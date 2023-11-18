Commandough's Pizza - Take Out Location 5848 Gall Boulevard
Pizza
Small Pizza
- B.Y.O Small$9.00
- Commandough's Supreme Small$20.00
A red base piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and extra mozzarella.
- The Warrior Small$16.00
Garlic butter base, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, and ricotta cheese.
- Tampa Cuban Small$16.00
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh diced pickles.
- Mighty Meat Lover's Small$17.00
A red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.
- Screaming Buffalo Small$15.00
Medium buffalo base, mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken. Finished with a ranch or bleu cheese swirl and diced celery.
- Steak Attack Small$16.00
Your choice of a red sauce or garlic butter base, shaved ribeye , caramelized onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
- Tot Launcher Small$16.00
Garlic butter base, fried redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar jack cheese. Finished with a sour cream swirl and green onions.
- B.O.M.B Small$17.00
A pesto base, mozzarella, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
- Classic Margherita Small$10.00
A red base with fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Finished with fresh basil.
Medium Pizza
- B.Y.O. Medium$11.00
- Commandough's Supreme Medium$24.00
- The Warrior Medium$20.00
- Tampa Cuban Medium$20.00
- Mighty Meat Lover's Medium$21.00
- Screaming Buffalo Medium$19.00
- Steak Attack Medium$20.00
- Tot Launcher Medium$20.00
- B.O.M.B Medium$21.00
- Classic Margherita Medium$14.00
Large Pizza
- B.Y.O. Large$14.00
- Commandough's Supreme Large$28.00
- The Warrior Large$24.00
- Tampa Cuban Large$24.00
- Mighty Meat Lover's Large$25.00
- Screaming Buffalo Large$23.00
- Steak Attack Large$24.00
- Tot Launcher Large$24.00
- B.O.M.B Large$25.00
- Classic Margherita Large$19.00
Cauliflower Pizza
- B.Y.O. Cauliflower$12.00
- Commandough's Supreme Cauliflower$22.00
- The Warrior Cauliflower$18.00
- Tampa Cuban Cauliflower$18.00
- Mighty Meat Lover's Cauliflower$19.00
- Screaming Buffalo Cauliflower$17.00
- Steak Attack Cauliflower$18.00
- B.O.M.B Cauliflower$19.00
- Classic Margherita Cauliflower$12.00
Food
Appetizer
- Mari's Dough 6 Knots$4.00
Dough knots made from scratch, tossed in garlic butter, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
- Mari Dough 12 Knots$7.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Deep fried breaded cheese sticks, sprinkled with parmesan, and served with a house made red sauce.
- Freedom Fries Small$2.50
Deep fried to a golden brown and tossed in our signature "freedom" seasoning.
- Freedom Fries Large$5.00
- Doughbeerman Bites$8.00
Fresh homemade dough cut into bite size pieces. Baked, buttered, and salted. Served with your choice of our house craft beer cheese or beer mustard.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Freshly fried tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Sweet Potato Fries Small$4.00
Fried to a crisp. Your choice of salty or sweet.
- Sweet Potato Fries Large$8.00
- Bruschetta$12.00
Fresh tomatoes diced and marinated in olive oil with signature spices.Served with melted mozzarella toast points, drizzled with balsamic glaze, and finished with fresh basil.
- Quesadilla$8.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed peppers and mushrooms. Finished with our signature sauce & seasoning.
- Tater Tots Small$3.00
- Tater Tots Large$6.00