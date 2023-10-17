Food Menu

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.00

Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with savory chunks of chicken & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$3.00

Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with ground beef & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.

Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$3.00

Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with cooked spinach & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.

Shrimp Empanada

Shrimp Empanada

$4.00

Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with savory shrimp & cheese, fried to golden brown perfection.

Oxtail Empanada

Oxtail Empanada

$6.00

Crispy, warm empanadas stuffed with our famous Oxtail meat, fried to golden brown perfection.

Entrees

Oxtails

Oxtails

$29.95

Our famouse oxtails. Seasoned & marinated overnight with our house made sofrito. Braised, then cooked to tenderness perfection. Served with your choice of rice & 2 sides.

Dominican Style Brown Stew Chicken

Dominican Style Brown Stew Chicken

$15.95

Take a delicious trip to the Dominican Republic with our Pollo Guisado (Affectionately known as Dominican Chicken). Seasoned and marinated overnight with our house made sofrito, dominican spices. Braised and stewed to tenderness perfection. Served with choice of rice plus 2 sides.

Smothered Porkchops

Smothered Porkchops

$17.95

Lightly fried, smothered in our house made brown gravy. Fall off the bone tenderness. Served over Rice & gravy plus 2 sides

Fried Wing Entree

Fried Wing Entree

$19.95

Three whole wings seasoned to perfection, lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Porkchop Dinner

$16.95

2 center cut Porkchops. Seasoned, lightly battered & fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

$12.95

Choose any of your 3 favorite Comfort Foodies sides *Collards Greens are cooked with Smoked Turkey Meat*

Sancocho

Sancocho

$18.95Out of stock

Hearty Dominican three meat soup (beef, chicken & pork chunks) filled with robust flavors of sazon, sofrito and packed with hearty bites of yucca, plantain, corn, Dominican dumplings & other provisions. Served with white rice

Seafood Entrees

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$21.95
Fried Catfish Dinner

Fried Catfish Dinner

$20.95

2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade), seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of any of our 2 sides.

Carfish & Shrimp Dinner

Carfish & Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade), 5 jumbo sized shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 of any of our sides

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$21.95

10 Jumbo shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 of any of our sides

Foodie Baskets

Comfort Wing Basket

Comfort Wing Basket

$16.95

3 whole wings, seasoned with our house seasoning rub, battered & fried to perfection. Served with your choice of fries or tostones

Fried Catfish Basket

Fried Catfish Basket

$17.95

2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade), seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of Fries or Tostones

Catfish & Shrimp Basket

Catfish & Shrimp Basket

$20.95

2 Catfish Filet (USA Grade) & 5 jumbo shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of Fries or Tostones

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$17.95

10 jumbo shrimp, seasoned, battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of Fries or Tostones

Sandwiches

Foodie Bacon Burger

Foodie Bacon Burger

$12.95

Fried Porchop Sandwhich

$13.95

Fried Catfish Sandwhich

$15.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Fried Catfish Filet

$9.95

Shareables

Empanada Flight

Empanada Flight

$18.00

Not sure which empanda to get? Choose our Empanada Flight & get one Empanada of each FIlling (Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Spinach, Oxtail). 5 Total!

Foodie Platter

Foodie Platter

$37.00
Dominican Fritura

Dominican Fritura

$40.00

Chicharrón (Fried pork belly chunks), Dominican Longaniza, Dominican salami, fried cheese, tostones & fried yuca.

Desserts

Homemade Peach Cobbler

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$7.95

Banana Pudding

$6.95Out of stock
Dominican Cake

Dominican Cake

$6.95

With guava filling

Dominican Tres Leche

Dominican Tres Leche

$7.95

Extras

Extra Cornbread

$0.75

Extra Chicken Wing

$4.50

Extra Foodie Sauce

$0.60

Extra Smothered Porkchop

$4.50

Cup of Ice To Go

$1.00

Extra Dominican Chix

$6.50

Extra Fried Porkchop

$4.00

Sides

Candied Yams

$4.50

Southern Cabbage

$4.50

Caribbean Rice & Peas

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Sweet Kernel Corn

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Rice & Gravy

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Sweet Plantains

$4.50

Tostones

$4.50

White Rice & Dom. Beans

$4.50

Drinks Menu

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.95

Dite Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Hi C Fruit Punch

$3.95

Fanta Strawberry

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Fountain Drinks

Kids Coke

$2.95

Kids Diet Coke

$2.95

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Kids Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Kids Fanta Strawberry

$2.95

Kids Iced Tea

$2.95

Kids Lemonade

$2.95

Kids Sprite

$2.95

Natural Juices

Guava Juice

$4.95

Soursop Juice

$4.95

Mango Juice

$4.95

Cocktails

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Island Rum Breeze

$10.00

The Grand Hennesy

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Presidente

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00