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade), seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of Fries or Tostones
Catfish & Shrimp Basket
2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade) & 5 jumbo shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of Fries or Tostones
Shrimp Basket
10 jumbo shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of Fries or Tostones
Shareables
Empanada Flight
Not sure which empanda to get? Choose our Empanada Flight & get one Empanada of each FIlling (Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Spinach, Oxtail). 5 Total!
Foodie Platter
Dominican Fritura
Chicharrón (Fried pork belly chunks), Dominican Longaniza, Dominican salami, fried cheese, tostones & fried yuca.